Elon Musk sends SpaceX and Boring Company engineers to aid in a rescue mission

The rescue team dedicated to saving the Thai soccer team that has been trapped in a cave for nearly two weeks is growing larger by the day, and its latest members are coming from SpaceX and the Boring Company. According to Elon Musk, who took to his favorite medium (Twitter) to announce the news, engineers from both his ambitious companies will be heading to Thailand on July 7 “to see if we can be helpful” to the rescue operations. It’s unclear exactly what role these engineers will serve, and whether or not their smarts will ultimately be able to contribute to the overall operation. Just a few hours ago, the rescue operation claimed the life of an experienced Navy SEAL diver.

“There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person,” Musk tweeted. It appears that the executive has been mulling over the decision to send engineers for quite a few days. On July 3, a Twitter user asked the serial entrepreneur for his help in rescuing the soccer team, at which point, Musk responded, “I suspect that the Thai [government] has this under control, but I’m happy to help if there is a way to do so.” Clearly, Musk has found a way, and has already tweeted a number of suggestions as to how best to aid in the mission.

Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle. Should create an air tunnel underwater against cave roof & auto-conform to odd shapes like the 70cm hole. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

“We are speaking with the Thai government to see how we can help, and we are sending SpaceX/Boring Company people from the US to Thailand today to offer support on the ground,” a spokesperson for The Boring Company tells The Verge. “Once we confirm what exactly will be helpful to send or do, we will. We are getting feedback and guidance from the people on the ground in Chiang Rai to determine the best way for us to assist their efforts.”

The soccer team, comprised of 12 young boys, along with their coach, were reported missing in late June. They were exploring the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand, which is known to flood during the rainy months of the summer. They were ultimately found by rescuers 10 days after originally becoming trapped in the cave, and luckily, only “light injuries” have been reported in the group. Already, food and medicine have been delivered to the complex, but as flood waters continue to rise, there is a race against time to save the group.