Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Robotic ‘bees’ are heading to the International Space Station

Trevor Mogg
By

The International Space Station (ISS) is about to take delivery of a couple of robotic “bees” that will help take care of routine chores and also participate in experiments conducted by controllers on the ground.

Dubbed “Astrobee,” the compact, cube-shaped flying robot has been developed and built at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, and two of them will be heading to the space station later this month.

Several years in development, the one-square-foot robot features an array of cameras and sensors for navigation, crew monitoring, sampling activities, logistics management, and other routine tasks. A touchscreen, speaker, and microphone are also part of the package, while its mechanical arm enables it to handle a variety of tools.

Astrobee uses a fan-based propulsion system to move, and power comes via an on-board battery. When it starts to run low, the robot will automatically navigate to a nearby dock to recharge.

NASA said it wants to use its Astrobees to learn more about how humans interact with robots over prolonged periods and in close proximity, adding that its research is key for future missions to the Moon and beyond.

Astrobee is capable of performing routine tasks, thereby freeing up time for astronauts engaged in research work.

“For example, with tens of thousands of tools and parts to keep track of, Astrobee can cruise the ISS to continually verify the location of items with its RFID scanner, instead of requiring astronauts to spend their time doing this by hand,” NASA explains on its website. “Astrobee can also monitor environmental conditions such as air quality or sound levels, which can get very loud on the ISS, again freeing up the astronauts’ time while keeping them healthy.”

space station to take delivery of flying astrobee robots diagram
NASA

Meanwhile, controllers back on the ground will be able to fly around the station and inspect the surroundings through the Astrobee’s camera.

“They can see and hear the station activities through the free-flyers’ microphone and cameras, monitor and conduct experiments, or oversee routine chores by remote control, almost like being there,” the space agency said.

The Astrobees project builds on the success of SPHERES, NASA’s first-generation robotic assistant that arrived at the ISS in 2006. The new arrivals will also get to meet CIMON, an artificial intelligence robot developed by Airbus and Germany’s DLR space agency, and powered by IBM’s Watson supercomputer.

CIMON, which moves using fans in a similar way to the Astrobee, has been assisting the ISS crew with its research work since arriving there in 2018. Its artificial intelligence smarts enable CIMON to see, hear, talk, and comprehend, and the more it interacts with crew members, the more abilities it’s able to develop.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Check out this crazy shape-shifting airplane prototype from NASA and MIT
nonny de la pea wants vr to be accessible everyone emblematicgroup fb 1
Emerging Tech

Nonny de la Peña wants to put virtual reality within Reach

Telling a story in VR can sometimes pack a punch regular films can’t. As a pioneer in immersive journalism, Nonny de la Peña wants to open that experience to everyone with her Reach platform.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
germanys space agency wants to catch rockets in the sky after launch germany dlr
Emerging Tech

Germany’s space agency wants to catch rockets in the sky after launch

SpaceX and Blue Origin land their rockets back on Earth shortly after launch, but Germany's space agency is developing an alternative rocket recovery system capable of catching the booster as it glides back to terra firma.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple suctioning robot new zealand orchard
Emerging Tech

Self-driving apple harvesting robot suctions the fruit off trees

An autonomous tractor-style vehicle which can suction the apples right off apple trees could be the future of farming as we know it. Check it out in action on an orchard in New Zealand.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Mathematician Marcus du Sautoy
Emerging Tech

Can A.I. truly be creative? One brilliant Brit makes a compelling case

Marcus du Sautoy is a bestselling author and one of the U.K.’s leading mathematicians. In his latest book, The Creativity Code, he ponders whether A.I. algorithms can ever truly be creative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jaxa space junk failure debris around earth
Emerging Tech

Space debris from India’s anti-satellite missile test a threat to ISS, NASA says

Numerous pieces of debris resulting from India's recent anti-satellite missile test pose a threat to the safety of the International Space Station, a NASA official said on Monday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
burger king meatless impossible whopper version1
Emerging Tech

Burger King goes meatless with new Impossible Whopper option

Starting with a test run in the St. Louis area, Burger King is introducing the new Impossible Whopper, a version of the classic Whopper that features the plant-based Impossible burger patty.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Soft Robot
Emerging Tech

Goodbye metal! How soft robots are changing what we think of as a robot

Some of today's most exciting robots don't resemble the hard, metallic machines science fiction promised us. Here's how soft robots are helping to change the face of robotics as we know it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space microbes iss mars biomex
Emerging Tech

Microbes survive outside the International Space Station, might do same on Mars

A new study shows that some microbes can inhabit the inhospitable environment of space outside the International Space Station. The study raises hope for the survival of microbes of Mars.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
ibm probabilistic ai huntingtons diseases doctor seeing patient
Emerging Tech

This smart pill will tattle to your doctor if you don’t take your meds

Patients defaulting on their medication is a constant headache for doctors. A new smart pill, called ID-Cap, promises to help by revealing exactly when a patient has taken their meds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bloomengine plant growing indoors bloomengine2
Emerging Tech

Brown thumb? Bloomengine takes the guesswork out of growing delicate plants

Bloomengine is a plant-growing chamber designed to take the guesswork out of growing delicate plants indoors. It features an LED light, automatic water, fan for ventilation, and even a camera to record progress.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
nasa 3d printed habitat finalists p3l4 search apis cor
Emerging Tech

Finalists from NASA’s 3D-printed Mars home challenge are out of this world

NASA selected three finalists in its 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, an ongoing competition to design sustainable shelters suitable for the first colonists to live on the moon or Mars.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
vending machine prints out free short stories for london commuters story station
Emerging Tech

Vending machine prints out free short stories for London commuters

A vending machine offering short stories by famous authors has launched in London. The free stories have been penned by notable writers past and present and take around one, three, or five minutes to read.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazons crazy delivery drone blimp as imagined by a video artist computer generated amazon
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s crazy delivery-drone blimp, as imagined by a video artist

If Amazon ever gets to build the extraordinary delivery-drone blimp that it featured in a patent filing a few years ago, then this video by a Japan-based digital artist shows how it might look.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mit nasa airplane wing changes shape morphing 02 press
Emerging Tech

Check out this crazy shape-shifting airplane prototype from NASA and MIT

MIT and NASA are reinventing the airplane as we know it. Engineers from both institutions have developed a radically new type of airplane wing that's able to change shape during flight.
Posted By Luke Dormehl