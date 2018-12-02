Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Video shows ‘Alexa in space’ aboard the International Space Station

Georgina Torbet
By

Back in June an artificial intelligence (A.I.) robot called CIMON was sent to the International Space Station (ISS) to act as a voice-powered assistant to the astronauts there. Now the European Space Agency has released a video showing CIMON interacting with the ISS crew for the first time.

CIMON, which stands for Crew Interactive MObile companioN, was sent to the ISS to test out whether a robot equipped with artificial intelligence can help improve crew efficiency and morale — two big problems when a small crew is on a long mission that may include many repetitive tasks. CIMON is a 3D printed plastic sphere about the size of a volleyball and has a screen which displays a rough outline of facial features and text. He was developed and built by Airbus in Germany, and thanks to the lack of gravity, CIMON’s 11 lb. mass floats happily around the ISS.

Interactions between CIMON and the crew are still a little awkward. Basic tasks like asking CIMON to play a song or getting CIMON to show the required equipment and procedure for on-board tasks work well, but more in-depth naturalistic conversations are beyond CIMON right now. Sometimes the bot will respond with: “Sorry, I am just a robot. I don’t know everything you mention,” sounding a lot like the ever so common and frustrating phrase from Alexa: “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the question.”

Things in the video get a little bit HAL 9000-esque when CIMON refuses to get out of music mode and reprimands astronaut Alexander Gerst to “Be nice, please,” and creepily asks, “Don’t you like it here with me?” CIMON even tells Gerst off, telling him, “Don’t be so mean, please.” There are clearly some bugs to be worked out in the communications between man and machine before CIMON is ready to act as a full-fledged assistant aboard the space station.

Eventually, CIMON should be able to help with a host of tasks on board the ISS like taking photos and videos, documenting experiments, locating lost objects, and maintaining an inventory. The ESA says that CIMON’s developers are happy with this initial use of the technology, and they hope to develop further collaborations between astronauts and robotic assistants in the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters
unpopular social media sites that are still around unsplash
Emerging Tech

Soon you can immortalize yourself as an A.I. chatbot. But should you?

Until we can upload our consciousness to a computer, death is going to remain a real thing. But could tech provide other ways of letting us continue talking to deceased loved ones?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
anymal robot autonomous inspection tasks 3pi 0119
Emerging Tech

ANYbotics’ creepy, dog-like robot patrols, monitors offshore energy platform

A quadruped robot recently spent a week carrying out autonomous inspection tasks on one of the world's largest offshore power distribution platforms in the North Sea. Here's what happened.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
blockchain drone ship water readings robonomics on volga
Emerging Tech

Russia goes all-in on buzzwords, builds solar-powered blockchain drone boat

A new Russian solar-powered drone boat is designed to take smart sensor readings and save them to the Ethereum blockchain. Why? To battle the effects of water pollution, of course.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex mrsa delivery iss
Emerging Tech

Scientists are beginning to worry about bacteria found in Space Station toilet

Scientists are beginning to worry about five new strains of microbes found in the toilet on the International Space Station. They are similar to recently discovered multi-drug resistant bacteria on Earth.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
worst tech product names swagtron hoverboard feat
Emerging Tech

Next time, try saying it out loud first. 9 of the worst tech product names

When it comes to marketing a product, a name carries a lot of weight. Unfortunately, in an effort to be unique, companies can get a little overzealous with their naming structure. These are the worst product names in recent history.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
coolest objects in space pia19808 main tight crop monday
Emerging Tech

Curiosity has found an intriguing shiny object on the surface of Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered an intriguing shiny object on the surface of Mars called Little Colonsay. The object is believed to be a meteorite, as Curiosity has discovered meteorites on the surface of Mars before.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
nasa mars mission delayed 2 years insight
Emerging Tech

InSight mission to Mars has touched down inside a cozy sandbox

NASA has shared more details about the landing of its InSight mission to Mars. The lander avoided rocks and other hazards and has touched down inside a crater, sitting at a slight angle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
supernovae ocean supernova mem5
Emerging Tech

Kepler telescope data sheds brilliant new light on dying star

Using data from the now retired Kepler Telescope, researchers have examined a supernova called SN 2018oh and have gathered the most detailed information ever about the death of a star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Product Review

Monoprice built the only 3D printer we wouldn't mind in our living room

Monoprice’s Delta Pro 3D printer comes packed with just about every high-end feature you could ever want -- and even a few you probably didn’t know about. But it all comes at a price
Posted By Drew Prindle
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Asteroid `Oumuamua
Emerging Tech

‘Oumuamua isn’t alone: more interstellar objects identified in our solar system

The 'Oumuamua space object made headlines when it was revealed to originate from outside of our Solar System, and now a new paper argues that there could be hundreds of 'Oumuamua-sized interstellar objects in our Solar System.
Posted By Georgina Torbet