Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Kepler planet-hunting telescope finally goes dark after sending last light image

Georgina Torbet
By

After a ten year career of discovering exoplanets and gathering the most detailed ever view of a dying star, NASA’s Kepler telescope has sent its final image back to Earth.

The Kepler space telescope was launched in 2009 and was only intended to operate for three and a half years, but NASA scientists were able to come up with workarounds to enable them to keep gathering data from the telescope for nearly a decade. But NASA announced last year that the craft was finally out of fuel and would no longer be able to orient itself towards Earth, meaning that it would not be able to send any more data back.

Before the telescope ended its story, however, it sent back one last image to Earth as part of its planet-hunting mission. In its last year, Kepler found a large Earth-like world that was twice the size of our planet as well as a super Earth and a planet similar to Saturn which orbited a star like our Sun. And finally, it sent back this “last light” image that draws this remarkable journey to a close.

kepler telescope last light matlab handle graphics
The “last light” image of the Kepler telescope, taken on September 25, 2018 NASA

This image was taken in the direction of the Aquarius constellation and includes the TRAPPIST-1 system which has seven planets, at least three of which are thought to be temperate. Also captured was the GJ 9827 system, whose bright star illuminates nearby planets which could be good targets for future telescope observations. The gaps in the image are due to camera parts which failed earlier in Kepler’s life, but thanks to its modular design the rest of the instrument was able to continue gathering data.

In a neat bookend to Kepler’s story, its final field of view overlaps with that of its successor, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). TESS will be taking up the baton of planet hunting, and having two sets of data about the same area of space allows researchers to find anything they might have missed and to improve their understanding of the data.

This is goodbye for Kepler, but it leaves behind a remarkable scientific legacy — a trove of astronomical data collected over its decade-long mission, all of which is available to the public for download.

Don't Miss

Magical new nanotube-infused fabric cools you in summer, warms you in winter
fact checking coming to tv factstream feat 2
Emerging Tech

Real-time fact-checking is coming to live TV. But will networks use it?

Forget closed captioning; how about an automated fact-checker on your TV? That's something researchers from Duke University are hoping to introduce in time for 2020's election year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printer custom medication magic pill mem2
Emerging Tech

MIT pill inflates in your gut so you can’t digest it. Here’s why that’s awesome

Researchers at MIT have developed a new ingestible smart pill which can rapidly expand into a soft hydrogel object the size of a ping-pong ball after it’s been consumed. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
heart health intelligence toilet seat on 2018
Emerging Tech

Smart toilet seat is flush with possibilities to monitor patients’ health

Researchers from the Rochester Institute of Technology have developed a smart toilet seat that can monitor the heart health of users during their time spent sitting on it. It could prove to be as effective as some hospital monitoring…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kidney transplant waiting list dialysis surgery
Emerging Tech

We’re another step closer to made-to-order human kidneys

Could human kidneys one day be grown in other animals and then transplanted across into patients? A breakthrough demonstration involving mice in Japan hints that this could be possible in the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
welding robot brain computer interface robots
Emerging Tech

In the future, welding robots could be controlled by operators’ thoughts

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a new brain-computer interface system that lets a person control a welding robot using only their thoughts.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google DeepMind Hanabi
Emerging Tech

The next big challenge for Google’s A.I. is a card game you’ve never heard of

DeepMind, the Alphabet-owned deep learning company, thinks the next big challenge in A.I. is mastering a cooperative card game about fireworks, called Hanabi. Here's why it's so tough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
self-driving law
Cars

U.K.’s ‘advanced’ self-driving car trials won’t require human safety drivers

The U.K. government has announced plans for 'advanced' trials of self-driving cars, with no human safety drivers on board. The U.K. has promised fully self-driving cars on the road by 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dartmouth college heart power harvesting cantilever energy harvester 1
Emerging Tech

Energy-harvesting gizmo powers medical implants using your own heartbeat

Engineers at Dartmouth College have built an energy-harvesting gadget that's able to convert the heart’s kinetic energy into electricity for powering an assortment of implantable devices.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nectome brain embalm mind uploading in jar getty
Emerging Tech

FDA hails ‘Tumor Monorail’ that coaxes aggressive tumors away from the brain

Researchers have developed a so-called 'Tutor Monorail' which can successfully fool aggressive brain tumors into exiting the brain and instead migrating into an external container.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university of maryland dynamic temperature fabric 190207142242 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

Magical new nanotube-infused fabric cools you in summer, warms you in winter

Scientists at the University of Maryland have developed a next-generation textile that's able to automatically change its properties to keep us at the perfect temperature year-round.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
olympics medals recycled electronics waste
Emerging Tech

Tokyo 2020 is on track to create Olympic medals with recycled electronics

The committee behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympics revealed that it is on target to be able to forge all winning athletes’ gold, silver and bronze medals from recycled electronic waste.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china to land probe on dark side of the moon in 2018 chinaprobe1
Emerging Tech

Chang’e 4 rover spotted on the moon’s surface by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

China's Chang'e 4 rover has come into view of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) which has captured images of the Chinese craft perched on the floor of the Von Kármán crater.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
uranus neptune storms hubble 839 stsci h p1906a f 1028x543
Emerging Tech

Epic storms rage across Uranus and Neptune in new Hubble images

Hubble has made another discovery about the planets in our Solar System during its routine yearly monitoring -- unexpected weather formations that give us clues about the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune.
Posted By Georgina Torbet