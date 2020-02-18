Emerging Tech

Neural implant turns regular grasshoppers into cyborg bomb-sniffers

By

Everyone’s familiar with sniffer dogs at airports, but how about bomb-sniffing grasshoppers? It sounds crazy, but that’s the mission researchers at Washington University in Missouri have been working toward. And it’s a whole lot less science-fiction-based than you might think.

Digital Trends first wrote about Washington University’s backpack-wearing cyborg locust project in 2016. At the time, Baranidharan Raman, associate professor of biomedical engineering, described the goal as being a “bridge between neuroscience and engineering.” Back then, the project had just received funding from the Office of Naval Research to make its insect-army dream a reality.

Now, approaching half a decade later, the researchers have written a paper describing their progress that’s currently available on the open-access preprint biology server bioRxiv. Titled “Explosive sensing with insect-based biorobots,” it reveals that the team has demonstrated a “biorobotic chemical-sensing approach where signals from an insect brain are directly utilized to detect and distinguish various explosive chemical vapors.”

Locust cyborg 1
Baranidharan Raman

In short, they built a “mobile multi-unit electrophysiological recording system” and implanted it, via a minimally invasive surgical approach, into locusts. This allowed them to “tap into the neural signals in a locust brain” so that it would react whenever it was exposed to select explosive chemical species, such as dinitrotoluene (DNT) or trinitrotoluene (TNT). In their paper, the researchers note how target chemical recognition can be achieved within a “few hundred milliseconds of exposure.” It can also distinguish between the different chemical species the locust is programmed to react to.

While the idea of using locusts might seem fanciful, the researchers suggest that there is a good reason for this. Researchers have tried building “electronic noses” for accurate sniff-related tasks. However, these are still quite limited. The concept of a “hybrid bi0electronic solution” is that it takes advantage of the sophisticated olfactory sensors that exist even in creatures as relatively simple as a locust. The end result, the Washington University investigators say, is a “cyborg chemical-sensing” system.

There’s no word on when this system will be rolling out into the real world. But it certainly sounds like progress has been made on the project. And, hey, cyborg insect bomb-detectors is the kind of tech that’s worth waiting for!

Editors' Recommendations

Forget the Internet of Things. Here’s what IoT really stands for

Intelligence of Things Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2017

The best Xbox 360 games of all time

xbox one backwards compatible december 2015 halo reach 360 compatability waypoint featured

Searching for evidence of intelligent life at the heart of the Milky Way

Moonset, around 2:30 a.m., at the Very Large Array on the Plains of San Agustin, about 50 miles west of Socorro, New Mexico. The VLA is teaming up with the SETI Institute to capture data that can be searched for intelligent signals.

Most distant object ever explored gives clues to how planets form

ultima thule renamed arrokoth mu69 named 1

Why the star Betelgeuse has dimmed to just 36% of its normal brightness

This image, obtained with the VISIR instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope, shows the infrared light being emitted by the dust surrounding Betelgeuse in December 2019.

Mars 2020 rover leaves home on 2,300-mile journey to Florida for launch

A rendering of Mars 2020 rover, to be launched on its journey to Mars next year.

The Very Large Array will search for evidence of extraterrestrial life

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule arrives in Florida for first manned mission

Baby gas giant discovered wandering far from its parent star

Resupply mission to the ISS carries cheese and gummy sweets to hungry astronauts

Mars Express image shows the boundary between the planet’s hemispheres

Mars is very much a world of two halves – as highlighted by this new image from ESA’s Mars Express, which shows where the planet’s dramatically different hemispheres come together as one.

3D-printing technique produces tiny, highly detailed objects in seconds

The new fast 3D printing technique developed by researchers at EPFL.

Hubble captures a beautiful spiral galaxy with loose, open arms

The spiral galaxy NGC 2008 sits centre stage, its ghostly spiral arms spreading out towards us, in this image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Space tourism: Watch Virgin Galactic’s space plane arrive at new base

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites today: Here’s how to watch