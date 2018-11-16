Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best tech gear and gadgetry that survived Shark Tank

Patrick Daniels
By
Simple Habit

You know Shark Tank? the Emmy award-winning reality TV show where intrepid entrepreneurs pitch their startup ideas to a panel of venture capitalists, in hopes of getting funding for their inventions? The show has been airing episodes since 2009, and over the years, it’s seen a wide range of different products. Many of these fail and don’t go anywhere beyond the stage, but a small few find success after the show.

In this article we’ll focus on some of the most interesting and successful tech products that made it through Shark Tank. Just be warned: You should probably check your bank account before this read, as some of these gizmos might make you unconsciously reach for your wallet while you drool on your keyboard. Enjoy!

Rocketskates – Electric motorized skates

best shark tank products rocketskates electric skates

I’m sure we can all agree that it’s been some time since roller blades or skates have been “hip.” However, With the recent rise of the “hoverboards” and other motorized get-around-gadgets, maybe it’s time for a comeback?

Enter: Rocketskates. As the smallest motorized skates on the market, these boots boast a support weight of 275 pounds, a top speed of 12mph, and an average range of ten miles. With an included app that allows you to tune the skates to your style, and multiple speeds for various experience levels, these are the futuristic skates that we’ve all been waiting for.

Sunscreenr – UV camera shows suncreen coverage

best shark tank products sunscreenr 02

Do you have sensitive skin, or are worried about your child’s sun exposure? Suncreener is a small, pocket-sized UV camera that shows how well you’ve done at applying sunscreen. For those of the more pallid complexion, this is a must have.

Pavlok Wristband – Smart Wearable That Breaks Bad Habits 

best shark tank products pavlok shock

Could you use a slap on the wrist every now and then to keep you focused on your self betterment? Well, the Pavlock wristband might be just the slap you need. This “slap” comes in the form of a shock to your wrist. The idea is to use negative reinforcement to help you break bad habits. Whether it’s getting you out of bed on time or keeping you out of that bar that always gets you in trouble, the Pavlok Wristband is designed to break you of bad habits and keep them gone using varying degrees of shock.

NEO Innovations – Tattoo removal laser

best shark tank products new design neo innovations

There’s a ton of pocket-sized tech available these days, but tattoo removers aren’t something we expected to be available in such a format. But regardless of how absurd it sounds, that’s exactly what NEO innovations showcased on Shark Tank: a handheld, DIY tattoo removal laser. While the device is neither instantaneous nor 100 percent effective, it definitely gets results. Hundreds of reviews and user stories suggest that the laser works if used regularly over time.

PhoneSoap

best shark tank products phonesoap

You’re probably aware that your smartphone isn’t exactly clean — but if you knew the true extent of its grossness, you’d probably get sick to your stomach. Due to the nature of smartphone use, your phone is a breeding grounds for all types of bacteria, and the option of using sanitizer or liquid soap isn’t necessarily an option.

But not to worry; if you’re writhing at the thought of all the crawlies on your device, check out PhoneSoap. This handy device blasts your phone with UV-C light, which scrambles the DNA of most bacteria and renders them incapable of reproduction. The company also offers a larger size for tablet owners.

BearTek – Bluetooth smart gloves to control your phone

best shark tank products beartek gloves bluetooth

Wish there was an easier way to control your tunes while you’re riding your bike/snowboard/skis/whatever? Beartek’s Bluetooth smart gloves aim to fix that issue by putting the control in your hands — or more accurately, on them. By using simple thumb-to-fingertip touches, these gloves allow you to wirelessly control music, camera, and phone options. For those that know the dangers of getting lost on the mountainside, being able to call for help with a few finger movements can save a life. They also come in motocross flavor.

Toymail – Message app for kids

best shark tank products toymail

Alright parents, we all know handing a smartphone to a child is a scary, scary thing. But in such a connected world, sometimes it’s the only option. Toymail aims to alleviate that stress by providing an adorable alternative.

Billed as a “Fun stuffed animal meets Walkie-Talkie”, the small app-connected plushes are the perfect tool for staying in touch with your little ones in the modern world. With a simple set of options and uses, the stuffed creatures allow loved ones to communicate in a variety of fun ways with children, even including a ‘Remindie’ feature to help kids keep on track.

Hatch Baby – Smart baby changing pad

best shark tank products hatch baby smart changing pad 01

If your child isn’t quite to the making phone calls age, but you still want to make sure -EVERYTHING- is okay, then saunter up to the Hatch Baby with your bundle of joy and find out everything you could possibly want about your baby sans mind reading.

Tracking everything from how much your baby has grown to how big it’s diaper loads are, you’ll have everything you and your pediatrician will need to know about your child’s health at your finger tips via a digital display readout.

Kwikset Kevo – Bluetooth enabled deadbolt lock

best shark tank products unikey door lock 1

Have a bad habit of locking yourself out of the house? Or maybe your tired of employees losing their keys and you’re running out of spares? Install the Kwikset Kevo to enable a whole new way of granting access.

Usable with any bluetooth enabled smartphone, Kevo gives users the ability to send friends and family digital keys that can be granted and revoked at any time, enabling the key holder to unlock the deadbolt with a touch.

Linka – Smart Bluetooth bike lock

best shark tank products linka smart bike lock

Now that you’ve got your house locked down, you’re eyeballing the rest of the keys on your chain. How about your bike lock? Bluetooth enabled Linka will take away the anxiety of leaving your bike behind.

It automatically unlocks as you approach, screams and calls for you when someone tries to steal it, and taddles using GPS and sister devices if they succeed.

GeoOrbital Wheel – Electric wheel for bicycles

best shark tank products geoorbital wheel

Is your daily commute missing something, and your too tired to figure out what? How about some horse power! The GeoOrbital Wheel is easy to install and controls via a thumb throttle that attaches to your handle bar. Powered by a removable 36v battery, the impressive front wheel component can carry you for 20 miles with no pedaling, and will assist when you do.

Revolights – Bicycle lighting system

best shark tank products revolight bicycle lights 1

Revolight’s revolutionary front and back wheel lights will definitely turn some heads. With an innovative design that attaches directly to your bike’s existing wheels, the device uses uses accelerometers (instruments to measure acceleration) to sense which wheel is on the front and back, illuminating both in a way that makes conventional lights look downright boring.

Coolpeds – Briefcase electric scooter

best shark tank products coolpeds 1

If your travel route isn’t particularly bike friendly, or you spend more time logging hours in convention centers and labyrinthian offices, maybe Coolped’s Briefcase Electric Scooter is the motorized solution you need.. The scooter is packed with intelligent safety features and environmentally friendly components. It even has safety measures in case your tires go flat. Plus, if you run out of power you can kick it old school.

Qball – Throwable wireless microphone

best shark tank products qball throwable microphone

Have you ever been in a lecture hall, classroom, or any other large space where you really wish you could hear what the heck was being said? Toss the speaker the Qball: a soft blue ball that functions as a wireless microphone. With a standalone presenter mic and a receiver that connects to nearly any available speaker system, Qball makes it easier than ever for your voice to be heard.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Elon Musk receives FCC approval to launch over 7,500 satellites into space
Up Next

Save $900 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and more with Lenovo's Cyber Monday sales
quantum radar stealth aircraft gettyimages 184936518
Emerging Tech

China says it has developed a quantum radar that can see stealth aircraft

Chinese defense giant China Electronics Technology Group Corporation claims that it has developed a quantum radar that's able to detect even the stealthiest of stealth aircraft. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best movie soundtracks
Music

The best movie soundtracks of all time, from 'Star Wars' to 'E.T.'

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled popular music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall
best laptop bags
Computing

These laptop bags will keep your notebook secure wherever you go

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

The 20 best tech toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
star constellation orb kickstarter sphere photo
Emerging Tech

Glass orb packs all the constellations in the night sky into fancy desk ornament

Ever wanted to know more about the star constellations? A stunning new Kickstarter campaign, taking the form of a fancy desk ornament that re-creates the night sky in a glass orb, aims to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Stronger than steel, thinner than paper, graphene could be the future of tech

Since its discovery, graphene has set the research world on fire. What exactly is it, though, and what could it mean for the future of tech? Here's everything you need to know about what could be the next supermaterial to take center stage.
Posted By Will Nicol
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
spacex fcc application global wifi gigabit usa ses 9 launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX makes rocketry look easy, sticks yet another Falcon 9 landing

SpaceX is due to perform its latest Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing on November 15 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here's how you can watch the proceedings live.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
kilogram redefine measurement eddie mulhern with 1
Emerging Tech

In a weighty decision, scientists prepare to redefine the kilogram

Metrologists are meeting at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles to vote on whether to redefine the kilogram as a constant that can be observed in the natural world.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in these awe-inspiring drone videos

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies
google project loon indonesia balloon
Emerging Tech

Google’s balloon internet is coming to Kenya in 2019

In order to bring the internet to those who lack it, a company called Loon is launching balloons into the stratosphere. From more than 12 miles up, these balloons beam connectivity over a large area on the ground.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
mount fuji wifi japan trevor mogg
Emerging Tech

Hikers missing on Mount Fuji could soon find a drone buzzing above their heads

Hikers who go missing while climbing Japan's highest mountain could soon find a drone buzzing above their head. A new system using the flying machines has been set up on Mount Fuji for future search-and-rescue missions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg