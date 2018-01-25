Check Out Elon Musk’s $600 ‘Boring Company’ flamethrower

It looks as if Elon Musk has been on the roof again knocking back a few whiskeys. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised if those rooftop parties atop the Tesla Gigafactory are where he gets some of his outlandish ideas.

So what’s he cooked up now? A Boring Company flamethrower with a retail price of $600, apparently.

Need some background? Well, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX, and the Hyperloop is also the man behind The Boring Company, an early-stage project that aims to build vast networks of tunnels containing high-speed electric sleds to carry cars, thereby helping to ease traffic congestion at street level.

To raise funds for the venture, which has already started some experimental digging beneath SpaceX’s base in Hawthorne, California, Elon Musk recently sold a bunch of Boring Company-branded caps at $20 apiece.

In December 2017, Musk tweeted that when the hats sold out, “we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower.”

Just like all those years ago when he said he wanted to launch and land a space rocket, some people simply chuckled at the absurdity of the idea. Others shook their head and smiled and said, “That crazy guy.” But a few kept a straight face, took a deep breath, and said, “Y’ know, he probably will.”

And so, just weeks after those caps sold out, we present The Boring Company flamethrower, priced at $600.

OK, there’s been no official announcement yet. What we do know is that the web address boringcompany.com/flamethrower recently started taking visitors to a page with a password box. With most online passwords reported to be ridiculously obvious, Twitter user FalconGridFin typed in a ridiculously obvious password: Flame. And it worked (it’s now been changed, but not to “123456”).

He grabbed a screenshot showing a Boring Company-branded flamethrower with a pre-order button under it. Beneath that is a note saying, “Prototype picture above. Final production flamethrower will be better.”

According to The Verge, the flamethrower looks like an Airsoft rifle that’s been modified to shoot flames, but until someone gets their hands on it, we won’t know for sure.

While the caps look to have been an easy sell for Musk, it’s not so clear if there’s a market for Boring Company flamethrowers. We can only think of busy chefs who might want to toast a very large tray of brûléed Key lime tarts in a single flash, or die-hard Musk fans who’re keen on collecting every one of his proffered items.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether the flamethrower is really a thing. Though it probably is …