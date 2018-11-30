Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Australian ‘virtual fence’ halves roadkill on one deadly stretch of road

Luke Dormehl
By
australia virtual fence roadkill
Courtesy of the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program

Anyone who has ever driven along a stretch of road outside of a built-up area will have seen the grisly evidence of animals killed by passing traffic. In the U.S., for example, an estimated 1 million vertebrates are run over each day, a rate of approximately one every 11.5 seconds. These collisions cause a threat to both animals (obviously), but also to drivers. Two hundred human deaths take place annuals from vehicle-wildlife collisions, in addition to the numerous injuries caused.

In the Australian state of Tasmania — home to one of the highest roadkill rates in the world — researchers are exploring a new technological solution to this problem. It involves a “virtual fence” system, consisting of alarm units mounted on posts along the side of a three-mile stretch of road. These alarm units, around 80 feet apart, emit sounds and flashing lights to warn animals when a car is approaching. These do not distract drivers because the sound and light are directed to the edge of the road. They are also only loud and bright enough to be noticeable to wildlife in the immediate vicinity.

“The virtual fence technology involves small devices, approximately the size of a mobile phone, mounted on a pole on the side of the road which are triggered by car headlights when they hit a sensor in the device,” Samantha Fox, the researcher who led the project, told Digital Trends. “This sets off blue and yellow flashing lights and a high pitched siren. These together warn local wildlife that a car is coming, and give the animal time to move away from the road.”

Over the course of a three-year trial, the technology has reduced roadkill on one particular road by a massive 50 percent. On this stretch of road alone, this has meant saving the lives of around 200 animals, ranging from wombats to possums.

Fox said that the fences compare favorably to the existing approaches to mitigating roadkill. These approaches have included signs, speed humps, and over and underpasses. All of these have problems, however. People become jaded with signage and start to ignore it. Speed humps, meanwhile, are unpopular with drivers, surprisingly expensive to install, and can come unstuck from the road over time. Over and underpasses fare better, but require considerable construction efforts and only target a certain area. Virtual fences, on the other hand, are cheaper than alternatives, easy to install, and can cover large stretches of road.

A paper describing the project was recently published in the journal Australian Mammalogy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2019 Nissan Murano isn't afraid to let you know it's a crossover
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5
Cars

Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Coupes look better than just about anything else on the road, but which model is right for you? To make your decision easier, we've rounded up the best coupes available, from the practical to the iconic.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
cornell robot impressive leaps jumping
Emerging Tech

Underwater jumping robot showcases amazing nature-inspired leaping abilities

Inspired by leaping aquatic animals such as dolphins and whales, Cornell researchers have developed a robot that is able to pull off similarly dazzling vertical leaps in a tank of water.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chicken wearable uc riverside sensor murillo
Emerging Tech

A Fitbit for chickens? Sounds silly, but it could revolutionize poultry farms

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have developed a wearable device for chickens that gathers data on their behavior and has a more than 85 percent accuracyrate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Brett Rheeder | Red Bull Rampage 2018
Outdoors

How bike tech lets Red Bull Rampage riders flirt with death, and survive

Red Bull Rampage is the craziest mountain bike event in the world, pushing riders to their limits. Fortunately they are armed with some of the best bike technology around, allowing them survive this wild and dangerous competition.
Posted By Kraig Becker
air force adds 3 d audio a 10 warplanes us
Emerging Tech

Air Force to upgrade A-10s with 3-D audio (but not for the reason you’d think)

Piloting a warplane gets busy and loud, so the U.S. Air Force asked for proposals to add 3-D audio to A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft. The upgrade contract was awarded to Terma North America.
Posted By Bruce Brown
centaur robot youbionic spotmini 2
Emerging Tech

Who needs a robodog when you can build a canine centaur robot?

Ever dreamed of owning your own pet centaur robot? Soon you'll be able to by combining Italian startup Youbionic’s new pair of robotic arms with Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robot.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dji osmo pocket launches on phone
Photography

DJI’s tiny Osmo Pocket puts smooth gimbal stabilization in the palm of your hand

Meet the DJI Osmo Pocket, DJI's smallest gimbal camera yet. The handheld device captures 4K/60 fps video with some of the same tracking modes found in DJI's drones, all in a device that weighs less than 5 ounces.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
jarvish smart helmet kickstarter launches 23 of 26
Emerging Tech

If Tony Stark designed motorcycle helmets, they’d probably look like this

Are you a motorbike rider in want of a major tech upgrade? This pair of new smart helmets created by Jarvish boast everything from an AR head-up display to a built-in A.I. assistant.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company hits setback, abandons L.A. tunnel project

Elon Musk's Boring Company has abandoned plans to build a test tunnel in Los Angeles for its ambitious high-speed transit system following a dispute with local community groups that were opposed to the project.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lenco md 3d printed record player c1b934e9da064e3515368c5399f120b3 original
Emerging Tech

Take your vinyl on a high-tech spin with this 3D-printable record player

The Lenco-MD is the world’s first 3D-printed record player. Boasting a modular design, users can upgrade their turntables by adding features like speakers and Bluetooth wireless streaming.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Sirin Labs Finney Crypto Phone
Mobile

Sirin Labs’ Finney is no token effort — it’s a full-fledged crypto-phone

The Sirin Labs Finney phone is unusual, as rather than being centered on the camera or a bezel-less design, it's all about cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain, and that makes it about as cutting-edge as tech gets.
Posted By Andy Boxall
furhat social training robot home get inspired 02
Emerging Tech

Meet the robot that trains employees by acting like an awful customer

Trying to train your employees to answer questions from customers with a variety of different needs? What you’re looking for may be a slightly creepy robot bust with a swappable face.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Confused by cryptocurrency? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma