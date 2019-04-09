Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Google’s Wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in Australia

Trevor Mogg
By
googles wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in australia drone delivery

We hear a lot about drone deliveries these days, but most services are merely trial operations to test the technology.

But in North Canberra, Australia, residents now have access to a full-fledged drone delivery service after regulators there gave it the green light.

Operated by Wing — a startup that’s part of Google-parent Alphabet — the official launch follows an 18-month trial period that involved 3,000 deliveries.

The drone delivery service will begin with around 100 homes in several neighborhoods. Customers can order a range of items from different  businesses via a smartphone app, including fresh food, drinks from nearby coffee shops, and over-the-counter medicines. Within minutes of hitting the “buy” button, one of Wing’s delivery drones will appear above the customer’s home and hover in the sky as it lowers the order into their yard via a tether,

“Whether you’re a parent with a sick child at home and have run out of baby paracetamol, a busy professional who forgot to pick up fresh bread during your regular weekly shop, or you simply just want to order your morning flat white without the hassle of having to drive to the cafe, Wing has teamed up with local Canberra businesses to give customers the opportunity to have a range of goods delivered in a handful of minutes,” Wing wrote in a post announcing the official launch of the drone delivery service.

Wing has been developing its drone technology in Australia since 2014, with test deliveries starting in North Canberra in 2017.

The company’s drone delivery service recently received approval from the Australian government’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority, though the permit comes with several restrictions. For example, the drones must steer clear of major roads and stay at least five meters above, and two meters to the side, of people when it flies closer to the ground to drop off an order, according to the Guardian.

In addition, flight bans have been imposed before 7 a.m. from Monday through Saturday, and before 8 a.m. on Sundays and public holidays. That’s because the drones, with their 12 rotors and two motors, make a lot of noise. Indeed, only recently, during the test phase, some North Canberra locals complained about the racket, with one describing Wing’s flying machine as sounding like “a chainsaw gone ballistic.”

In a bid to get residents onside, Wing is hosting a number of community information stalls and delivery demonstrations over the next few weeks to show precisely how the technology works and the benefits that the service offers.

Wing is also making plans to take its delivery drone to Helsinki, Finland this year, where it’ll test its kit in the kind of challenging winter conditions that don’t exist in Australia.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
mars methane satellite data how to create and destroy at
Emerging Tech

Methane on Mars confirmed — but there’s probably no life there

Is there methane on Mars? According to Curiosity there is, but the Mars Orbiter satellite didn't find any evidence of it. Now a new analysis of the satellite data shows a single methane spike which could explain part of the mystery.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mars solar eclipses pia23135 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity images show two solar eclipses as seen from the surface of Mars

The Curiosity rover has captured a remarkable set of images showing two solar eclipses as seen from Mars, caused by two of Mars's moons, Phobos and Deimos, passing in front of the Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
sun plasma rain earthtoscale
Emerging Tech

Astronomers investigate the mystery of plasma rain on the sun

The Sun has its own equivalent of the water cycle, with plasma being heated until it escapes from the surface and heads into the corona, before cooling and falling as coronal rain. But new research has raised questions about this process.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
parker solar probe second flyby swingbysuncloseuphires 1
Emerging Tech

Things are heating up as Parker Solar Probe makes second flyby of the Sun

The Parker Solar Probe is a project to collect data from the searing heat of the Sun's corona. NASA has announced that the probe has made a second close approach to the Sun, and is entering the outbound phase of its second solar orbit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

Are we living in a simulation? This MIT scientist says it’s more likely than not

The simulation hypothesis, which was famously probed in the 1999 film The Matrix, is the subject of a new book by Rizwan Virk, a computer scientist and video game developer who leads Play Labs at MIT. In his book, Virk endeavors to unpack…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
iss resupply record trip iss059e011765 1
Emerging Tech

3-plus-hour supply trip from Earth to International Space Station breaks record

A resupply mission to the ISS has made record time, traveling from Earth to the space station in just three hours and 21 minutes. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
sofia massive stars nursery w51 rgb poster2 final 1
Emerging Tech

Epic star 100 times the mass of our Sun spotted in stellar nursery

A distant stellar nursery called W51 may hold clues to the formation of massive stars. The giant celestial cloud is located 17,000 light-years away and is being investigated by the flying observatory SOFIA.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hera self driving spacecraft in orbit
Emerging Tech

Self-driving spacecraft could protect Earth from asteroid impacts

In case Earth is ever threatened by an asteroid, we should have a new protector to look out for us -- Hera, a self-driving spacecraft. Engineers are working on a way to let the craft maneuver itself in space, similar to an autonomous car.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ai fix satellite nasa 1200px solar dynamics observatory 1
Emerging Tech

IBM helped NASA FDL fix a satellite’s instrument using cutting-edge A.I.

How do you fix a satellite 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface? That’s a question that NASA had to answer when it ran into problems with one of its crucial satellites. The answer? Using A.I.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
snapchat spectacles operation surgery
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors use 5G to perform surgery from hundreds of miles away

The surgeon behind your future life-saving surgery might not have to be in the same room as you. Heck, thanks to the burgeoning 5G revolution, they might not have to be in the same state.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook population density maps screen shot 2019 04 09 at 13 20 19
Emerging Tech

Facebook is using A.I. to create the world’s most detailed population maps

Using deep learning A.I., census data, and high-res satellite images, Facebook has created the most accurate population density maps ever. Here's how -- and why -- it went about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai farms illegally polluting waterways polluted water
Emerging Tech

A.I. could monitor farms from above to make sure they’re not illegally polluting

The idea of an A.I. that watches from the skies, seeking out wrongdoing, sounds like sci-fi dystopia. Actually, it describes a new tool being developed to detect farms that are illegally polluting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl