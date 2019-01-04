Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Chinese lunar rover sends back first-ever image from the far side of the moon

Luke Dormehl
By

A Chinese lunar rover has reportedly made history by landing on the far side of the moon and transmitting back the first images to Earth, Chinese state media announced this week. According to China’s National Space Administration, the Chang’e 4 probe landed in the moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin crater late Thursday evening, Beijing time. The probe reportedly made a “smooth [and] precise” landing, during an 11-minute descent. Once landed, it then deployed its 300-pound rover, named Yutu-2 or Jade Rabbit-2.

The fact that the lander is on the far side of the moon (sometimes inaccurately called the “dark side” of the moon) would ordinarily make it impossible to communicate with from Earth. This side of the moon never faces Earth as a result of the moon’s rotation. However, China is able to communicate with the rover due to a dedicated moon-orbiting satellite that it launched last year. The hope is that the lander will be able to carry out a number of experiments on the moon, including looking for signs of water at the poles, among other tests.

“China is on the road to become a strong space nation,” Wu Weiren, the chief designer for the lunar mission, told China Central Television. “And this marks one of the milestone events of building a strong space nation.”

chinese lunar rover lands far side moon china chang e probe landing cn
Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

The Chang’e 4 craft lifted off from the Sichuan province’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center on December 8. It then entered the Moon’s orbit several days later. Its successful relaying of images to Earth marks a significant achievement for both China’s space program and humankind’s exploration of space.

Following the landing, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine celebrated the achievement on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations to China’s Chang’e-4 team for what appears to be a successful landing on the far side of the moon. This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment!”

Despite the achievement, the landing was not reported live on Chinese television, but rather after the fact — possibly due to the challenge involved and the possibility that things would not go exactly as planned. Fortunately, on this occasion, there seems to have been nothing to worry about.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift
5G
Emerging Tech

5 tech trends to watch in 2019 (and a reality check on last year’s picks)

Innovation in the tech industry moves at a breakneck pace, and 2018 was a fantastic example of that. Wireless companies took gigantic steps towards 5G (including merging to get there), while Google wowed us with its Duplex AI. Despite…
Posted By Ed Oswald
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

NASA dishes the details from its flyby of distant object Ultima Thule

NASA's New Horizons probe is reached the farthest region of our Solar System on New Year's Day 2019, when it buzzed a distant object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nypd adds 14 quadcopters to its crime fighting kit drone
Emerging Tech

Rain ruined the NYPD’s first chance to use security drones at a major event

The NYPD had been hoping to use its camera-equipped quadcopters as part of its security operation at Times Square on New Year's Eve, but rain and wind forced the department to cancel the plan.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
bulgaria 3d printed rib procedure at the top with support structures bottom after removing
Emerging Tech

Patient receives 3D-printed rib implant in breakthrough procedure

A patient in Bulgaria recently received one of the first 3D-printed rib transplants in a potentially lifesaving operation. The results were cheaper and materially superior to other approaches.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
british army stork drone glider feat
Emerging Tech

British Army tests autonomous glider drone for transporting supplies, soldiers

The British Army is testing out an unorthodox glider-based drone that could one day be used to resupply troops or deliver humanitarian aid in locations that would ordinarily be inaccessible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cleansebot kickstarter cleaning robot 6165406
Emerging Tech

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light

CleanseBot is a smart cleaning and disinfecting robot that emits UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of germs -- without needing any nasty chemicals to do so. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These 10 robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up 10 great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kevin Parrish
ibm medtronic diabetes going low iqcast screen shot
Emerging Tech

IBM’s new A.I. warns diabetes patients of dangerous blood sugar levels

IBM has teamed up with medical device maker Medtronic to develop an A.I. app that will warn people with diabetes if they risk 'going low' on their blood sugar levels. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uk space agency self driving mars rover software 4 selfdrivingr
Emerging Tech

After conquering the Sahara, the U.K.’s self-driving rover is ready for Mars

The U.K. Space Agency completed tests of new self-driving software for Mars rovers. The tests were carried out in the Sahara desert, the closest thing Earth has to the Martian landscape.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift

From artificial lakes in eastern Germany to ports in Portland, Oregon, here are 12 houseboats that are as stunning as they are downright extravagant. They might just want to make you give up your landlubbing ways.
Posted By Will Nicol, Nick Hastings
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Breadbot
Smart Home

Breadbot is an autonomous bakery in a box, coming to a grocery near you

Wilkinson Baking Company is set to unveil the Breadbot at CES 2019. The robotic breadmaker creates up to 10 loaves of bread per hour from scratch and is destined for groceries and specialty shops.
Posted By Bruce Brown
robot train australia autohaul first run1
Emerging Tech

With new autonomous train, Australia is now home to the world’s largest robot

Iron ore mining company Rio Tinto officially launched a fully automated, heavy-haul, long-distance rail network that is able to run completely free from human intervention. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl