Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

As law enforcement gets increasingly high-tech, is privacy being compromised?

Jules Suzdaltsev
By

Futurists and tech companies often use the idea of freedom to promote products, but as technology gets ever more complicated and spreads into every facet of life, it provides authorities with ever more tools and opportunities to observe the populace and potentially infringe on those freedoms.

Law enforcement agencies, in particular, are rapidly incorporating cutting-edge tech into their workflow, and while some of these gadgets may make it easier to catch criminals, they’re also raising concerns about the erosion of privacy and the seeming ubiquity of surveillance.

Perhaps nowhere is the dichotomy between security and intrusiveness more apparent than in facial-recognition software. Software is becoming frighteningly good at telling one face from another, and while that means you can unlock the latest iPhone simply by looking into the camera, it also means authorities can scan entire crowds, picking out individuals of interest. This isn’t merely the stuff of sci-fi nightmares, either; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon has already used Amazon’s facial-recognition software, trimming the time needed to identify suspects to mere seconds and apprehending its first suspect within a week by using the new system, according to Amazon.

That might make catching criminals easier — in theory, anyway — but it’s raising concerns among skeptics and civil liberties watchdogs like the American Civil Liberties Union. Whether through closed-circuit television arrays (like those used in London) or through drones flying overhead, law enforcement agencies could keep an eye on anyone they want to, tracking the movements of private citizens wherever they may go.

could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
A display showing a facial recognition system for law enforcement during the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Smartphones are another area in which police are looking to gather information about suspects. In Carpenter v. United States, the Supreme Court examined a case in which police used location information from a suspect’s cell phone records to present a detailed account of the suspect’s movements over a period of time. The court ultimately ruled that police need a warrant to obtain cell phone location records, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing: “Given the unique nature of cell phone location records, the fact that the information is held by a third party does not by itself overcome the user’s claim to Fourth Amendment protection. Whether the government employs its own surveillance technology … or leverages the technology of a wireless carrier, we hold that an individual maintains a legitimate expectation of privacy in the record of his physical movements as captured through CSLI.”

However, police are also using tech in ways that can promote more accountability and safety in law enforcement. For example, some departments are using virtual reality to train officers in handling tense situations. Many police departments in the U.S., in response to high-profile accusations of police brutality and unjustified shootings, are experimenting with body cameras, including those that turn on automatically when an officer draws their weapon, or even cameras that are always on. Debates about how society should weigh security versus privacy are unlikely to slow down, and neither is law enforcement’s pursuit of more advanced technology.

Don't Miss

Little Sophia is the pint-sized robot buddy that promises to teach kids to code
watch spacex ship almost catch rockets nose cone in its giant net mr steven
Emerging Tech

Watch this SpaceX ship come tantalizingly close to catching rocket parts

SpaceX came very close to catching its rocket nose cone in a giant net this week, but couldn't quite nail it. Still, considering its initial attempt was off by hundreds of meters, this latest effort shows clear signs of progress.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
northwestern self healing coating scratched car
Emerging Tech

This self-healing coating erases scratches and cracks within seconds

Researchers at Northwestern University have developed a new novel coating material which can self-heal within seconds after being scratched, scraped, or cracked. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone rat poison dispensing d41586 019 00176 z 16415722
Emerging Tech

Drones dispense rat poison to help rid islands in Galapagos region of rodents

If you’re trying to get troublesome rats off a Galapagos region island without damaging the native animals or plants, what’s the best way to go about it? Use rat poison-dispensing drones obviously.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit jenga playing robot 0
Emerging Tech

MIT’s new robot can play everyone’s favorite block-stacking game, Jenga

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a robot which uses the latest machine learning computer vision to play everyone’s favorite tower-toppling game, Jenga.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pumas self lacing sports shoe gives nikes adapt bb a run for its money puma fi 3
Outdoors

Puma’s self-lacing sports shoe gives Nike’s Adapt BB a run for its money

Puma has unveiled a self-lacing shoe to take on Nike's Adapt BB. The fit can be adjusted via a smartphone app or the Apple Watch, with additional changes possible via a small touchpad on the top of the shoe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
shark attack drone based research may help to ease swimmers fears ocean
Outdoors

Shark attack: Drone-based research may help ease swimmers’ fears

Researchers in Australia have used drones to try to learn more about what kinds of sea creatures come close the shore, and their findings may go some way to easing the fears of swimmers worried about shark attacks.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

San Francisco could be the first city in the U.S. to ban facial recognition

A San Francisco lawmaker introduced legislation which could see the city by the bay become the first city in the U.S. to officially ban the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
smart weather station kickstarter bloomsky sky2 storm 3
Emerging Tech

These kickass home weather stations put your smartphone’s weather app to shame

Home weather stations can not only tell you what's happening outside, but can also control your smart home devices. Want to turn your Philips Hue lights on when its dark, or your sprinklers off when it rains? Some of our top picks can do…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
drones used to inspect wind turbines d41586 019 00176 z 16415722
Emerging Tech

Swarms of drones will soon keep tabs on our aging city infrastructure

Could drones be used to inspect aging infrastructure? Researchers from Sweden have been testing how teams of autonomous camera-equipped drones could be used to keep tabs on wind turbines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
little sophia robot kickstarter rough 03 00 49 still009
Emerging Tech

Little Sophia is the pint-sized robot buddy that promises to teach kids to code

Intended for kids aged 7 to 13, Little Sophia is a 14-inch robot, capable of walking, talking, and recognizing faces. Oh, and teaching kids the all-important skill of coding, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to photograph the moon 2
Emerging Tech

Wrap up warmly on the moon — lunar nights are colder than expected

China's Chang'e 4 mission to the far side of the moon touched down a few weeks ago. And now it has released a surprising finding -- apparently the lunar nights are colder than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble triangulum galaxy stsci h p1901b z 1000x562
Emerging Tech

See our galactic neighbor, the orderly Triangulum galaxy, in high definition

Take some time out of your day to ooh and ahh at the beauty of the universe. The Hubble Space Telescope has produced agorgeous high resolution image of the Triangulum galaxy (M33), made up of 25 million viewable stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity rover gravity mount sharp pia23041 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover learns a new trick: Measuring the gravity of mountains

NASA's Curiosity rover has provided unexpected insight into gravity on Mars by using its accelerometers and gyroscopes as a makeshift gravimeter. This data tells scientists about Mount Sharp which Curiosity is currently exploring.
Posted By Georgina Torbet