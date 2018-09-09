Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company turns digging machine into ‘best video game ever’

Trevor Mogg
By

After witnessing Elon Musk burning down a doobie in a recent podcast show, many people had an “ahh, I geddit now” moment as they suddenly realized how some of the billionaire entrepreneur’s slightly wackier proposals may have come to be.

A couple of days after Musk’s brief encounter with the green goddess, a video (below) appeared on the Boring Company‘s Twitter feed showing one of its digging machines apparently being operated by an Xbox controller. The tweet includes the caption,”Best video game ever,” though avid gamers may have a word or two to say about that.

We have no idea if it was Musk himself at the controls — there were certainly no thick puffs of smoke wafting in front of the camera as the demonstration proceeded. But seeing as he’s the CEO of the company, and knowing Musk’s penchant for outlandish projects, it’s definitely possible that the idea of connecting an Xbox controller to a giant digging machine could have come from the very same lips that recently wrapped themselves around a spliff during Joe Rogan’s podcast.

It’s not clear if the setup is an experiment to test the viability of a novel digging method, or a publicity stunt to help spread the word of the Boring Company’s mission. A stunt like the Boring Company caps, or the Not-a-Flamethrower, or Musk’s idea that rock excavated by the Boring Company’s machines could be used to build life-size replicas of ancient Egyptian monuments. Is the demonstration even real? You be the judge.

The Boring Company plan

For the uninitiated, the Boring Company is, like Tesla and SpaceX, another of Musk’s grand pursuits. This particular one has the ambition to build a vast network of tunnels beneath car-clogged cities in an effort to ease traffic congestion. The idea is to use powerful digging machines that can drill at speeds much faster than conventional boring machines, which should dramatically cut the cost of such projects.

Vehicles would be carried through the tunnels on track-based electric sleds at speeds of up to 150 mph. An elevator-type system would lower a vehicle, and the people inside, from the street onto the sled, while cyclists and pedestrians would use other, specially designed pods. Once moving, the sleds would transfer from side tunnels to the main tunnel, ensuing that all the sleds on the main artery are constantly moving, thereby ensuring maximum efficiency. “This is a big difference compared to subways that stop at every stop, whether you’re getting off or not,” Musk said.

The company has already created a test tunnel beneath SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, and has plans for tunneling projects in Chicago and on the East Coast. Its latest proposal suggests a short route between Lose Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and other transportation links, a project that, if greenlit, could be a useful test bed for its grander vision of a large network of tunnels.

Musk first mentioned his futuristic boring plan in 2016 when he was stuck in his car on a gridlocked freeway. “Traffic is driving me nuts,” he tweeted in December, 2016. “Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…” There was no mention of any Xbox controllers, though.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets
lg cloi robot sci fi vs reality airport feat
Emerging Tech

I ran into LG’s Cloi robot at the airport in South Korea. Here’s what happened

After meeting LG’s Cloi robot at an airport in South Korea, the experience was both entrancing and underwhelming. The moving and talking robot may be cool, but does it have a place in our future?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
elon musk joe rogan smoke weed elonmuskblunt
Emerging Tech

5 reasons why you shouldn’t be surprised Elon Musk smoked weed

Elon Musk smoked weed during a recorded interview with Joe Rogan. Surprised? You shouldn't be. Ever since Elon has been in the public eye, he's done all kinds of things that should've tipped you off and let you know he gets down.
Posted By Drew Prindle
lex kickstarter seat folding exoskeleton situation 34
Emerging Tech

Lex is a wearable exoskeleton that lets you take a comfortable seat anywhere

Newly launched on Kickstarter, Lex is a pair of wearable, folding exoskeleton legs that transform into an ultra-versatile portable seat -- so you can kick back and relax anywhere you go.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lead eating ocean cleaning nanobots dirty water
Emerging Tech

Engineered sand could remove nasty toxins to produce drinkable water

Researchers are working on a high-tech solution to make better use of water at hand. They’ve engineered sand, coating the grains in compounds that react with and help destroy organic pollutants found in stormwater.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
ocean cleanup livestream launch 180827 stabilizers assembly and fully launched system 38
Emerging Tech

Incredibly ambitious Ocean Cleanup project is launching this weekend

The Ocean Cleanup project may be the world's most ambitious initiative to rid the world's ocean of waste plastic. Tune in to watch the live launch of its giant garbage collection system this Saturday.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
conflict minerals responsible mining global witness org hands close feat
Emerging Tech

Companies want to sell you conflict-free phones, but certification isn’t foolproof

Conflict minerals – tin, tungsten, tantalum, and gold – are pulled from artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Companies want to source responsibly, but their supply chains can be as murky as the mines’ muddy water.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
asian american male young doctor working on tablet technology in medical centre v1ttt7a6 f0000
Emerging Tech

A.I. bests experts at predicting deaths from heart disease

An artificial intelligence algorithm has bested experts at predicting patient deaths from heart disease. In a study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers make yet another case for using A.I. to inform medical diagnoses.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon parent dashboard go
Emerging Tech

Amazon Go checkout-free stores set to arrive in New York City

Amazon is planning on expanding the reach of its cashier-free convenience stores, Amazon Go. The company previously announced locations for Chicago and San Fransico. Now, a job listing has confirmed that Go is coming to New York.
Posted By Eric Brackett
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
what does argonauts 21000 carbon bike look like whatever you want argonaut chris fitzpatrick 04
Emerging Tech

What does Argonaut’s $21,000 carbon bike look like? Whatever you want

There’s a small custom bike shop in Oregon that makes carbon fiber bicycles unlike anything else on the market. They cost up to $21,000 a pop. Here’s what makes them special.
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels