  1. Emerging Tech

Curiosity conquers a 30-degree slope on Mars for the first time, enjoys the view

By

Mars’s pluckiest rover, Curiosity, has made it up a steep, sandy slope to an area previously thought to be practically inaccessible and is enjoying the view.

For the past month, the rover has been wending its way up the path towards an area called the Greenheugh pediment. NASA researchers had wanted to explore this particular area for a long time, as it could hold clues to the geology of the surrounding crater, but they originally thought that it would be impossible to access it without months or even years of travel. However, they managed to identify a path that was accessible to the rover after consultation with surface properties scientists.

The route involved Curiosity climbing up slopes of 30 degrees or more, which is the steepest that the rover has ever attempted. While on its journey, Curiosity stopped to collect some data with its ChemCam instrument to investigate two bedrock targets, “Corriecravie” and “Shannochie”. By analyzing the rocks along the ascent to the Greenheugh pediment, the scientists can see how their composition changes with elevation.

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2695.
This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2695. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Now, Curiosity has made it to the top of the slope and viewed an entirely new area of the Gale Crater. The rover is currently investigating two targets, “Galloway Hills,” which is a smooth, flat area of sandstone that needs to cleared of dust using the rover’s Dust Removal Tool before measurements are made, and “Ardwell Bay,” which is a more resistant rock than the surrounding sandstone.

With expansive views available from the Greenheugh pediment, we may have another high-resolution panorama of the Martian surface to look forward to. The Curiosity scientists have confirmed that they will soon be creating a stereo mosaic of the view using the rover’s high-definition Navcam which can capture images in color.

“Now that we do not have a steep cliff in our front windshield, the skies stretch largely unencumbered above and around us,” Curiosity scientists wrote in a blog post. “Navcam will take a 360-degree look around for dust devils on two different sols, and will acquire movies looking for clouds both in the afternoon and early morning. Mastcam and Navcam will assess the dustiness of the atmosphere by gazing across Gale crater from our great viewpoint.”

Editors' Recommendations

See Mars’ Moreux crater in new images from Mars Express

Known for its wide swathes of rippling, textured, gently sloping dunes, Mars’ Terra Sabaea region is home to many fascinating geological features – including the prominent Moreux crater, the star of a new image from ESA’s Mars Express.

This 1.8 billion-pixel photo of Mars took the Curiosity rover 4 days to shoot

Curiosity Rover

The Mars 2020 rover officially has a name: Perseverance

A rendering of Mars 2020 rover, to be launched on its journey to Mars next year.

NASA to announce Mars 2020 rover name, here’s how to watch

Mars 2020 rover

Mayflower Autonomous Ship is headed to sea to test its self-driving boat tech

mayflower ship seat tests ibm

This Google robot taught itself to walk, with no help whatsoever, in two hours

Google Robot

Someone just uploaded open-source nuclear power plant blueprints to the web

SpaceX to send tourists to the space station in 2021 … for a crazy price

How to watch SpaceX launch its 20th resupply mission to the ISS today

Boeing acknowledges 49 ‘gaps in testing’ in NASA Starliner test flight failure

Environmentally friendly bendable concrete doesn’t shatter under pressure

swinburne university bendable concrete

Prosthetics that don’t require practice: Inside the latest breakthrough in bionics

most advanced hand prosthetic

After 20 years of searching for alien life, SETI@Home is shutting down

seti alien star array

Voyager 2 spacecraft is going solo for the next 11 months

Two new telescopes join the search for extraterrestrial intelligence