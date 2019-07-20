Emerging Tech

Could Mars’ now-barren Gale Crater lake have once supported life?

Georgina Torbet
By
mars gale crater life curiosity rover beauty shot pia19839 full 1
A view from the base of Mars’ Mount Sharp taken by the Curiosity rover. The rock layers in the foreground dip toward the base of the mountain, indicating ancient water flow. NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Gale Crater, the dried up lake bed on Mars on which the Curiosity rover landed, could once have supported life according to scientists.

Using data from Curiosity and working alongside NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory’s Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) and sedimentology and stratigraphy teams, Christopher House, professor of geosciences and director of the NASA Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium, was tasked with determining if life could ever have existed in the now barren Gale Crater.

Curiosity detected lots of mudstone with fine layers in the locale, suggesting there was once water there. “Gale Crater appears to have been a lake environment,” House confirmed in a statement. “The water would have persisted for a million years or more.”

Eventually, the lake became filled with sediment and turned into stone. But just because there was no longer a lake, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t still water present near the surface. “The whole system, including the groundwater that ran through it, lasted much longer, perhaps even a billion or more years,” House explained. “There are fractures filled with sulfate, which indicates that water ran through these rocks much later, after the planet was no longer forming lakes.”

The team are particularly interested in the presence of sulfur gases, as these are given off by sulfate and sulfide minerals like pyrite. Sulfur is an essential element for life, and pyrite forms in sediment in the presence of organic matter. So detecting pyrite could indicate that the area once supported life.

The chemical makeup of the crater is studied by the SAM researchers who use an instrument which heats up rock samples, then measure the molecules given off using a mass spectrometer.

“It’s been fun to be involved in the daily operations, decisions like where to take a measurement, or where to drive, or whether we should prioritize a particular measurement over a different measurement given the limited amount of time on the surface,” House said. “Each day is limited by the power that the rover has and how much power the rover will need. It has been a great learning experience for how missions operate and a great opportunity to collaborate with scientists from around the world.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

The best free FPS games you can play right now
preserving the history of apollo 11 on earth and in space collins cm sim ksc jun 19 1969 s69 38202
Emerging Tech

Life after launch: Inside the massive effort to preserve NASA’s space artifacts

The Apollo 11 mission put a man on the moon, but NASA didn’t necessarily preserve every step of the process. Researchers are trying to rescue the history on Earth and on the moon.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
coleman fast pitch cabin tent walmart deal tenaya lake 8 person
Deals

Gear up for your camping trip with the Coleman Fast Pitch Tent, now only $139

Whether you’re staying in your own backyard or heading out to the wilderness, the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent is a reliable companion for almost any kind of outdoor adventure. Get yours for only $139.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mro curiosity image pia23341 16 1
Emerging Tech

Orbiter spots Curiosity from space, shows our rover friend on surface of Mars

If you've been wondering how Curiosity is faring on Mars, now you can see for yourself, thanks to a new image of the rover captured from orbit by NASA's HiRISE camera, an instrument aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
heal app expansion 49137637 group of medical staff at hospital doctors team standing together
News

Canadian medical project demonstrates the health care potential of smart homes

A medical project involving smart homes demonstrates the technology's potential in treating mental illness and providing patients with a level of independence previously thought impossible.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
neural implant restore sight study screen shot 2019 07 18 at 15 25 52
Emerging Tech

Implant restores sight in blind patients by beaming images directly to the brain

Engineers have developed a neural implant which could help restore vision for completely blind people by bypassing non-functioning optical nerves and inputting images directly into their brains.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
why lunar landing conspiracies flourish online moon training nasa feat
Emerging Tech

Dark side of the moon: Why lunar landing conspiracies flourish online

Social media platforms seemed lovely at first, places to share dumb jokes and the minutiae of everyday life. Those sites have an underbelly, however, and have been a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.
Posted By Will Nicol
xiaomi mi electric scooter post prime day deal
Deals

Ride in style with the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for $97 less post-Prime Day

Scooters started out as a plaything for kids. But now they are larger and have become a common and efficient means to commute, like the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter. It's available on Amazon as a post-Prime Day deal for $97 less.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
vr lullaby machine brainwaves pluginhuman interdream 03 s
Emerging Tech

Trippy VR demo reads your brain waves to create sleep-inducing visuals

Struggle to get to sleep? Researchers in Australia have been experimenting with ways to combine a person’s brain activity with virtual reality to create a kind of VR lullaby machine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex starship super heavy rocket 2021 bfr clouds b norcs 1
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starship can land on the moon by 2021

SpaceX boss Elon Musk said recently that he believes its Starship spacecraft can land on the moon by 2021, adding that he hopes his company can help to build a "permanently occupied lunar base" there.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
spacex crew dragon splashdown crewdragonsplashdown
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX’s parachute tests for its soon-to-be-manned Crew Dragon capsule

SpaceX is currently developing its Crew Dragon capsule to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. Now, a new video shows the parachute systems for the capsules being tested.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
smart sensor wildfires detection wildfire
Emerging Tech

A.I. cameras could help stomp out wildfires before they become disastrous

This summer marks one year since California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire season ever. Could cutting-edge technology help avoid future incidents? One startup thinks so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Jacqueline Cochran standing outside of a P-40 Warhawk Fighter Plane
Emerging Tech

How pioneering pilot Jackie Cochran helped and hurt the Women in Space Program

Before Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space, Jackie Cochran funded the Women in Space Program. The pioneering woman pilot never realized her dream of venturing into space.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Lunar Lander concept shown by Jeff Bezos
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff! Here are all the moon missions happening in the next decade

The next 10 years are poised to be the most significant in lunar history in decades. What do we have to look forward to? Check out this handy guide to the coming decade of moon missions.
Posted By Luke Dormehl