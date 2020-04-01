  1. Emerging Tech

How risky is air travel right now? A new supercomputer model has answers

By

Even during times when we are not facing a public health crisis, traveling on an airplane seemed a sure-fire way to get sick. Put a whole lot of people in close proximity in a tin can in the sky, add one or two miscellaneous viruses, then breathe each other’s recycled air for the duration of the journey, and the probable results don’t exactly scream good health. But how likely are you to contract a virus on an airplane? And what are the steps you can take to avoid it?

Those questions were recently given empirical, computer modeling attention by researchers in the Department of Computer Science at the University of West Florida. Their work into what is termed “pedestrian dynamics models” could help reduce the risk of disease spread in airplanes. Provided the advice is followed, that is!

traveler being scanned
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Our team models disease spread by considering the movement of each individual in a crowd,” Ashok Srinivasan, a professor in the Department of Computer Science University of West Florida, told Digital Trends. “We can then identify how one can induce subtle changes in human movement patterns so that social distance is maintained without preventing people from being in crowds.”

Using the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), the team ran models, derived from the relatively new field of pedestrian dynamics, to analyze the movement of people. The models allow them to contextualize the movements of individuals to see how many people an infective person would theoretically come close to. This can therefore be used to estimate on-board infection spread.

“We found that there is a much higher risk of infection spread during boarding than during deplaning,” Srinivasan said. “During boarding, people tend to impede others much more while stowing their luggage, which causes small clusters of human proximity. This leads to an increased risk of infection spread. We also found that using fewer zones while boarding reduces infection risk. The use of more zones brings passengers into the plane faster. However, it also tends to make people cluster together more in the same areas of the plane, which increases the risk of disease spread.”

If people are willing to spend a few minutes more in the boarding process, Srinivasan explained, they could reduce infection spread risk significantly. That wasn’t the researchers’ only finding.

“We found that using multiple small planes is preferable to using one large one,” Srinivasan continued. “This may be hard to implement in normal circumstances. However, it could be considered an alternative to banning air travel. Our group also showed that changes in queues, such as the security queues at airports, could reduce infection risk by 75%.”

Editors' Recommendations

Your home gym could threaten your life, but you can fix it

home workout

U.S. government uses mobile location data to track movements during outbreak

small businesses scramble to get online as coronavirus spreads uk government advises public avoid theatre pubs and more due

How accurate are the pandemic movies you’re binge-watching?

how accurate are pandemic movies netflix contagion outbreak movie 1995 suits

Coronavirus conspiracy theories and myths debunked

covid-19 rumors

Worried about bills during the coronavirus pandemic? This A.I. lawyer can help

Paying bills 1

U.S. Space Force first launch: How to watch live

ULA Atlas 5 Rocket launching NOAA's GOES S

A.I. could help spot telltale signs of coronavirus in lung X-rays

Pandemic drones that can detect fevers and coughing will soon take to the sky

Cops use drones to shame people flouting lockdown rules

Problem in parachute test forced SpaceX to drop its mock spacecraft

See the strange and beautifully layered terrain of Mars’ Juventae Chasma

This image shows plains North of the Southwestern Juventae Chasma, a canyon part of the gigantic Valles Marineris system.

AR therapy for kids with autism may be headed for FDA approval

ar therapy for kids with autism google glass stanford

SpaceX selected to deliver cargo to NASA’s Lunar Gateway space station

Illustration of the SpaceX Dragon XL as it is deployed from the Falcon Heavy's second stage in high Earth orbit on its way to the Gateway in lunar orbit.

11 million names to be carried to Mars on NASA’s Perseverance rover

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Lego-style waffles and a no-touch door opener