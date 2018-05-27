Big things do come in small packages. Here’s the tiniest tech in the world

The smallest mobile phone every produced

Why would you want to make a smartphone that’s so small you can barely use it? According to the creators, it was merely the challenge of seeing if they could do it. The mobile phone is called the Zanco Tiny T1, and it’s about the size of that game system we looked at earlier, the perfect size for a key fob – and just big enough to read the screen and type on the tiny keypad.

It works, too…mostly. It can hold 300 phone numbers and 50 text messages, and comes with a nano-SIM that you can program for any available network. The phone is, of course, 2G, but it doesn’t exactly need a lot of data for simple calls and texts. The battery lasts for around 180 minutes of talk time, which is quite impressive for a phone of this size.

While the whole thing is primarily an engineering experiment, the Kickstarter offers a few ideas about what you could do with a phone like this. For example, you could give one to your young kids who aren’t quite ready for a real smartphone but still need a way to call if necessary…just make sure that they keep it charged.