Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Can’t spare time to brush your teeth? EZ Teethbrush promises to do it 4x faster

Luke Dormehl
By

Looking after your teeth used to be hella time-consuming. That’s all changing here in 2018, thanks to new technology. Recently we wrote about an app that lets you get your regularly scheduled dental checkup simply by snapping a quick selfie. Now the creators of a new toothbrush, the EZ Teethbrush (sic), want to vastly reduce the amount of time it takes us to brush our teeth every day — by brushing all of them at the same time.

“It’s a sonic-powered ‘teethbrush’ that brushes all of your teeth simultaneously,” creator Craig Mock told Digital Trends. “To use it, simply rinse with water, add your favorite toothpaste, place in your mouth and turn on. Then while holding the handle, you use the modified bass technique recommended by dentists, which is small circular motions. A little back and forth is also required to get the back and front sides of the teeth.”

While the idea of reducing an average tooth clean from two minutes down to 30 seconds might sound unnecessary (after all, who doesn’t have time to spend two minutes on personal hygiene?), it may actually prove to be an important step. Studies show that most people don’t brush for the full two minutes, and a large percentage of the U.S. population only brushes once a day. A device such as this may help.

The EZ Teethbrush looks slightly different to your traditional brush, more closely resembling a retainer or sports mouthpiece, mounted on an electric toothbrush handle. The bacteria-resistant mouthpiece contains rows of ultra-soft silicone bristles, which promise to give your teeth the brushing they deserve — only four times faster.

“One of the dentists [who saw the EZ Teethbrush] was so impressed that he sent us data on abfraction lesions and how he thinks our product is cutting-edge in helping to prevent [them],” Mock continued. “Abfraction lesions affects more than 80 percent of adults and causes recessed gums. Our antimicrobial silicone bristles are softer and safer than traditional bristles, but brush efficiently.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. If you’re nonetheless keen to get involved, however, head over to the EZ Teethbrush project page where you can pledge your hard-earned bucks. Prices start at $79 for an EZ Teethbrush in your choice of black or white, along with a wireless charger. Shipping is set to take place in March 2019.

Don't Miss

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified
jobs of the future
Emerging Tech

‘Minimal Turing Test’ asks humans to prove they’re human with only one word

Researchers from MIT and the University of Pennsylvania created a new spin on the classic Turing Test. It asks participants to name a single word that explains what makes humans, well, human.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the coolest way to solve a rubiks cube self solving
Computing

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik’s Cube

If your attempts to complete the Rubik's Cube usually end with the thing flying out of the window or against a wall, then what you need is one that solves itself. Yes, it does exist, and here's a video to prove it ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mayo clinic spinal stimulation implant spine x ray
Emerging Tech

This spinal electrical stimulation implant let a paralyzed man walk again

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have demonstrated how an implanted electrical stimulator in the spine can help a man paralyzed in a snowmobile accident four years ago to walk again.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fenik-yuma-60l
Emerging Tech

Magic of physics makes this fridge chill food without fans or electricity

Looking for your next cooler? The Fenik Yuma is a portable food preserver that never needs ice or electricity. Here's how you can get your hands on this miraculous refrigeration device.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
logicink tattoo uv sensor
Emerging Tech

9 of the most unusual wearable wellness devices

The Apple Watch Series 4 may currently be the toast of the health-conscious wearables world. But there are plenty of other, more experimental wellness wearables. Here are the most intriguing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
seven amazing darpa projects himems robotic insects
Emerging Tech

7 ambitious DARPA projects that could revolutionize the armed forces

With a multibillion dollar annual budget and access to some of the sharpest minds around, few research labs can dream of matching DARPA. Here are 7 of the amazing projects they're creating.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drexel university sprayable antennas sprayed antenna crop
Emerging Tech

Sprayable antennas could usher in a new era of ultracompact wearable devices

Researchers at Drexel University have invented new, ultra-thin, spray-on antennas, which can be applied every bit as easily as spray paint or bug spray. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit silkworm inspired fiberbots screen shot 2018 09 27 at 19 21 39
Emerging Tech

These crazy alien-like structures were built by MIT’s silkworm-inspired robots

MIT's swarm of silkworm-inspired Fiberbot robots can spin fiberglass threads into tall structures, resembling otherworldly plants from a sci-fi movie. Check them out in full weaving action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with "funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept
Cars

Exclusive: BMW will offer up to 25 electrified vehicles by 2025, 12 all-electric

While attendingthe New York reveal of the BMW Vision iNEXT Concept, we learned that the firm will introduce up to 25 electrified models by 2025, and 12 will be all-electric, featuring the company's fifth-generation electric powertrain.
Posted By Chris Chin