Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This company is recycling your food scraps into 3D printer material

Luke Dormehl
By

We’ve previously written about the role that 3D printing can play in the future of food, but could additive manufacturing also have a part to play in disposing of food waste? Indeed it can, claim the brains behind a startup called Genecis, made up of graduates from Canada’s University of Toronto Scarborough. With this ambition in mind, they have developed a way to transform today’s restaurant food waste into tomorrow’s biodegradable plastics — useful for everything from creating packaging to 3D printing filament.

“Genecis uses biology to convert organic waste into higher value materials,” Luna Yu, founder and CEO of Genecis, told Digital Trends. “The first product line is PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates) biopolymers, which is used in combination with PLA to make 3D printing filaments. It is also used to make high-end flexible packaging and containers. In addition, PHAs makes a tougher and less brittle 3D printing filament. The end product is 100 percent biodegradable, and can be mixed with a variety of colors. Currently, all PHAs are made from expensive food crops such as corn, sugar cane, and canola. Genecis has developed a novel technology that produces PHAs from mixed food waste, dramatically reducing the production costs.”

The core of Genecis’ technology involves what Yu describes as “special recipes of bacteria.” These assemble materials automatically at rapid speeds in a way that can be used to produce rare chemicals or materials which are expensive to create chemically.

dsc 6067 2

“Over the past two years, Genecis has collected bacteria from all around the world, and isolated over 200 species that are not present in any existing database,” Yu continued. “This allows us to start developing our own synthetic biology platform, which rapidly creates new synthetic bacteria. These bacteria can be used to make better PHAs for 3D printing, and reprogrammed to make higher value materials used in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and nano-materials industries.”

Currently, Genecis is working to commercialize its first product line consisting of PHA bioplastic pellets. It is also seeking partnerships for users of its manufactured polymers. In other words, if any readers happen to be 3D printing filament makers, packaging manufacturers, or general plastic manufacturers that currently use PHAs, now is the time to get in touch!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MIT’s creepy-crawly robot can help monitor your health
ez teethbrush kickstarter 41253b8729d5e48e6d77be87adce30a7 original
Emerging Tech

Can’t spare time to brush your teeth? EZ Teethbrush promises to do it 4x faster

Looking after your teeth every day used to be time-consuming. A new toothbrush called the EZ Teethbrush promises to help by brushing all our teeth at the same time. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nikon small world in motion 2018 winners nikonsmallworldfirstplace2018
Photography

Art or science? This mesmerizing video shows the development of neurons

The 2018 Nikon Small World in Motion winners are here, and the videos are every bit as artistic as they are scientific. Watch the growth of an entire nervous system unfolding in 3D over a matter of seconds.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
app mosquito buzz 3
Emerging Tech

Editing mosquito DNA could help wipe out malaria and Zika — here’s how

In the quest to stop the spread of malaria, researchers from the U.K.’s Imperial College London have demonstrated a way of editing mosquito DNA to stop female mosquitoes from reproducing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
getting up close and personal with bmws vision inext bmw announcement 29467
Cars

Exclusive: BMW to introduce ‘safe’ fully autonomous driving by 2021 with iNext

BMW may be trying to reinvigorate its future lineup with more electrified vehicles. But the automaker isn’t limiting its initiatives to just electrification. BMW also wants to be a leader in developing autonomous driving technology.
Posted By Chris Chin
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best cheap 3d printers monoprice mini delta
Emerging Tech

You won't need to print money to afford these great 3D printers

Looking for a decent 3D printer that won't break the bank? Check out our regularly-updated list of the best 3D printers under $1,000
Posted By Ed Oswald
best e cig
Emerging Tech

Confused by too many e-cigarette options? We found the best of the best

From disposables to mechanical and box mods, here’s our list of the best e-cigarettes available on the market today to help you kick the cigarette habit.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Curiosity rover
Emerging Tech

Attention, space gardeners: Simulated Martian soil now on sale for $20 a kilo

Want your own taste of life on Mars? Astrophysicists at the University of Central Florida are selling simulated Martian soil for $20 a kilo, plus postage. Here's why they're doing it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
graphene skinned wheelchair superstar 1
Emerging Tech

Lighter and tougher, graphene may be the future of wheelchairs

Looking for the next innovative use of graphene? A Swiss wheelchair company is introducing a graphene-skinned wheelchair that's 30 percent lighter than classic models, but 20 percent tougher.
Posted By Luke Dormehl