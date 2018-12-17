Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Luke Dormehl
By

“Move fast and break things,” the phrase popularized by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, serves as an unofficial mantra for many people and companies working in the tech industry. But are they really words to live by when it comes to self-driving cars? If you ask the Georgia Institute of Technology researchers behind a project called the AutoRally Robot, they may well answer in the affirmative.

The AutoRally initiative, which is the kind of project that the cast of The Fast and the Furious movies might suggest as a Ph.D. thesis, pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads — similar to a rally race.

“The sensors on AutoRally are a subset of what you typically find on a full-sized self-driving vehicle: GPS, IMU, wheel speeds, and a forward-facing camera pair,” Brian Goldfain, a researcher working on the project, told Digital Trends. “We are experimenting with lidar sensors, but it has proved difficult to protect it from the frequent rollovers encountered during testing, [while mounting] the sensor high enough for an unobstructed view of the environment.”

georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car

The perception algorithms developed by the team use only camera inputs, which are cheaper, more robust, and can “provide much richer information” than the typical lidar, radar, and ultrasonic sensors found on self-driving cars. Driving based purely on camera images is much tougher for an autonomous driving system to wrap its head around, particularly when the whole thing is happening at dangerously high speeds.

In the cars’ efforts to rack up faster and faster lap times, the vehicles even perform maneuvers such as drifting, or controlled slides around corners, which wouldn’t be acceptable in many driving environments. That’s why it’s a good thing that the AutoRally is taking place on a specially constructed dirt track in Georgia, far away from pedestrians.

Ultimately, despite the reckless driving of the vehicles, the team hopes that its work will bring safe self-driving vehicles to public roads sooner. “The [eventual] goal of the AutoRally project is to enable the next generation of algorithms for self-driving vehicles.” Goldfain said.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

1,000-mph Bloodhound supersonic car project finds a last-minute savior
Up Next

PewDiePie supporters hack printers, hope to boost his subscription numbers
instant pot smart wifi review feat
Smart Home

Dear Instant Pot Smart: I love you. Thank you for changing my life

After taking the Instant Pot Smart WiFi Programmable Pressure Cooker for a spin, one long-time product reviewer finds much to love about the device she long coveted, despite that it’s not really that smart.
Posted By Joni Blecher
Audi prototype CES
Cars

What’s next for in-car entertainment? Audi believes it knows

Audi is bringing two technologies to CES 2019. The first turns a car -- a luxury sedan, in this case -- into a drive-in movie theater. The second is presented as a new entertainment format that turns the journey into the destination.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nvidias jetson agx xavier module is designed to give robots better brains nvidia
Computing

Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier module is designed to give robots better brains

Nvidia's pricey Jetson AGX Xavier might help drive the next generation of smart robots. Nvidia hopes that developers will use its new Xavier module to power AI-driven machines like delivery drones and robots used in manufacturing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Bosch IOT shuttle official images
Cars

Bosch’s CES-bound shuttle concept takes us on a trip to a not-too-distant future

Bosch envisions a future in which driverless shuttles occupy their own market segment. The German firm won't build the shuttles, but it wants to provide everything else, ranging from the drive system to the apps used to hail them.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Apple iPhone X FaceID TrueDepth Camera
Emerging Tech

Capture app saves money by 3D scanning objects using iPhone’s TrueDepth camera

Capture is a new iPhone app created by the Y Combinator-backed startup Standard Cyborg. It allows anyone to perform 3D scans of objects and share them with buddies. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
boston dynamics atlas robot goes jogging rec
Emerging Tech

Rise of the Machines: Here’s how much robots and A.I. progressed in 2018

2018 has generated no shortage of news, and the worlds of A.I. and robotics are no exception. Here are our picks for the most exciting, game changing examples of both we saw this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
parker probe sun image from solar s wispr
Emerging Tech

Parker Solar Probe captures first image from within the atmosphere of the sun

NASA has shared the first image from inside the atmosphere of the sun taken by the Parker Solar Probe. The probe made the closest ever approach to a star, gathering data which scientists have been interpreting and released this week.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight lander selfie
Emerging Tech

Say cheese: InSight lander posts a selfie from the surface of Mars

NASA's InSight mission to Mars has commemorated its arrival by posting a selfie. The selfie is a composite of 11 different images which were taken by one of its instruments, the Instrument Deployment Camera.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
wireless platform bumblebees a flying on live insects
Emerging Tech

Researchers create a flying wireless platform using bumblebees

Researchers at the University of Washington have come up with a novel way to create a wireless platform: using bumblebees. As mechanical drones' batteries run out too fast, the team made use of a biology-based solution using living insects.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
comet passes close earth 46p wirtanen
Emerging Tech

Bright ‘hyperactive’ comet should be visible in the sky this weekend

An unusual green comet, 46P/Wirtanen, will be visible in the night sky this month as it makes its closest approach to Earth in 20 years. It may even be possible to see the comet without a telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jupiter atmosphere images pia22941 1
Emerging Tech

Gorgeous images show storms and cloud formations in the atmosphere of Jupiter

NASA's Juno mission arrived at Jupiter in 2016 and has been collecting data since then. NASA has shared an update on the progress of the mission as it reaches its halfway point, releasing stunning images of the planet as seen from orbit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
alma planet formation
Emerging Tech

Beautiful image of young planets sheds new light on planet formation

Researchers examining protoplanetary disks -- the belts of dust that eventually form planets -- have shared fascinating images of the planets from their survey, showing the various stages of planet formation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet