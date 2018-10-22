Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk offers free rides through first Boring Company tunnel from December

Trevor Mogg
By

Elon Musk says the Boring Company’s first test tunnel for its high-speed transit system will open to the public in a matter of months.

In a tweet announcing the news, the billionaire entrepreneur said that free rides will be offered to the public on December 11 after a launch event on the previous day.

Running for about three miles, the test tunnel is being constructed in Hawthorne, California, the home of another of Musk’s business ventures, SpaceX.

According to the Boring Company’s website, the tunnel travels a short distance north from below SpaceX’s headquarters before turning and traveling west for several miles. But the route of the test tunnel isn’t actually that important. Rather, the December unveiling presents a huge opportunity for Elon Musk and the Boring Company to give the project global publicity and show off the system’s potential.

The plan

In case it’s passed you by, Musk’s ambition is not only to revolutionize the tunneling industry with faster, more efficient boring machines, but to use them to build networks of tunnels aimed at easing congestion on busy city streets.

Cars, as well as foot passengers and cyclists, would be transported on electric-powered sleds at speeds of up to 150 mph to multiple destinations across the city. Vehicles and passenger pods would be lowered onto the sleds from street level via an elevator system, though the elevators may also connect to office buildings or even private residences.

When a journey begins, the sled moves from a side tunnel onto the main track in order to keep all  of the passengers constantly on the move. “This is a big difference compared to subways that stop at every stop, whether you’re getting off or not,” Musk has said previously.

Will it really happen?

It all sounds very exciting, but to make it a reality, Musk first needs to prove that the system actually works, and then convince regulators of its safety and financial viability.

With many cities struggling with gridlocked streets, proposals for solutions are always welcomed by the authorities, though whether they come to fruition is of course another question entirely. Encouragingly for the Boring Company, it’s been selected to enter into negotiations to design a high-speed, 18-mile tunnel link between downtown Chicago and O’Hare International Airport, and the company’s idea for a route between Dodger Stadium and a transit hub in Los Angeles also received supportive responses from the authorities.

If December’s demonstration turns out to be more than just a fancy theme park ride, perhaps Musk’s ambitious subterranean plan really could transform city traffic across the nation, though admittedly it’s going to be a far from straightforward task.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

NYPD pulls thousands of body cams after one explodes
behind the unsettling sci fi landscapes of simon stalenhags electric state electricstate 23
Emerging Tech

Behind the unsettling sci-fi landscapes of Simon Stalenhag’s ‘Electric State’

The narrative artbook follows the journey of a young traveler, Michelle, and her robot, Skip, as they head west to the Pacific coast through an alternative America torn apart by civil war and the trappings of military-grade virtual reality.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Greg Smith surveying painting
Emerging Tech

From electron microscopes to X-rays, high-tech tools expose low-tech art forgery

At the Indianapolis Museum of Art, conservation scientist Greg Smith and Glennis Rayermann, then a Ph.D student, used high-tech equipment to determine if a painting was made by master forger Icilio Federico Joni.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Starlink: Here’s everything you need to know

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
uber has sets target date to use drones for meal delivery online companies
Emerging Tech

Flying food: Uber has set a target date to use drones for meal delivery

Uber is better known for transporting people around town, but it also has a growing meal-delivery business called UberEats. It currently uses drivers and cyclists to deliver the food, but also has plans to use drones.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nypd pulls thousands of its body cams after one explodes
Wearables

NYPD pulls thousands of body cams after one explodes

The NYPD has recalled thousands of body cameras after one of them exploded during an officer's shift on Sunday, October 21. No one was injured in the incident, which is thought to have been caused by the device's battery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun
Emerging Tech

There’s finally a way to trace ‘untraceable’ 3D printed guns

To help track 3D-printed guns, researchers have developed a new algorithm which is able to identify which 3D printer was used to print an object, based on its unique fingerprint. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
quench water solar powered purifier mmp12
Emerging Tech

These solar-powered water purifiers can produce 30,000 gallons of water per day

Problems with contaminated water? Quench Water & Solar's water purifiers can purify up to 30,000 gallons of fresh water per day and it's offering the technology to whoever wants it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
silo vacuum food storage alexa fresh02879c
Smart Home

Silo A.I. vacuum storage system tells you when your leftovers are going bad

"Alexa, is the chicken still OK to eat?" Newly launched on Kickstarter, Silo is a neat vacuum storage container that will extend your food's shelf life -- and add in a useful dose of A.I., too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl