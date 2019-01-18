Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists successfully grow human blood vessels in a Petri dish

Luke Dormehl
By
growing petri dish blood vessels vessel
IMBA – Institute for Molecular Biotechnology

As the thing which links every organ in our bodies together, through the circulatory system, blood vessels are pretty darn important. Now a team of researchers has managed to grow picture-perfect human blood vessels in the lab for the first time, and even to successfully implant them into live mice. The results could be a game-changer for treating diabetes.

“We managed for the first time to grow human blood vessels from stem cells, using advanced bioengineering over many years of trials and error,” Josef Penninger, director of the Life Sciences Institute at the University of British Columbia, told Digital Trends. “The capillary blood vessels look, smell, and taste like human blood vessels: Hence we call them blood vessel organoids. We then used these blood vessel organoids to model prototypic small blood vessel disease in diabetes. We were able to set up a diabetic milieu in a Petri dish that allowed us, for the first time, to model these diabetic blood vessel changes. Most importantly, we also grew a human vascular tree in experimental mice, [resulting in] a mouse with a perfect human blood circulatory system.”

In the process, the researchers demonstrated a key pathway which could potentially prevent changes to blood vessels. These changes not only help trigger diabetes, but are also a major cause of death and morbidity. By being able to make the organoids “diabetic” in a lab setting means having a new model which will make it easier to identify new treatments.

Getting closer to treating any disease is exciting, but diabetes affects a massive number of people — estimated at 420 million people worldwide. However, little has previously been understood about the vascular changes which occur in diabetics.

In addition to finding new treatments for diabetes, Penninger said there are other potential uses for this new breakthrough work.

“I think we could use the blood vessel organoids as transplants to enhance wound healing, giving patients back ‘young blood vessels,’” he said. “From our mouse experiments, we know that we can gain access to the circulatory system and specify, even to arteries and venules, to a real vascular tree. This is not magic like so many other promised stem cell therapies because one can just put them into the wound and dress them up. Surgeons actually came to me [and said that] one could use such transplants to enhance healing in surgeries of bones or cartilage where the healing process is often slow because there are very few blood vessels around.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Nature.

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
china first plant on moon screen shot 2019 01 15 at 19 24
Emerging Tech

In a first for humankind, China is growing plants on the moon

Having recently landed a probe on the far side of the moon, China announced that it managed to grow the first plant on the moon, too. Here's why that matters for deep space travel.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ford robot bottom robutt testing
Emerging Tech

Ford’s sweaty robot bottom can simulate 10 years of seat use in mere days

Ford has developed 'Robutt,' a sweaty robot bottom that's designed to simulate the effects of having a pair of human buttocks sitting on its car seats for thousands of hours. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone activity map airmap google wing screen shot 2019 01 16 at 13 11 41
Emerging Tech

Want to know which drones are flying near you? There’s an app for that

Want to know what that mysterious drone buzzing over your head is up to? A new system developed by AirMap, Google Wing, and Kittyhawk.io could soon tell you -- via a map on your phone.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japan robot hotel fires half its robots dinosaur bellboys
Emerging Tech

A Japanese hotel fires half its robot staff for being bad at their jobs

Japan’s oddball Henn na Hotel has fired half of its 243 robot staff. The reason? Because these labor-saving machines turned out to be causing way more problems than they were solving.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cern particle collider future circular
Emerging Tech

CERN plans to build a massive particle collider that dwarfs the LHC

CERN already has the world's biggest particle accelerator. Now it wants a bigger one. Meet the 9 billion euro Future Circular Collider that will allow physicists to extend their study of the universe and matter at the smallest level.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

Forget fireworks. Japan will soon have artificial meteor showers on tap

Tokyo-based startup Astro Live Experiences is preparing to launch its first artificial meteor shower over Japan, serving as a showcase of its prowess in the space entertainment sector.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robomarts self driving grocery store is like amazon go on wheels robomart
Cars

Robomart’s self-driving grocery store is like Amazon Go on wheels

Robomart's driverless vehicle is like an Amazon Go store on wheels, with sensors tracking what you grab from the shelves. If you don't want to shop online or visit the grocery store yourself, Robomart will bring the store to you.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
glowing space billboards could light up the night sky in 2020 startrocket
Emerging Tech

Glowing space billboards could show ads in the night sky

Look up at the night sky in 2020 and you might see an ad for McDonald's floating among the stars. A Russian startup is working on a project that uses a constellation of small satellites in low-Earth orbit to create glowing ads.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
focus brainwave headband concentrating in class classroom
Emerging Tech

New brainwave reader tells teachers if students are concentrating

Massachusetts-based startup BrainCo has developed brainwave-reading headbands which can reportedly help reveal if students are concentrating in class. Here's how they're being used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
social media addiction teens on phones
Emerging Tech

Fears about kids’ screen use may have been overblown, Oxford researchers find

Many people take it as gospel that digital technologies are harmful to young people’s mental health. But is this true? A recent study from the University of Oxford takes a closer look.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wiliot bluetooth sensor battery free tag
Emerging Tech

Meet Wiliot, a battery-less Bluetooth chip that pulls power from thin air

A tiny chip from a semiconductor company called Wiliot could harvest energy out of thin air, the company claims. No battery needed. The paper-thin device pulls power from ambient radio frequencies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cell signals.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
hexbot robot arm kickstarter img1311
Emerging Tech

Hexbot is a modular robot arm that does everything from drawing to playing chess

Who wouldn’t want their own personal robot arm to do everything from laser engraving to competing against you in a game of chess? That's what Hexbot, a new modular robot, promises to deliver.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall