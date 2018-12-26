Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Drone delivery testers reveal their main gripe about such a service

Trevor Mogg
By
drone delivery testers reveal main gripe about service google wing australia
Wing

Autonomous drone technology has the potential to transform the way online shoppers receive their goods, and companies such as Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet are investing much time and money in trying to make it happen.

While some of the focus has been on regulators’ cautious approach to relaxing rules around drone deliveries over safety concerns, less attention has been given to those living in the neighborhoods where drone deliveries could one day become commonplace.

A report from the Wall Street Journal this week examined the attitudes of residents of a suburb in Canberra, Australia, where Alphabet’s “Wing” project is currently testing a full-fledged drone delivery service.

In a wake-up call for companies looking to launch drone deliveries on a large scale, it’s clear that there’s one overriding issue that needs to be tackled in order to win over residents, and that’s noise.

Wing, which has been developing its drone in Australia for the last four years, has so far made several thousand deliveries to residents in the small community of Bonython, Canberra. Those involved in the ongoing trial can order a range of everyday products via an app.

To make a delivery, the drone hovers above the ground and lowers the item into a customer’s yard. But the racket made by the machine’s 12 rotors and two propellers has been getting on some people’s nerves.

One resident told the Journal it sounded like “a chain saw gone ballistic” when she first heard a drone passing overhead, while others said they’ve stopped using their yard as much because of the intermittent noise.

The disruption caused by the drones even led some disgruntled locals to form the Bonython Against Drones group, which stands united against “noisy, intrusive, unnecessary drones.”

Of course, Wing is keen to hear the concerns of locals so that it can work to improve its service. Part of its efforts include research into how it can make its drone quieter.

On the plus side, of the 2,000 drone deliveries that have so far taken place around Bonython, no accidents have been reported, and only five emergency touchdowns — where problems have occurred during a flight — have taken place. Even better, many shoppers and participating businesses are happy with the service.

While Wing will continue testing its technology in Australia, the team is also heading to Helsinki, Finland, in 2019, where it plans to try out its technology in the kind of challenging winter conditions that don’t exist in Australia.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
mars icy crater perspective view of korolev node full image 2 1
Emerging Tech

Mars Express captures image of an icy crater on the surface of Mars

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission has captured images of a huge ice-filled crater on the surface of Mars, measuring over 50 miles across and located in the northern lowlands.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

You don’t have to print money to get one of the best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Whether you fly for fun or filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
japans new vomit vacuum cleans up during end of year party season
Emerging Tech

Japan’s new ‘vomit vacuum’ hard at work during end-of-year party season

Japan's new 'vomit vacuum' has been put to work at train stations during the nation's end-of-year party season. The high-tech machine replaces the traditional sawdust-and-broom method, and is far more hygienic, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
taser guitar when you play wrong note screen shot 2018 12 23 at 14 06
Emerging Tech

Robot improves your guitar playing by zapping you with a taser when you screw up

This electrical engineer recently built a robot that will help you learn to play the guitar better. Unfortunately, it does this by zapping you with a taser whenever you play the wrong note.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
caltech dna tic tac toe td media 2
Emerging Tech

Caltech scientists used DNA to play the world’s tiniest game of tic-tac-toe

Researchers from Caltech have used bioengineering to create the world's tiniest ever version of the game tic-tac-toe. Here's what that means for the future of self-repairing nanotech machines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ar figures walk off backdrop screen shot 2018 12 24 at 17 21 49
Emerging Tech

Magical new AR demo transforms 2D photos into ‘Harry Potter’-style 3D animations

Researchers have created an AR tool which can animate stationary characters in 2D images, resulting in them walking off their flat backdrop. Because who has time for still images in 2018?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
just imagine if these wacky apple products launched in 2019 bad lip reading product launch
Emerging Tech

Just imagine if these wacky ‘Apple products’ launched in 2019

It's an Apple product launch unlike any you've ever seen. That's because it's the work of Bad Lip Reading, who "likes to put words into other people's mouths" and has done so here in a most brilliant way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rolls royce ends the year with successful test of an autonomous ferry ship
Emerging Tech

Rolls-Royce sails into 2019 with the successful test of an autonomous ship

Rolls-Royce wants to create self-sailing ships. It recently conducted a successful test of an autonomous ferry that can also be controlled remotely, and has plans to deploy crewless cargo ships by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
SpaceX BFR project
Emerging Tech

SpaceX's Elon Musk expects spring 2019 tests for BFR, now called Starship

The SpaceX BFR project, now called Starship, plans to build the most powerful space rocket ever for an ambitious purpose: creating a colony on Mars within the next several years. Check out the details -- and why this could actually work.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Bruce Brown
pepper the robot new york city bank
Emerging Tech

How A.I. will change your world in 2019, for better or worse

From a science-fiction dream to a critical part of our everyday lives, artificial intelligence is everywhere. You probably don't see AI at work, and that's by design. AI is changing everything. But do we want it to?
Posted By Digital Trends Staff