Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Black holes devour nearby stars and spew brilliant X-rays during outburst phase

Georgina Torbet
By

Using data collected from the International Space Station (ISS), physicists have been investigating an explosion of X-ray light that originated from a black hole in an outburst phase. The data suggests that during an outburst, black holes consume huge amounts of stellar material and shrink in size by a factor of ten.

The data was gathered from a black hole named MAXI J1820+070 which was detected on March 11, 2018 using the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI) instrument aboard the ISS. The MAXI is an X-ray detection system which monitors for X-ray outbursts like the ones given off by black holes in their outburst phase. “This boomingly bright black hole came on the scene, and it was almost completely unobscured, so we got a very pristine view of what was going on,” Jack Steiner, a research scientist in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, said in a statement.

An outburst is a phase in the evolution of a black hole in which it emits extremely energetic bursts of X-rays while absorbing vast amounts of gas and dust from a nearby star. As the black hole consumes matter, its corona — the highly energized electrons which surround the black hole — shrinks massively from around 100 kilometers in diameter (62 miles) to just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in a period of a month.

Once the MAXI instrument observed the outburst, scientists turned to another instrument aboard the ISS, NASA’s Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) to obtain more details about the amount and timing of incoming X-ray photons. When a black hole consumes large amounts of matter, this material settles in the accretion disk and generates heat as it spins closer to the black hole. When the material reaches temperatures of millions of degrees, the energy shines out as X-rays.

black holes outburst x rays mit shrinking corona 0
X-ray echoes, mapped by NASA’s Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER), revealed changes to the accretion disk and corona of black hole MAXI J1820+070. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

“This is the first time that we’ve seen this kind of evidence that it’s the corona shrinking during this particular phase of outburst evolution,” Steiner said. “The corona is still pretty mysterious, and we still have a loose understanding of what it is. But we now have evidence that the thing that’s evolving in the system is the structure of the corona itself.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes
best pet tech ces 2019 wagz smart door feat
Smart Home

Treat your furry friend with the best pet tech at CES 2019

We all want the best for our feline companions and furry best friends, so we're seeing more and more innovative gadgets designed for pets. CES 2019 was a veritable treasure trove of pet tech and these devices are our picks.
Posted By Simon Hill
ces 2019 adonis smart yacht 5s0a0198
Emerging Tech

Furrion’s luxurious smart yacht looks like the perfect vessel for a Bond villain

Forget smart watches and the like: when it comes to the biggest smart technology at CES 2019, the literal answer can be nothing other than the 78-foot, high-tech luxury smart yacht, Adonis.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robots plutonium production process screen shot 2018 12 19 at 10 29 32 am
Emerging Tech

Robots can now carry out plutonium production process for space exploration

Plutonium-238 is a crucial component in deep space exploration to the outer reaches of our Solar System. The only problem? We've been running low on our stockpiles. Perhaps until now.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
this high tech shopping cart has the same aim as amazon go caper
Emerging Tech

This high-tech shopping cart has the same aim as Amazon Go

The technology powering Amazon Go's cashier-free stores is pricey and a challenge to set up, but this high-tech shopping cart from a New York startup offers a similarly frictionless shopping experience at a fraction of the cost.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
CES 2019 Booth LG
Emerging Tech

Did you see that?! Tour the blockbuster booths of CES 2019

You may not be able to attend CES in Las Vegas, but we’re bringing all of the best booths to you. From LG’s wall of OLED TVs to a full-scale flying taxi, these are spectacles we won’t forget.
Posted By Nick Mokey
scribit wall drawing robot ces 2019 floor photo 1
Emerging Tech

Scribit graffiti robot climbs your walls to draw (and erase) giant artwork

Scribit, the wall-crawling graffiti robot that can draw any image you can think of onto a vertical surface of your choice, made its debut this week at CES 2019. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cutest companion robots ces 2019 groove x lovot feat 2
Smart Home

The robot invasion arrived at CES 2019 — and it was cuter than we expected

Robots are finally at our doorsteps, but they’re not here to annihilate us (yet), they’re here to be our friends. CES 2019 showed us some of the cutest robots we’ve ever seen. Here are some of our favorites.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
tel aviv ai generates food pictures recipe book preparing
Emerging Tech

A.I. can generate pictures of a finished meal based on just a written recipe

Feeling hungry? Researchers from Tel-Aviv University in Israel have created an A.I. that's able to generate complete photos of meals, based only on reading the written recipes. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Emerging Tech

A citizen of the universe? Dutch startup wants to deliver a baby in space

Netherlands-based startup SpaceLife Origin plans to be the company responsible for delivering the first baby born in space. And it wants to do it by 2024. Because, you know, science.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
CES 2019 Crowd Hero Shot
Smart Home

Booth babes, banned sex toys, and other mishaps at CES 2019

From female sex toys bans, to fake Tesla/robot collision stories, there was some weird stuff going on at CES 2019 this year. Here are some of the biggest mishaps and flubs at the world's biggest tech show.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best electric giant road e1
Emerging Tech

Look forward to your morning commute with one of the best ebikes available

A proper ebike is perfect for commuting or a trek along the trailhead, with most offering pedal assistance and a long-range battery. As more brands offer their own take on this innovative way to get around, it's hard to distinguish the…
Posted By Rick Stella, Ed Oswald
mobile virus diagnosis 190008 web 1
Emerging Tech

New research could allow fast diagnosis of viruses like Ebola and Zika

A new development in molecular biology is a step towards instant diagnosis of viruses like Ebola or Zika. Researchers have found a way to use a mobile device to identify plant viruses and potentially animal and human viruses too.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
identifying electricity producing bacteria 189917 web 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists find a technique to identify electricity-producing bacteria

A new development could allow microbes to be used to run fuel cells and purify sewage water. An MIT team has developed a new microfluidic technique which can process samples of bacteria to see if they are able to produce electricity.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle