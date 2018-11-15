Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Hikers missing on Mount Fuji could soon find a drone buzzing above their head

Trevor Mogg
By
mount fuji wifi japan trevor mogg
Trevor Mogg

Every summer, thousands of hikers head to Mount Fuji to embark on what for many will be the most ambitious climb of their lives.

At 3,776 meters, Mount Fuji is Japan’s highest mountain, with outdoor enthusiasts attracted by its distinctive volcanic-cone shape and special place in the nation’s culture. People come from across the country and far beyond, and the fact that no special climbing equipment is needed means that anyone with a reasonable level of fitness and a decent pair of hiking boots can complete the course to the summit.

Every year, however, a number of people do get into difficulties while tackling the mountain, whether it’s respiratory issues, physical injuries (several thousand accidents were reported in 2017), or becoming lost after accidentally leaving the trail.

Up to now, helicopters or search parties might be sent out in cases where a climber goes missing on Mount Fuji, but Japanese mobile phone carrier KDDI revealed this week it’s been working on a drone-based system for future search-and-rescue missions on the mountain.

According to the Japan Times, a recent trial involving KDDI, weather information provider Weathernews, and Yamap, which develops smartphone map apps, successfully located a “missing” hiker on the mountain using a drone.

Utilizing new tools capable of tracking and predicting weather conditions, the drone pilot chose the most efficient flight path to search for the hiker, with the on-board camera providing data for a full assessment of the situation before passing on the information to the rescue team.

KDDI’s remotely controlled flying machine has a top speed of 40 mph and can fly in winds of up to 60 feet per second, according to the Times. Further development of the drone could see it incorporate a speaker and a microphone so that rescuers can communicate directly with the climber to gather more information about their immediate circumstances.

KDDI says it intends to begin using its rescue drone when Mount Fuji’s climbing season starts again in the summer of 2019.

Ongoing advances in drone technology make the flying machine a powerful tool for search-and-rescue operations around the world.

Kitted out with useful gear such as thermal imaging cameras, a rescue system using drones is relatively inexpensive to set up. More importantly, the machines can be deployed quickly, which is vital when mere minutes can be the difference between life and death.

Two recent examples of drone-enabled rescues include a dramatic incident in Hawaii in May as lava poured from the Kilauea volcano, and another in the U.K. in February when police deployed a drone to search for — and save — a missing man who was found unconscious in a ditch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
Hover 2 selfie drone
Emerging Tech

This fully autonomous $400 drone folds like a book, follows you like a paparrazzo

Having a drone that could follow you everywhere while taking high-quality images without crashing has been a flight of fantasy. With ZeroZero's Hover 2, not only can you have a fully autonomous 4K selfie drone, you can have it for $400.
Posted By Simon Cohen
grain design alexaphone dsc 0736
Emerging Tech

These Alexa-stuffed retro phones don’t listen until you take them off the hook

Looking for an Amazon Echo with a cool vintage touch? Los Angeles-based Grain Design is taking old, non-working antique phones and transforming them into amazing Alexa smart speakers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wake v2 kickstarter alarm 346a3168
Smart Home

This alarm clock uses targeted light and sound to wake you, but not your partner

The Wake v2 isn't like your typical bedside alarm. Instead, it wakes you by shining a soft light directly into your face, thereby not disturbing the person sharing a bed with you. Pretty smart, huh?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fire resistant levitate airframe exosuit img 1636
Emerging Tech

Believe it or not, this fire-proof exoskeleton isn’t designed for space marines

A company called Levitate Technologies has developed a fire-resistant upper body exoskeleton that’s capable of lowering exertion levels by up to 80 percent when you carry out manual work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
intel compute stick 2 announcement
Emerging Tech

Intel’s new ‘neural network on a stick’ aims to unchain A.I. from the internet

To kick off its first developer conference in Beijing, Intel unveiled the second generation of its Neural Compute Stick -- a device that promises to democratize the development of computer vision A.I. applications.
Posted By Drew Prindle
frogs regrow limb african clawed frog
Emerging Tech

Frogs regrow ‘paddle-like’ limbs when placed in a bioreactor

Frogs have partially regrown amputated limbs thanks to a bioreactor at Tufts University. By jump-starting tissue repair, the bioreactor helped the amphibians regenerate a bigger, more complete appendages than they usually do.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
quantum radar stealth aircraft gettyimages 184936518
Emerging Tech

China says it has developed a quantum radar that can see stealth aircraft

Chinese defense giant China Electronics Technology Group Corporation claims that it has developed a quantum radar that's able to detect even the stealthiest of stealth aircraft. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
star constellation orb kickstarter sphere photo
Emerging Tech

Glass orb packs all the constellations in the night sky into fancy desk ornament

Ever wanted to know more about the star constellations? A stunning new Kickstarter campaign, taking the form of a fancy desk ornament that re-creates the night sky in a glass orb, aims to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Stronger than steel, thinner than paper, graphene could be the future of tech

Since its discovery, graphene has set the research world on fire. What exactly is it, though, and what could it mean for the future of tech? Here's everything you need to know about what could be the next supermaterial to take center stage.
Posted By Will Nicol
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
spacex fcc application global wifi gigabit usa ses 9 launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX makes rocketry look easy, sticks yet another Falcon 9 landing

SpaceX is due to perform its latest Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing on November 15 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here's how you can watch the proceedings live.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
kilogram redefine measurement eddie mulhern with 1
Emerging Tech

In a weighty decision, scientists prepare to redefine the kilogram

Metrologists are meeting at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles to vote on whether to redefine the kilogram as a constant that can be observed in the natural world.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in these awe-inspiring drone videos

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies