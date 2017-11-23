Elon Musk’s Tesla has finished building the world’s biggest battery

Your lithium-ion batteries power your smartphone, laptop and camera. Elon Musk’s will power South Australia.

The Tesla CEO revealed on Thursday that his company has just fulfilled its promise to build and install the world’s largest lithium-ion battery within 100 days.

In a bet made on Twitter, Musk said that if his company failed to meet the deadline to build the Powerpack system, he’d foot the approximate $50 million bill and the South Australia government could have it for free. Tesla crossed the line with about a week to spare.

Designed to store renewable energy, Tesla’s battery has 100 megawatts of capacity. Once fully tested, the system will be paired with the Hornsdale wind farm 120 miles north of Adelaide, operated by French renewable energy provider Neoen. The mega-battery will store excess energy created by the wind turbines and be used as and when required.

The South Australia government was prompted to review its energy supply systems last year after the region was rocked by a massive storm described as a one-in-50-year weather event that knocked out power for 1.7 million state residents. More blackouts occurred at the start of this year, with the new battery and wind farm aiming to bring such disruption to an end.

“Tesla’s Powerpack will charge using renewable energy from the Hornsdale Wind Farm and then deliver electricity during peak hours to help maintain the reliable operation of South Australia’s electrical infrastructure,” Musk’s company said, adding that the giant battery “will further transform the state’s movement towards renewable energy and see an advancement of a resilient and modern grid.”

State Premier Jay Weatherill was understandably delighted with the completion of the project, saying in a statement: “While others are just talking, we are delivering our energy plan, making South Australia more self-sufficient, and providing back up power and more affordable energy for South Australians this summer.”

Weatherill added, “The world’s largest lithium-ion battery will be an important part of our energy mix, and it sends the clearest message that South Australia will be a leader renewable energy with battery storage.”

Tesla is of course better known for its electric cars, but their need for batteries prompted the company to diversify into this field as it continues to explore the home and commercial energy market. At the start of 2017 it began manufacturing batteries at its massive Gigafactory in Nevada, which is thought to be the largest facility of its kind in the world.

In a tweet on Thursday, Musk praised the efforts of those who built the South Australia battery. “Congratulations to the Tesla crew and South Australian authorities who worked so hard to get this manufactured and installed in record time!” the CEO wrote.