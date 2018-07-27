Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting TESS satellite: What you need to know

Mark Austin
By

Initially slated for a two-year mission, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) soars in an elliptical, 13.7-day cycle around the Earth. It’s a unique and extreme orbit that’s never been used before, varying as close as 67,000 miles and as far away as 232,000 miles from its home planet. According to Space.com, the stable orbit will allow TESS to stay in space for decades without any need for course corrections.

And it gives the satellite a magical perspective.

Outfitted with four wide-angle cameras, TESS will observe 85 percent of the surrounding sky as it looks for exoplanets. The instruments on the spacecraft will map 26 different “sectors” of the sky over a two-year period. And with the first amazing image arriving in May, and a recent series of commissioning tests complete, the satellite’s future looks promising. Here’s everything you need to know about this amazing craft.

TESS begins hunting for exoplanets

We’re in operation! As of Friday, July 27, NASA reported that its exoplanet hunting satellite was fully operational and had begun scanning the skies for distant planets — and maybe, just maybe, spying signs of life outside of our galaxy.

“I’m thrilled that our new planet hunter mission is ready to start scouring our solar system’s neighborhood for new worlds,” said Paul Hertz, NASA Astrophysics division director at Headquarters, Washington. “Now that we know there are more planets than stars in our universe, I look forward to the strange, fantastic worlds we’re bound to discover.”

With the satellite in good health and all systems reporting healthy, NASA began the process of waking up TESS in May, with a goal of beginning science at the end of July. For a satellite, that means more than a shower and a cup of coffee: It entails a a commissioning period of testing and adjustments before scientists can truly rely upon the data being beamed back to Earth. According to NASA, “every new mission goes through a commissioning period of testing and adjustments before beginning science operations. This serves to test how the spacecraft and its instruments are performing and determines whether any changes need to be made before the mission starts observations.”

In May, as the craft prepared for that final orbit, NASA’s latest satellite danced a funky little jig. “In one of the last passes, TESS performed a ‘break dance:’ rotating around to evaluate any stray light sources to characterize camera performance for the duration of the mission,” the space agency wrote on Twitter in June. How ’bout that?

Inside the exoplanet mission

What’s TESS all about anyway? The main purpose for this satellite is the quest for exoplanets, planets that lie outside of our solar system. But how to track down those tiny dots against the inky black background of deep space? TESS will be looking for a phenomenon called a “transit,” which occurs when a planet passes in front of its star. The resulting decrease in brightness can be observed and measured with spectroscopy, giving astronomers a better idea of the size and composition of the planet.

NASA TESS
NASA

“TESS is opening a door for a whole new kind of study,” said Stephen Rinehart at Goddard Space Flight Center. “We’re going to be able study individual planets and start talking about the differences between planets. The targets TESS finds are going to be fantastic subjects for research for decades to come.”

TESS is replacing the aging Kepler telescope, which is running on fumes and will soon be unable to maneuver. Unlike TESS, Kepler is in a solar orbit and can make observations in just one direction. “TESS will cast a wider net than ever before for enigmatic worlds whose properties can be probed by NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope and other missions,” said Paul Hertz of NASA.

Kepler used the same methods to discover more than 2,600 exoplanets, but it was always observing the same area of space, and most of the planets were more than a thousand light-years away. TESS will set its sights on more nearby stars that are within 300 light-years of Earth.

The discoveries made by TESS may invite further study with the upcoming $8.8 billion James Webb Telescope planned for launch in 2020. “With those larger telescopes, we’ll be able to look for telltale signs in the atmospheres of those planets that might tell us what the planets are made of, and perhaps even whether they have the kinds of gases in their atmospheres that, on Earth, are an indication of life,” Hertz said at a news conference.

TESS may even moonlight at times to investigate other cosmic phenomenon it encounters besides exoplanets. Researchers will be invited to use the spacecraft as part of a “guest investigator” program, NASA said.

“I don’t think we know everything TESS is going to accomplish,” Rinehart added. “To me, the most exciting part of any mission is the unexpected result, the one that nobody saw coming.”

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite launched on Monday, April 16 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch of the next-generation planet-hunting satellite was streamed live from the NASA website.

Don't Miss

Amazon's facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals
brain stimulation improve memory gettyimages 883861680 2
Emerging Tech

Zapping your brain while you sleep could actually improve your memory

Scientists have demonstrated a noninvasive overnight brain stimulation technique that can improve people's memories. Best of all? It won't even disturb your sleep! Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
reversing wrinkling balding mice mouse being held
Emerging Tech

Gene editing can reverse balding and wrinkling in mice — and maybe humans, too

Scientists have found a way to reverse wrinkled skin and hair loss in a mouse. The research could one day be used to halt some of the signs of aging in humans. Here's what they did.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dolphin lidar wearable img 20180715 111634688 hdr
Emerging Tech

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does

Lidar technology is most commonly associated with self-driving cars. This Lidar-powered wearable is a bit different, though, using the tech lets you experience life the way a dolphin would.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Astrobiologists think the moon might have hosted simple life-forms long ago

If we ever colonize the moon, we may not be the first life-forms to live there. At least, that’s the theory from researchers from Washington State University and the University of London.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
predicting policing weather forecasting gettyimages 767987195
Emerging Tech

New crime-predicting algorithm borrows from Apollo space mission tech

A new predictive policing algorithm owes a debt of gratitude to tech previously used in weather forecasting and the Apollo space missions. Here's how it could help crack down on crime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Atari 2600
Emerging Tech

Check out these cheesy TV ads for tech stuff from yesteryear

In stark contrast to today's marketing campaigns, ads for tech gear just a few decades ago were as basic as the products they proffered. We've found some of the best ads from yesteryear — many as cheesy as a fully loaded pizza.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tb glowing nanobots gettyimages 724234653
Emerging Tech

Tuberculosis is a killer, but scientists are fighting back with nanobots

Researchers at Brock University in Canada have developed microscopic nanobots capable of determining whether a blood sample contains the mutated bacteria for drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
CRISPR
Emerging Tech

CRISPR 101: A crash course on the gene editing tool that’s changing the world

Get ready to hear about CRISPR a lot - this medical trick with bacterial DNA is allowing scientists to use a whole new kind of DNA manipulation.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
guidesense
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people who are either blind have some other visual impairment. Here is some of the amazing game-changing technology designed to help them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Watch Virgin Galactic’s tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date

Virgin Galactic nailed another test flight of its supersonic tourist spacecraft on Thursday. VSS Unity fired up its rocket motor and climbed to an altitude of 32 miles (50 km) — its highest to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
neural network space telescope hubble2
Emerging Tech

Mars is as near to Earth as it’s been in 15 years, so Hubble took some photos

For the past 28 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some of the most iconic images of outer space. Now, as Mars and Saturn swung by Earth in recent months, the telescope snapped more beautiful images to add to the collection.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Facial recognition can help would-be moms find an egg donor who looks like them

When would-be parents consider an egg donor, one of the common questions often asked is, 'Will my child look like me?' A Spanish startup is using facial recognition to provide an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl