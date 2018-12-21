Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

Luke Dormehl
By

Whether it’s sniffing your breath, watching the way you type or sampling your poop, there’s no shortage of ways machines can make observations about our health. IBM has a new method to add to the list, however — and, unlike some of the approaches we’ve already described, this one could monitor you continuously. And it could do so in a way that, quite frankly, is easier to explain to house guests than a poop-testing lavatory.

Unveiled today, December 21, IBM has created what it describes as a “first-of-a-kind” fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure how your fingernails bend and move throughout the day. On the face of it, that might sound pointless. In fact, it serves as an impressively accurate measure of grip strength. This, in turn, can be an indicator of various medical conditions. By gathering this data and using algorithms to parse it, changes can be monitored over time and potentially used to alert clinicians of health concerns.

“It’s designed to capture everyday movement by people in their daily lives — whether they are at home, outside, or in a car,” Ajay Royyuru, vice president of healthcare and life sciences research at IBM, told Digital Trends. “It’s lightweight, wireless, and unobtrusive. We have a team working to get the device even smaller, so that it is just a speck on your fingertip. [Research] looking at grip strength has revealed insights into chronic conditions such as schizophrenia and Parkinson’s Disease. In one cardiovascular disease study, reduced grip strength was a better predictor of death than blood pressure.”

ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
IBM Research

Once attached to a wearer, the sensor streams the data it collects to a smart watch and then on to the cloud, so that it can be analyzed by machine-learning algorithms.

“For example, the data can show us if someone is likely to be performing an activity in their home, activities such as holding and operating everyday objects in the kitchen,” Royyuru continued. “Over time, the A.I. system can not only identify what the actions are, but also detect patterns in the data which could reveal insights about the user. [For instance], we could see abnormalities in the data that show someone’s medication is wearing off and tremors are increasing or that grip strength is weakening during certain periods of the day. This can help provide insights about disease progression or state of well-being, such as spikes in stress.”

Don’t expect it to ship any time soon, though. This is a research project, rather than a commercial technology IBM will be launching in the near future. However, while there’s no guarantee that this research will ever be embedded into IBM’s commercial offerings, the fact that this kind of assessment is even possible hints at how the future of medicine may look.

Don't Miss

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers' emotions
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
band aid blast of uv light on knee
Emerging Tech

New adhesive tech could let you remove Band-Aids with a blast of UV light

Pulling off Band-Aids sucks. But that could be about to change, thanks to a new type of adhesive that can be easily detached using a specific frequency of UV light. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit cubesat better video downlink gettyimages 112718136
Emerging Tech

It will soon be much easier for tiny satellites to transmit images back to Earth

CubeSats are cheap miniature satellites with a range of exciting applications. However, their small size can make feeding images and video back to Earth difficult. Perhaps until now, that is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection
Emerging Tech

Lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection

It won't do the housework or cut the grass, but it might cheer you up. We're talking about Lovot, a new companion robot from Japan that's designed to "gently stir people's feelings and fill them with happiness."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
graphene saltwater drinking water 11548949 bubbles underwater
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

The U.S. military wants to use water-based microorganisms to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, and divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far wrong.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
acoustic levitate 25 objects tweezers figure placing
Emerging Tech

Researchers use sound waves to levitate up to 25 tiny objects at the same time

Researchers from the U.K, and Spain have found a way to levitate up to 25 different tiny objects using sound. Check out the team's impressive demonstration of what that could achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
future of food introduction beverage lab testing
Emerging Tech

From drones to smart pills, 2018 saw significant tech advances in medicine

From medical robots and CRISPR gene editing to algorithms and organ deliveries by drone, here are 2018's most significant landmark events in which cutting-edge technology met medicine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl