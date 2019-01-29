Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

To help save the planet, big companies are testing a reusable packaging service

Luke Dormehl
By
1 of 5
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tropicana main both yogurts
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tote4
loop sustainable packaging delivery company haagen dazs lifestyle photo1
loop sustainable packaging delivery company hidden valley ranch bottle
loop sustainable packaging delivery company pampers image 2

It’s no great secret that we waste a whole lot of packaging. Even with a greater focus placed on recycling, plenty of packaging still winds up in landfills, oceans, and a host of other places. A new startup wants to help change that — and it’s doing it by bringing back a business model many of us haven’t seen in years.

“Loop is the world’s first and only known platform that sells a wide variety of branded products in durable reusable packaging,” Lauren Taylor, a spokesperson for Loop, told Digital Trends. “Once empty, the packaging will be collected at a consumer’s home and automatically refilled. It is an age-old concept — [think] the ‘milkman’ of the 1930s — that is being rebooted, modernized, and applied to hundreds of products that were never [available in reusable] models before.”

Companies working with Loop include Pepsi, Unilever, Nestle, among others. Customers can go to the Loop website or Loop partner website and select the products they want. These are then dropped off in state-of-the-art durable packaging. Items range from foodstuffs to household products. There’s no need to clean and dispose of packages once they’re empty. Consumers simply place the empty container into a provided tote bag, which Loop will then pick up directly from their homes while delivering new ones where required.

“We’ve had a very positive response from the public,” Taylor continued. “I think the world is ready for Loop because consumers and manufacturers have come to realize that recycling is critically important to help a symptom, but it is not going to solve waste at the root cause. … To us, the root cause of waste is not plastic; it’s using things once, and that’s really what Loop tries to change as much as possible.”

Loop will be launching in May in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in the United States, as well as in the Paris metro region in France. It will follow in the U.K. in the third quarter of the year, while customers in California, Canada, and Japan will get the chance to participate in 2020. Should all go according to plan, presumably other markets will open up after that.

Don't Miss

What is artificial intelligence? Here's everything you need to know
stan robot park car stanley robotics
Cars

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking

Stan is an autonomous valet parking robot that saves drivers time at an airport and helps parking lots to increase capacity. A trial of the technology will take place this summer at Gatwick, one of the U.K.'s busiest airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain
tendril robot climbs like real plant winding
Emerging Tech

Tentacle-like robotic vines exist. We’re not sure if we’re excited or terrified

Researchers from Italy’s Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia have developed the world's first tendril-inspired soft robot that is able to climb and curl like plants. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit beam audible message laser pointer
Emerging Tech

MIT’s new laser audio system can deliver secret messages directly to your ears

Researchers at MIT have developed a way of beaming an audible message across the room to a specific person by using a laser. Here's how it works -- and why it could even save lives.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flir systems docksense technology virtualbumper
Emerging Tech

Don’t worry about denting your yacht. Parking assist for boats is finally here

Docking a boat isn't easy. A new object recognition tool uses machine vision technology to help. If it senses an impending collision, DockSense leaps into action to offer corrective steering.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
crowdfunding effort enables high tech search for missing soccer player cardiff city unveil new signing emiliano sala
Emerging Tech

Crowdfunding campaign enables high-tech search for missing pro soccer player

A successful crowdfunding effort has helped launch a high-tech ocean search for the plane carrying professional soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot after it disappeared during a flight to the U.K. earlier this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
axolotl genome sequence limb regeneration mexican salamander imp
Emerging Tech

Scientists identify key genes involved in salamander limb regeneration

In a huge step forward for regenerative medicine, scientists have sequenced the genome of the Axolotl, a giant Mexican salamander that is able to regenerate lost limbs on command.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Here's everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at AI and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald