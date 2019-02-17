Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Chandra X-ray telescope uncovers evidence of the universe’s missing matter

Georgina Torbet
By
chandra xray missing matter whim 1
An illustration of the Millennium simulation, which uses supercomputers to formulate how the key components of the Universe would have evolved over cosmic time. Illustration: Springel et al. (2005); Spectrum: NASA/CXC/CfA/Kovács et al.

There’s a puzzle that has been taxing astronomers for many years: Where is all of the matter in the universe? You might think that it would be hard to miss, but observations of the universe have turned up only around two thirds of the regular matter that is known to exist due to mathematical models. So where is the other third?

The matter in question is normal matter, referring to elements like hydrogen and helium which were created in the first few minutes following the Big Bang. Over the first one billion years of the history of the universe, this matter was spread out and gradually became cosmic dust, gas, stars, and planets. Scientists have calculated how much of this matter must have existed immediately after the Big Bang and found that about a third of it cannot be accounted for in current models of the universe. This is a separate issue from the question of dark matter, which is a different type of matter that effects the movements of galaxies.

Astronomers believe the missing normal matter could have formed into huge strands of hot gas out in the reaches of space, which would be invisible to most telescopes but could be detected using ultraviolet light. These gas strands are known as the “warm-hot intergalactic medium” or WHIM. Now researchers using data from NASA’s Chandra telescope believe that they have found evidence of the WHIM.

Chandra was used to search for filaments of warm gas near to a quasar, which produces X-rays from its supermassive black hole. The scientists were able to see that some of the X-rays were absorbed by the hot gas, which allowed them to find a “signature” of hot gas as the X-rays traveled 3.5 billion light-years to us. Because the universe is expanding, X-rays are stretched as they travel, meaning that the rays absorbed by matter are shifted towards the red end of the spectrum. The researchers calculated how much shift should have occurred in the distance between them and the quasar, and this information told them where in the spectrum to look for absorption by the WHIM.

“We were thrilled that we were able to track down some of this missing matter,” co-author of the paper Randall Smith of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian, said in a statement. “In the future we can apply this same method to other quasar data to confirm that this long-standing mystery has at last been cracked.”

The findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently
global good brings life saving tech to developing countries feature 10
Emerging Tech

Global Good wants to rid the world of deadly diseases with lasers and A.I.

Global Good, a collaboration between Intellectual Ventures and Bill Gates, aims to eradicate diseases that kill children in developing nations. It tackles difficult problems with high-tech prototypes.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
mars volcanoes liquid water still 0400 1
Emerging Tech

Underground volcanoes could explain possible liquid water on Mars

Last year scientists discovered there could be liquid water on Mars. Now a research team argues that for there to be liquid water, there must be an underground source of heat -- and they believe underground volcanoes could be responsible.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
eHang 184, most expensive drones
Emerging Tech

The 10 most expensive drones that you (a civilian) can buy

OK, these drones may be a bit beyond your budget: Check out the most expensive drones in the world, from industrial giants to highest-end filming tools.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Tyler Lacoma
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
microsoft posts tutorial creating terminator hud using hololens
Computing

The HoloLens 2 will be announced at MWC. Here's what we know about it so far

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
river of stars gaia esa 201834950 fig1 1
Emerging Tech

A river of stars one billion years old flows across the southern sky

Astronomers have identified a river of stars flowing across our galaxy and covering most of the southern sky. The estimated 4000 stars that comprise the stream were born together and have been moving together for the last one billion years.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mars landing heavy vehicles web reentry propulsion nasa artistpia14834 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Descending at an angle could be key to landing heavier craft on Mars

Landing on Mars is a challenge: The heavier the craft, the more difficult a safe landing becomes. Scientists propose using retropropulsion engines and angling the craft to create a pressure differential to land heavier crafts in the future.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
antbot polarized light navigation 192456 web 1
Emerging Tech

Ant-inspired walking robot navigates without GPS by using polarized light

What do you get if you cross Boston Dynamics and Ant-Man? You get Antbot, a robot from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) which uses ant-like navigation to move around without the aid of GPS.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight heat probe placed pia23046 1041 1
Emerging Tech

InSight’s heat probe will dig 16 feet beneath the surface of Mars

New images from NASA's InSight mission to Mars have confirmed that the lander succeeded in setting the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package instrument onto the surface, from where a self-hammering spike will burrow downwards.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ceres cryovolcanoes white spots 1074 pia22480 hires 1
Emerging Tech

White spots on Ceres are evidence of ancient ice volcanoes erupting

Scientists are pouring over data collected by NASA's Dawn mission to learn about the dwarf planet Ceres and the bright white spots observed at the bottom of impact craters. They believe that these spots are evidence of ice volcanoes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa spherex planned launch 1
Emerging Tech

NASA to launch SPHEREx mission to investigate the origins of our universe

NASA is launching an ambitious mission to map the entire sky to understand the origins of the universe. The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission will launch in 2023.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
van allen probes final phase orbitweb2
Emerging Tech

Probes exploring Earth’s hazardous radiation belts enter final phase of life

The Van Allen probes have been exploring the radiation belts around Earth for seven years. Now the probes are moving into the final phase of their exploration, coming closer to Earth to gather more data before burning up in the atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Koci Hernandez instagram art gallery
Emerging Tech

How can digital art created on obsolete platforms be preserved?

As the lines between art and technology continue to blur, digital art experiences become more commonplace. But these developments are raising an important question for art conservationists: How should digital artworks be preserved?
Posted By Georgina Torbet