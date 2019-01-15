Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

In a first for humankind, China is growing plants on the moon

Luke Dormehl
By
china first plant on moon screen shot 2019 01 15 at 19 24
People's Daily, China

China is pretty intent on setting space records at the moment. Having recently become the first nation to successfully land a rover on the far side of the moon, the country’s state-run newspaper, the People’s Daily, announced that China has managed to grow plants there, too. In an impressive first in human history, a cotton seed brought to the moon by China’s Chang’e 4 probe has sprouted.

Previously, plants have been grown on the International Space Station. However, a similar feat has never been carried out on the moon. The milestone, therefore, in the words of the People’s Daily, marks the completion of “humankind’s first biological experiment on the moon.” That’s a promising landmark for those who hope to grow supplies of food for deep space missions, as seen in Ridley Scott’s 2015 movie The Martian (and the book it’s based on.)

The Chang’e 4 probe is carrying potato and cotton seeds, in addition to yeast and fruit fly eggs. These are contained in a special biosphere that is 18 cm in height and weighs 3 kilograms. Designed as a collaboration between 28 different Chinese universities, it presents a self-sustaining artificial environment where it is possible to sustain life in order to grow a plant. This artificial environment, which takes the form of a canister, is designed to provide the necessary air, water, and nutrients for the plants, in addition to keeping the temperature stable. That’s not easy when lunar temperatures can vary between negative-173 degrees Celsius (negative-279.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and more than 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit).

Professor Xie Gengxin, the experiment’s chief designer, told the South China Morning Post that: “We have given consideration to future survival in space. Learning about these plants’ growth in a low-gravity environment would allow us to lay the foundation for our future establishment of space base.” Gengxin additionally suggested that cotton could one day be used to produce clothing for multi-year space missions, while potatoes could form a source of food, and rapeseed used for oil.

While this definitely goes down in the record books as a Chinese achievement, it nonetheless represents a new exciting step forward for humankind as a whole as far as future space travel goes.

Don't Miss

The best solar chargers for your smartphone or tablet
brighest quasar hubble 189993 web 1
Emerging Tech

Brightest quasar ever seen discovered by Hubble, may be star-producing machine

The brightest quasar even seen has been observed with the Hubble Space Telescope using a technique called strong gravitational lensing. The quasar is enormously energetic and may be producing thousands of stars per year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
change 4 landing footage
Emerging Tech

Watch China’s moon mission touch down on the planet’s far side

Video has been shared of a lander's-eye view of China's Chang'e 4 mission touching down in the Von Kármán Crater on the far side of the moon. The craft captured footage of the descent with a camera which was attached to the probe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex nails first launch and landing of 2019 but job cuts loom
Emerging Tech

SpaceX nails its first launch and landing of 2019, but job cuts loom

SpaceX has nailed its first launch and landing of 2019 with a mission that deployed more satellites for Virginia-based Iridium Communications. But the success was soured somewhat by reports of upcoming job losses at the company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers for 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
worlds largest aircraft tears itself apart airlander
Emerging Tech

The enormous ‘Flying Bum’ moves toward a commercial design

A prototype of the world's largest aircraft is being retired as the company behind it prepares to build a production model. The new Airlander 10, also known as the "Flying Bum," could be ready for commercial use by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
faception facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Face-scanning A.I. can help doctors spot unusual genetic disorders

Facial recognition can unlock your phone. Could it also be used to identify whether a person has a rare genetic disorder, based on their facial features? New research suggests it can.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
8 example crispr projects changing world heat resisstant cows florida
Emerging Tech

Lasers and bovine breathalyzer help determine how much methane cows produce

Cow farts and belches don't sound like catastrophic threats, but they contribute to the massive amounts of methane in the atmosphere. Recently, scientists set out to establish the numbers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university of michigan 3d printing speed
Emerging Tech

Researchers discover a way to make 3D printing 100 times faster using light

Researchers at the University of Michigan have invented a new method of 3D printing which is up to 100 times faster than conventional 3D-printing processes. Here's how it works and why it could prove a game-changer for 3D printing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019 2
Emerging Tech

Why wait? Here are some CES 2019 gadgets you can buy right now

Companies come to CES to wow us with their cutting edge technology, but only a few products are slated to hit the market right away. Here is our list of the best CES 2019 tech you can buy right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Kelly Hodgkins
alphabet project wing drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Drones: New rules could soon allow flights over people and at night

With commercial operators in mind, the U.S. government is looking to loosen restrictions on drone flights with a set of proposals that would allow the machines greater freedom to fly over populated areas and also at night.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
new yorker creates amazing robot costumes from household trash costume
Emerging Tech

Short film celebrates New Yorker’s amazing robot costumes

New York City resident Peter Kokis creates stunning robot costumes out of household trash. His designs are huge, heavy, and extremely intricate, and never fail to turn heads when he's out and about.
Posted By Trevor Mogg