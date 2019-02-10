Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Curiosity says goodbye to the Vera Rubin Ridge with a 360 video

Georgina Torbet
By

The Curiosity rover has been exploring the Vera Rubin Ridge on Mars for more than a year now, and it is time for the explorer to move on to new areas of the planet. But before it departs, Curiosity has captured a 360 video of its final drill site — an area that scientists have nicknamed “Rock Hall.” The video is a composite of images taken in a panoramic form on December 19, 2018, which you can move around to get a feeling of what the view is like from the rover:

If you can’t watch the video, then an image of the panorama is embedded below as well:

curiosity vera rubin ridge 360 video pia23042 2000 1
This panorama was taken on Dec. 19 (Sol 2265) by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover. The rover’s last drill location on Vera Rubin Ridge is visible, as well as the clay region it will spend the next year exploring. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

In both the video and the image, you can see the surface of Mars and the horizon. The images do not capture the rover itself (though Curiosity has taken a selfie in the past if you want to see that) or the sky, as these are not the focus of Curiosity’s research. Though you can see Curiosity’s drill and features of the terrain like the most recent drilling site, the Rock Hall Drill Hole, as well as the previous Highfield drill site, and the Gale Crater Rim and Floor. You can also see Upper Mount Sharp in the distance and the area where Curiosity will be moving to study next, called the “clay-bearing unit.”

During its time on the Vera Rubin Ridge, Curiosity made some unexpected discoveries about the geology of the area. “We’ve had our fair share of surprises,” Curiosity science team member Abigail Fraeman of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement. “We’re leaving with a different perspective of the ridge than what we had before.” For example, Curiosity confirmed the presence in the bedrock of hematite, an iron-rich mineral which often forms in water, suggesting that in the past there was groundwater on some parts of the ridge.

curiosity vera rubin ridge 360 video curiosity360
A crop of the Curiosity’s 360 image, showing the edge of the rover and the Martian surface. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The rover is now moving on to a trough between the ridge and the rest of the mountain called Glen Torridon. It is called “clay-bearing” because data from orbiters shows that rocks there contain clay minerals which form in water. Scientists hope to learn more about the ancient lakes that formed in the area by examining the rocks in greater detail.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
heart health intelligence toilet seat on 2018
Emerging Tech

Smart toilet seat is flush with possibilities to monitor patients’ health

Researchers from the Rochester Institute of Technology have developed a smart toilet seat that can monitor the heart health of users during their time spent sitting on it. It could prove to be as effective as some hospital monitoring…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kidney transplant waiting list dialysis surgery
Emerging Tech

We’re another step closer to made-to-order human kidneys

Could human kidneys one day be grown in other animals and then transplanted across into patients? A breakthrough demonstration involving mice in Japan hints that this could be possible in the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
welding robot brain computer interface robots
Emerging Tech

In the future, welding robots could be controlled by operators’ thoughts

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a new brain-computer interface system that lets a person control a welding robot using only their thoughts.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
self-driving law
Cars

U.K.’s ‘advanced’ self-driving car trials won’t require human safety drivers

The U.K. government has announced plans for 'advanced' trials of self-driving cars, with no human safety drivers on board. The U.K. has promised fully self-driving cars on the road by 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dartmouth college heart power harvesting cantilever energy harvester 1
Emerging Tech

Energy-harvesting gizmo powers medical implants using your own heartbeat

Engineers at Dartmouth College have built an energy-harvesting gadget that's able to convert the heart’s kinetic energy into electricity for powering an assortment of implantable devices.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google DeepMind Hanabi
Emerging Tech

The next big challenge for Google’s A.I. is a card game you’ve never heard of

DeepMind, the Alphabet-owned deep learning company, thinks the next big challenge in A.I. is mastering a cooperative card game about fireworks, called Hanabi. Here's why it's so tough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nectome brain embalm mind uploading in jar getty
Emerging Tech

FDA hails ‘Tumor Monorail’ that coaxes aggressive tumors away from the brain

Researchers have developed a so-called 'Tutor Monorail' which can successfully fool aggressive brain tumors into exiting the brain and instead migrating into an external container.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university of maryland dynamic temperature fabric 190207142242 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

Magical new nanotube-infused fabric cools you in summer, warms you in winter

Scientists at the University of Maryland have developed a next-generation textile that's able to automatically change its properties to keep us at the perfect temperature year-round.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
olympics medals recycled electronics waste
Emerging Tech

Tokyo 2020 is on track to create Olympic medals with recycled electronics

The committee behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympics revealed that it is on target to be able to forge all winning athletes’ gold, silver and bronze medals from recycled electronic waste.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china to land probe on dark side of the moon in 2018 chinaprobe1
Emerging Tech

Chang’e 4 rover spotted on the moon’s surface by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

China's Chang'e 4 rover has come into view of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) which has captured images of the Chinese craft perched on the floor of the Von Kármán crater.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
uranus neptune storms hubble 839 stsci h p1906a f 1028x543
Emerging Tech

Epic storms rage across Neptune and Uranus in new Hubble images

Hubble has made another discovery about the planets in our Solar System during its routine yearly monitoring -- unexpected weather formations that give us clues about the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ultima thule new shape ultimathule
Emerging Tech

Ultima Thule’s peculiar shape is a puzzle for scientists

Ultima Thule, the farthest object ever explored, has yet more mysteries to reveal. Forget the debates about whether it is looks most like a snowman or more like Star Wars' BB-8 -- it is even more oddly shaped than previously thought.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exoplanet haul transits2 on starfield editable 02 20x30
Emerging Tech

Kepler planet-hunting telescope goes dark after sending last light image

After a ten year career of discovering exoplanets and gathering the most detailed ever view of a dying star, NASA's Kepler spacecraft has sent its final image back to Earth. This "last light" image draws its remarkable journey to a close.
Posted By Georgina Torbet