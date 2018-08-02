Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This high-tech cooler keeps food for over a week — and it makes margaritas, too

Lulu Chang
By

The last time an allegedly awesome cooler sought crowdfunding, the results left something to be desired. The so-called Coolest Cooler ultimately never materialized for many backers, despite shattering Kickstarter records and becoming one of the most-backed items in the platform’s history. But here to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself is a new cooler with a similar promise, but a different goal – that is to say, actually delivering product to customers. Meet the Infinite Cooler, a new portable refrigeration solution that comes complete with Bluetooth speakers, a blender, phone charger, touch screen, LED lighting, and more.

infinite cooler indiegogo dsc5999 2 1

Now available on Indiegogo (where it raised more than $60,000 within a few hours), the Infinite Cooler hopes to be your next party’s one-stop shop for a good time. First and foremost, it offers some serious refrigeration capacity, with a 61-quart volume and the ability to cool stored items for up to 17 days (allegedly) thanks to its nano-powder insulation.

Aside from actual cooling capabilities, the Infinite Cooler boasts a literal blender attachment. Sure, it looks a little odd (it literally sits on top of the lid, but seeing as it works as both a blender and a coffee grinder, we’re not ones to pass judgment purely based on aesthetics. Once the blender is fully charged (it’ll take about two hours), you should have the horsepower to make 100 drinks. Moreover, the cooler boasts a built-in Bluetooth speaker, as well as a USB device charger so you can keep other smart devices going for as long as you need.

“We wanted to bring together all the 21st century amenities we’ve come to rely on day-to-day into one smart outdoors device,” said Infinite Cooler CEO Alvin Gao. “Infinite Cooler will also include some unexpected features, like a 360-degree rotatable LED lamp and an insect repellent lamp.”

The team calls the cooler the Swiss Army knife of the cooler world, and with its veritable cornucopia of purported features, it’s not hard to see why. If you’re looking to host a picnic or tailgate, the Infinite Cooler comes in handy with its six cup holder, a cutting board with utensils, and even a bottle opener and corkscrew. In short, just about everything you need (and more), in your outdoor appliance.

To keep tabs on the status of your cooler, the appliance comes with a digital screen, which shows the internal temperature of the cooler, and  also allows you to control the speakers, LED lights, and built-in camera (honestly, we’re not sure why you’d ever want a camera on your cooler, but welcome to the 21st century).

With all of the features in play, the cooler is able to last for four to five hours on a single battery charge, and requires about two hours to completely re-juice.

As it stands, the Infinite Cooler is available on Indiegogo, where the team is offering early bird pricing of $229. Of course, given the non-existent success of the most recent smart cooler offering, you’ll likely want to exercise caution before backing this project. The Infinite Cooler’s expected delivery date is slated for April 2019, so we’ll have a few months yet to determine whether or not our faith in smart coolers has been restored.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Futuristic chopsticks simulate flavor by zapping your tongue with electrodes
Up Next

What is Netflix Roulette, and how exactly does it work?
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
MIT's Masque
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel aroused or anxious

Using a respiration sensor placed under the nose and bone conduction headphones near the ears, the device allows a wearer to hear her own breathing through slightly altered auditory feedback. In a pair of pilot studies, this feedback caused…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
3d printed alligator tail climbing out of pond
Emerging Tech

This tale ends happily, with a new 3D-printed tail for a 7-foot-long alligator

Researchers from Midwestern University in Arizona recently helped improve the life of an injured alligator -- by using 3D printing technology to create a new tail prosthesis for him.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai generates shakespearean sonnets gettyimages 182175266
Emerging Tech

Move over, Shakespeare: This sonnet-writing A.I. is the poet we need

Researchers have created an A.I. that is capable of generating new Shakespearean sonnets. Trained on around 2,600 real sonnets, it could even threaten to put the Bard out of business!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
oddball throwable drum machine 4 1 ball hero context
Emerging Tech

Oddball is the innovative, sensor-filled drum machine you can bounce

Oddball is essentially a throwable drum machine. A sensor-filled ball which can work out when it hits a surface, it can then use these impacts to trigger musical beats of your choosing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone awards 2018 abovethepolarbear
Emerging Tech

The winning photographs from the 2018 Drone Awards will make you drool

The 2018 Drone Awards showcases some of the best aerial photography around. From scenes depicting the perils of climate change to abstract art, seven photos were selected from the more than 4,400 submissions.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
next mavic pro could offer swappable cameras and safer flight 2 rumor
Emerging Tech

Mavic 2 leaked specs reveal two versions, one with a Hasselblad camera

When the Mavic Air came out, there seemed to be few good reasons to fork out for the older Mavic Pro. But DJI is believed to be prepping two new versions of the Pro — one with a better quality camera and one with a zoom lens.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
biometric mirror judges your looks gettyimages 695140842
Emerging Tech

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks

Would you be freaked out if a facial recognition mirror started making judgement about your age, gender, race, attractiveness, and even trustworthiness? Say hello to the Biometric Mirror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars is the nearest to earth its been in 15 years so hubble took some photos stormy opposition 2018
Emerging Tech

No, terraforming Mars isn’t going to be possible in your lifetime

Colonizing Mars would be a whole lot easier if its atmosphere was somehow made more like Earth’s. Sadly, the idea of terraforming it isn't going to possible any time soon, researchers argue.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars habitat search apis cor 3dph
Emerging Tech

Winners of NASA’s habitat competition offer a glimpse of Martian living

To get a better understanding of what habitats might look like on Mars, NASA partnered with Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois for its 3D-Printed Habitat Centennial Challenge competition.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
supermassive black hole general relativity artist s impression of s2 passing at c
Emerging Tech

Astronomers finally confirm general relativity around a supermassive black hole

For the first time, astronomers have confirmed Einstein’s century-old theory of general relativity in action near a black hole. An international team has observed gravitational redshift around a supermassive black hole.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
smart chopsticks zap your tongue gettyimages 696108210
Emerging Tech

Futuristic chopsticks simulate flavor by zapping your tongue with electrodes

Do you want to cut down on the salt in your diet? This prototype pair of chopsticks and Miso soup bowl is able add flavor to your food through the use of tongue-zapping electrodes.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
medc smart cities michigan statewidechange featuredimage v02
Emerging Tech

Michigan brings its smart cities together for state-wide change

While the smart city spotlight may be on Detroit, the rest of Michigan is also experiencing a digital renaissance. From Ann Arbor to Ypsilanti, see how Michigan is making smart cities a statewide effort.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to download songs from spotify iphone stock photo
Emerging Tech

You know that brain-training app you downloaded? It’s probably worthless

The idea of brain-training apps which improve your mental abilities by making you play games sounds almost too good to be true. Sadly, according to a recent study by neuroscientists, it is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl