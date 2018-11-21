Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Internet of cows? Smart ear tag takes cattle tracking into the future

Luke Dormehl
By
ceres tag tracks cattle csiro ear in action

From self-driving tractors to robot farmers, there are plenty of ways that the agricultural world is adjusting to the tech revolution. Adding yet another innovation to the collection is Australian startup Ceres Tag, which has developed a new smart ear tag for cattle.

The sensor-filled ear tag is likened to a smart watch in terms of the data it can gather. This includes information about where herds are grazing, whether an animal has escaped or been stolen, or even analyzing movement to suggest if it is unwell or about to give birth. All of this can be delivered wirelessly to the farmer in real time.

“Ceres Tag has three primary capabilities: GPS location, movement and temperature monitoring for diagnostics of health, behavior, and biosecurity,” Ceres Tag CEO David Smith told Digital Trends. “What makes them so remarkable is the high retention system [meaning] no tag loss, no battery replacement required for the life of the animal, no range limitations with low earth orbit satellite coverage, and aspirations to be internationally identification accredited.”

The ear tag, which is designed to be durable and able to withstand the rigors of an outdoor lifestyle, has already been successfully trialed on 100 cattle in Queensland, Australia. It is touted by its creators as both a time and money saver — especially in scenarios in which farmers might otherwise have to resort to using aircraft to track their herds.

ceres tag tracks cattle ceo david smith

“It may have significant financial implications as the known location, number of head and condition of animal could create a new type of asset class,” Smith continued. “The diagnostics also offer confidence of healthy animals as well. However, from a farmer perspective, efficiencies can be achieved in mustering, pasture efficiency, and progeny.”

Ceres Tags aren’t yet available to buy, with a worldwide launch planned for sometime in 2020. In the meantime, the team is continuing to explore smaller and lighter form factors, along with adding additional sensing technology which may prove useful. The technology is additionally being closely integrated with a related data analytics platform. The hope is that this should provide farmers with richer, more detailed information than they have had previously available to them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
caleb harper personal food computer openag feat
Smart Home

With Personal Food Computers, nerd farmers are finding the best way to grow

MIT research scientist Caleb Harper wants to grow basil designed to prevent heart disease. It involves a personal food computer, climate manipulation, and open sourcing food. One day, your doctor could prescribe you a diet of food grown…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
facebook portal review feat
Product Review

It's not a spy, but you still won't want to friend Facebook's Portal+

Facebook has jumped into the smart home game with the Portal+, a video-calling device featuring an Amazon Alexa speaker and a screen. While it has lots of cool calling features, we’re weary of Facebook taking up counter space in our home.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Wearables

Google's Wear OS update 'H' promises battery life improvements

Google has rebranded its Android Wear operating system to Wear OS. Removing the Android name may help people better understand Google-powered smartwatches, which also play nice with iOS devices. 
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best drone photos greenland
Emerging Tech

Ancient crater the size of NYC discovered under the Greenland ice sheet

A huge crater has been discovered beneath the ice of Greenland, and is thought to be the result of a meteorite impact millions of years ago. The crater is one of the largest ever discovered, measuring 19 miles across.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight mars mission california launch cubesats nasa
Emerging Tech

Here’s how the InSight mission to Mars will confirm its landing to NASA

NASA's InSight mission has sent a lander to Mars. NASA researchers have now shared details on how they will monitor the touching down of the lander at the end of its 91 million mile journey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
workplace microchipping next gen id company chip feat 1
Emerging Tech

Would you swap your keycard for a microchip implant? For many, the answer is yes

Put down your keycard! More people are turning to implanted RFID chips as their choice of workplace identification. Should we be worried about a world in which employees get microchipped?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
allite super magnesium 4
Outdoors

‘Super magnesium’ may be the next wonder material for outdoor gear

Super Magnesium is a wonder material that is 30 percent lighter than aluminum, as strong as carbon fiber, cheaper to make, and 100-percent recyclable, making it much better for the environment.
Posted By Kraig Becker
gut game biosensor australia sensor
Emerging Tech

Forget joysticks — the Guts Game is controlled by a sensor that you swallow

Researchers have created an unusual new game in which players swallow a biosensor and then compete to raise or lower the temperature in their gut. Sound crazy? Here's why it could catch on.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot waiter ginger abi 5980
Emerging Tech

Step inside the Nepalese restaurant staffed by robot waiters

A robotics startup from Nepal has created a robot waiter called Ginger. It's capable of delivering food from kitchen to table, and can even engage customers in a bit of friendly banter as it does so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
arizona state seal wounds laser gettyimages 800341504
Emerging Tech

Doctors could soon ditch stitches and seal skin wounds with lasers

Just like the dermal regenerator in Star Trek, physicians may soon be able to heal skin wounds using smart, laser-based technology. That's thanks to researchers from Arizona State University.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the modern toilet in our homes and businesses have evolved toto feature sm 3
Emerging Tech

From tornado flushes to remote controls, modern toilets are flush with tech

With the global observance of World Toilet Day on November 19, we take a look at how the modern toilet in our homes and businesses have evolved, and how they are becoming smarter tools in the future.
Posted By Lina Zeldovich
future mars missions mission 2020 rover
Emerging Tech

NASA selects the all-important landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission

NASA said on Monday that the landing site for its much-anticipated Mars 2020 rover mission has the potential to "revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa crop yield tech australia uk img 5105
Emerging Tech

NASA’s ‘space wheat’ is helping earthbound farmers grow crops quicker

Could NASA technology for growing plants on other planets help farmers improve crop yield here on Earth? According to researchers in Australia and the U.K., the answer is a resounding yes.
Posted By Luke Dormehl