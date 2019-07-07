Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This robot arm for a wheelchair does everything from open doors to apply makeup

Luke Dormehl
By
Kinova Robotics Jaco arm wheelchair attachment

When it comes to the real life-changing technologies, many are found in the accessibility market. These technologies may never appear on the radar of many of the people reading this article, but can prove transformative for those who need them.

One such device is Canadian tech company Kinova Robotics’ Jaco arm, a lightweight, carbon fiber robotic arm which attaches to any power wheelchair available on the market. Controlled by the user, the robo-arm provides three fingers and six degrees of freedom. It can be used for a wide range of everyday tasks.

“It allows people to do things in their daily lives … such as being able to pick up a drink, open a door, even put on their makeup”

“The arm plugs in to the user’s battery source, and can then be controlled through whatever mechanism the user uses to control their chair,” Sarah Woolverton, who heads the marketing and communication at Kinova, told Digital Trends. “That could be a joystick, a sip-and-puff or whatever else; we can tap into them all. It makes it very, very easy to start using the arm because it’s just an extension of the wheelchair that they’re already using.”

The best technologies are problem-solving exercises, and in the case of the Jaco arm, the problem was one extremely close to home for company co-founder, Charles Deguire. His uncle — after whom the “Jaco” arm is named — suffered from muscular dystrophy. This severe muscle degenerative disease causes the weakening and eventual breakdown of skeletal muscles. There is currently no cure, and it severely compromises the independence of patients that it affects.

“That inspired our CEO to want to create something that could assist people with limited upper mobility,” Woolverton continued. “He went into engineering and, along with our co-founder, developed the first Kinova Jaco. That was 12 years ago. Ever since, we’ve been working hard to improve on the product.”

Today, Kinova Robotics has offices in Canada, Germany, and the U.S. Its robot arms have advanced significantly, particularly in the fine-grain movements its owners can accomplish.

“It allows people to do things in their daily lives which seem quite simple to many of us, such as being able to pick up a drink, open a door, even put on their makeup,” Woolverton said. “Previously these are all things a lot of our users were not able to do on their own. It really gives a degree of independence. We’ve heard tremendous stories about what people manage to achieve in just a few days of starting to use the arm. They feel so proud of themselves. It’s quite inspiring!”

“It’s important to make sure that insurance companies recognize this can augment independence and help save on costs on other things…”

One inspiring story shared by Kinova involves Mary Nelson, an 11-year-old girl with spinal muscular atrophy, who uses her Jaco arm to care for her horses on her parent’s farm. “It’s certainly true that younger users catch on particularly quickly,” Woolverton said. “I was at a trade show recently and within minutes, a seven-year-old was using the arm to pick up a glass and drink from it. But we’ve not seen any resistance from older users, either.”

The golden age of assistive tech

Right now, the biggest challenge isn’t getting users to appreciate what a Jaco arm can give them; it’s actually getting the arms to the users in the first place. Woolverton said that it’s “much easier” to do this in places like Germany because the arm is covered by medical insurance codes. In the United States, that’s not yet possible. The Jaco arm needs to be purchased by customers and many can’t afford it.

“The affordability is an issue to us,” Woolverton said. “We have been focusing predominantly on the markets which have open insurance reimbursement codes. I mean, it’s a $35,000 product, so it’s not accessible to everyone otherwise.”

But she does see some evidence that things are changing. “We’re being accepted more and more. I think, ultimately, the market will open up in the years to come. It’s an education thing: It’s a new technology, so it’s important to make sure that insurance companies recognize that this can augment independence and help save on costs on other things, such as caregivers. It’s a colossal amount of work, but we’re getting there.”

In the meantime, the team has plenty of ideas for moving forward. One project it is working on is a lower-cost version of the Jaco arm, which should make it more affordable to customers who have to front the full cost themselves. However, as Woolverton notes, this will come with its own challenges — namely functionality. “It would mean sacrificing things like payload and speed.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Potent portables and magnetic monitors
Up Next

Fallout 76 Patch 11 will make it easier for new players to survive the Wasteland
3d printed hand rock paper scissors m2 robot
Emerging Tech

Thought-controlled robotic hand can play games of rock-paper-scissors

A new 3D-printed robotic prosthetic hand, controllable using only a wearer’s thoughts, can perform a wide variety of hand gestures — and even engage in a game of rock-paper-scissors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
tiny robots motor mit break ground in robotics micro 0
News

MIT’s tiny walking robot could eventually build other, bigger robots

A mobile motor created by a team at MIT could change the way we view and build robots. The robot consists of five tiny fundamental parts that have the ability to assemble and disassemble into different functional devices -- with the end…
Posted By Allison Matyus
Submersible Turtle diagram
Emerging Tech

The founding fathers gave us more than just independence. They gave us tech too

Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and other Founding Fathers were very interested in science and technology. In the midst of founding a nation, they also performed experiments and made innovations to gadgets.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
spacex rocket fairing creates spectacular light show on return to earth
Emerging Tech

SpaceX rocket fairing creates a spectacular light show on return to Earth

SpaceX has posted a video showing a beautiful light show created by its rocket fairing as it returned to Earth. The video was shot from the fairing itself during last month's Falcon Heavy mission.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to take kids photos
Computing

A learning bias found in kids could help make A.I. technology better

Researchers at New York University think that a type of learning bias that is present in kids could help make A.I. better when it comes to learning tasks like understanding language.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
animal ai olympics challenge animalolympics getty 1
Emerging Tech

Animal-A.I. Olympics will test bots against the latest animal intelligence tests

The Animal-A.I. Olympics is a competition which aims to test top artificial intelligence agents by putting them through cognition tests designed for animals. Here's how you can enter.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches falcon heavy but loses core booster in crash landing launch june 2019
Emerging Tech

See last week’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch in gorgeous slow motion

SpaceX had success last week with their most difficult ever Falcon Heavy launch. Now a video shows the launch in unique slow motion, and cinematographer Ryan Chylinski spoke with Digital Trends about how the recording was made.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ibm e tongue project 48055705116 bdaf7b65de o
Emerging Tech

What’s that liquid? IBM’s flavor-identifying ‘e-tongue’ will tell you

IBM Research has developed an A.I.-assisted e-tongue, capable of identifying different liquids based on their taste alone -- whether it's bottled water, industrial products, or even bodily fluids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
LightSail
News

Track Bill Nye’s LightSail 2 solar spaceship in real time as it makes history

The LightSail 2 has sent its first signals back to Earth, and The Planetary Society has made it possible for enthusiasts to track those signals from home through an online dashboard. The spacecraft is expected to remain in orbit for a year…
Posted By Emily Price
mars 2020 supercam mast unit pia23307 16 1
Emerging Tech

Installation of SuperCam Mast Unit on Mars 2020 rover is a towering success

The Mars 2020 rover reached another milestone this week, when technicians installed its mast, the SuperCam Mast Unit. The rover already has its wheels and a robotic arm, and the next step was to add the mast.
Posted By Georgina Torbet