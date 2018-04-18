Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is on its way to the UAE

Share

Just days after announcing that its Hyperloop test track is one step closer to completion in France, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is breaking ground again and moving forward with the first commercial Hyperloop system in the UAE. On Wednesday, Hyperloop TT and Aldar Properties signed what is being called a “historic agreement” for the first commercial Hyperloop system to emerge between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Not only will HyperloopTT soon begin to build the transportation system, but it’ll also construct an Innovation Center and a Hyperloop Visitor Center. Construction is slated to begin in Aldar’s Seih Al Sdeirah landbank in Abu Dhabi, which is located on the border between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It’s also near the site of Expo 2020, which is slated to attract quite a large audience, as well as Al Maktoum International Airport.

“We are delighted to be working with HyperloopTT as they look to bring one of the world’s most revolutionary transportation technologies to Abu Dhabi,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties, noting that the site of the Hyperloop is particularly strategic. “Alghadeer sits at such a strategic point within the UAE – close to major growth areas of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, that it makes sense to pair it with rapid transport opportunities. We believe that Hyperloop technology can have a major positive impact on the lives of all of those living within our communities, and we look forward to this possibility becoming a reality.”

As with its test track in France, HyperloopTT intends to build the new line in a number of phases, first beginning with a 10 kilometer (6.2 mile) route. Further development, however, will aim to construct an entire Hyperloop network throughout the Emirates and surrounding regions.

“This agreement creates the basis for the first commercial Hyperloop system in the world here in the Emirates, with the goal of eventually connecting Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, Dubai, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.” said Bibop Gresta, Chairman of HyperloopTT. “With regulatory support, we hope the first section will be operational in time for Expo 2020.”

“A forward-thinking nation like the UAE is ideal for building the most revolutionary, most efficient, and fastest transportation system in the world,” added Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of HyperloopTT. “With this historic agreement in Abu Dhabi, we take a big step towards the world’s first commercial system.”