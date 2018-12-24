Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Caltech scientists used DNA to play the world’s tiniest game of tic-tac-toe

Luke Dormehl
By

Wondering which penny-pinching family member will hand out the smallest gifts this holidays? It would be hard to beat the one California Institute of Technology (Caltech) researchers just gave the world — with the tiniest ever version of the game tic-tac-toe. Having previously used nanoscale bioengineering to create a replica of the iconic Mona Lisa, this year the Caltech team has followed up by creating a DNA-based version of everyone’s favorite time-wasting pen-and-paper game.

“In DNA nanotechnology, displacement between small DNA strands has been widely used to control dynamic behaviors in molecular circuits and robots,” Philip Petersen, one of the researchers on the project, told Digital Trends. “In this study, we invented a new mechanism to program displacement between large DNA tiles, which opens up the possibility to create nanomachines with complex yet reconfigurable parts.”

The team’s tic-tac-toe board is self-assembled from nine DNA origami tiles. Each tile has a special “glue” on the edges which lets it stick to the right neighboring tiles on the board. The glues are made of a set of DNA strands which bind to one another in specific ways. Players make a move by adding a DNA origami tile, labeled either “X” or “O”, into the test tube containing the game board. Each player has nine tiles for nine possible moves. These tiles can then be used to swap out previous tile to occupy their location on the game board.

caltech dna tic tac toe td media 2
Caltech

Being able to program the appearance of these nanoscale tiles by rearranging DNA molecules is pretty darn impressive. But what makes it more exciting is what this proof of concept could mean for the future of nanotechnology.

“Man-made machines are often built from modular components that can be swapped in and out whenever necessary,” Lulu Qian, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, told us. “For example, when a computer cluster has a hard drive failure, a hot-swap disk can be used to replace the busted one and fix the problem without even turning off the computer. When a digital camera is filled up with photos during a long trip, the memory card can be easily swapped with another… The capability to efficiently reconfigure a complex part of a machine is important under a variety of circumstances, including repair, replenish, upgrade, and repurpose the functions of the machines.”

In the future, nanoscale machines built out of molecules will also need to have reconfigurable modular modular components. To make this possible it will be essential to figure out how to do this by programming in self-reconfiguration. Thanks to Caltech, we’re one step closer.

A paper describing the research was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more
ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

IBM has developed a first of its kind fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure your grip strength throughout the day. Here's how it could potentially save your life some day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
university of cambridge robot hand jingle bells img 7289 lr
Emerging Tech

Creepy Christmas carol: 3D-printed robotic hand plays ‘Jingle Bells’ on a piano

Nothing says it’s nearly Christmas quite like a 3D-printed robot hand busting out a festive classic on the piano. You can thank researchers at the U.K.'s University of Cambridge for this.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot delivery service guide dogs pic no 6
Emerging Tech

Will Fido take a bite out of delivery robots? Study uses guide dogs to find out

A charity recently partnered with autonomous delivery robot company Starship Technologies to test the impact autonomous technologies are likely to have on guide dogs when they encounter them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

NASA probe to visit Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule on New Year’s Day

NASA's New Horizons probe will be making a very special visit on New Year's Day 2019, when it will buzz an object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt. This will be the most distant object ever explored by a spacecraft.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hippo shaped asteroid pia22970 home 1
Emerging Tech

‘Hippo-shaped’ asteroid to fly close to Earth this Christmas

This Christmas, an unusual visitor will be swinging through our Solar System: an asteroid shaped like a hippo. The 2003 SD220 asteroid will pass close to Earth this weekend, coming as close as 1.8 million miles from our planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
green liver houseplant stewart strand and lab assistant long do work to genetically modify house plants remove airborne pollu
Emerging Tech

Researchers develop ‘green liver’ houseplant that cleans the air in your home

Researchers have developed a houseplant that can clean the air in your home. They genetically modified a common houseplant, pothos ivy, to absorb the potentially dangerous compounds chloroform and benzene.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight places seismometer pia22956 hires 1
Emerging Tech

InSight lander successfully places its seismometer onto the surface of Mars

NASA's InSight lander has successfully deployed its first instrument onto the planet's surface. The lander placed its seismometer onto the ground in front of it from where it can gather data about vibrations deep within the planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars icy crater perspective view of korolev node full image 2 1
Emerging Tech

Mars Express captures image of an icy crater on the surface of Mars

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission has captured images of a huge ice-filled crater on the surface of Mars, measuring over 50 miles across and located in the northern lowlands.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

You don’t have to print money to get one of the best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon