Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

See a fly-over of Mars and track the path Curiosity will take up Mount Sharp

Georgina Torbet
By

Take a trip to Mars with a new video from NASA! This animation shows a fly-over of Mount Sharp, the location the Curiosity rover is currently exploring. It also shows the path that Curiosity will take over the next few years as it wends its way up the mountain to learn more about the geology and history of the planet.

The map was created using data from an orbiting spacecraft, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The MRO carries a suite of instruments including the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars (CRISM), and the Context Camera (CTX), which all contributed information that allowed the scientists to build a 3D model of this area of the surface of Mars.

Curiosity is currently in an area called the clay-bearing unit, named that as scientists believe there are plentiful clay minerals to be found in the area. This is significant as clay forms in the presence of water, so the minerals may indicate that there was surface water in this area at some point in history. Although Mars is known to have had surface water billions of years ago, it lost its water over time until it formed the dry, arid landscape there today.

Once Curiosity has made its way through the clay-bearing unit, it will move into the cliffs above. These cliffs have been named the sulfate unit, as orbiters gathering data from the planet’s surface have detected sulfate minerals in this region. The presence of sulfate indicates that ancient water could have become more acidic in this area. Scientists hope to compare the rocks found in the clay and sulfate-bearing areas to see how the environment and weather of Mars changed over millions of years.

Another point of interest to be explored is a gorge where an ancient river used to run, called the Gediz Vallis channel. This channel winds through the sulfate unit and orbiters have spotted boulders and debris which suggest they were carried there by a river when water on the surface was present. This area represents an entirely different period of time than the clay and sulfate regions, however, as it was formed long after the minerals were laid down. This gives the scientists an opportunity to study different periods of Martian history in this one geographical area.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Google Street View Vehicle equipped with pollution tracking tech
Emerging Tech

Google wants to map the world's air quality. Here's how.

For the past several years, a growing number of Google’s Street View cars have been doing more than just taking photos. They’ve also been measuring air quality. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
teaching drones to soar like birds aloft launch
Emerging Tech

Soaring on air currents like birds could let drones fly for significantly longer

Birds are sometimes able to glide by catching rising air currents, known as thermals. This energy-saving technique could also be used by drones to allow them to remain airborne longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 volkswagen id3 will influence full lineup of evs id 2
Cars

Volkswagen is launching a full range of EVs, but it doesn’t want to be Tesla

Volkswagen is preparing to release the 2020 ID.3 - an electric, Golf-sized model developed for Europe. It sheds insight into the brand's future EVs, including ones built and sold in the United States.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
purdue university hummingbird robot humminbird feat
Emerging Tech

Purdue’s robotic hummingbird is nearly as nimble as the real thing

A team of engineers in Purdue University’s Bio-Robotics Lab have developed an impressively agile flying robot, modeled after the hummingbird. Check it out in all its robotic hovering glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Abort
Emerging Tech

SpaceX calls off Starlink launch just 15 minutes before liftoff

High winds above Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in a mission that would have marked the first major deployment of the company’s Starlink internet satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it will try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uv activated superglue heart surgery
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Scientists at China's Zhejiang University have developed a UV-activated adhesive glue that is capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dsc 0935
Emerging Tech

USC’s penny-sized robotic bee is the most sci-fi thing you’ll see all week

Engineers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles have built a bee-inspired robot that weighs just 95 grams and is smaller than a penny. Check it out in action here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone autonomous dodge football hqdefault 1
Emerging Tech

Watch this drone dodge an incoming soccer ball autonomously

Most drones aren't very good at avoiding incoming objects. But now a team from the University of Zurich has developed a drone which can dodge, swoop, and dive to avoid an incoming football.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best hurricane trackers
Emerging Tech

Experts warn 5G could interfere with weather forecasts, reducing accuracy by 30%

Experts and officials have warned that interference from 5G wireless radios could seriously compromise the ability to forecast weather, including the prediction of extreme weather events like hurricanes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
a i spots thousands of unidentified craters on the moon
Emerging Tech

Chang’e 4 mission may have found minerals from beneath the surface of the moon

China's Chang'e 4 mission has made a major discovery: minerals that could be from beneath the surface of the moon. The lander spotted two unexpected mineral types which match what is believed to exist in the mantle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet