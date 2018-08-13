Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

No keyboard? Masterkey will project you a virtual one to type on

Luke Dormehl
By

In most cases, the kind of swipe-based gestures available on mobile devices are analogous for the input devices we have available on traditional personal computers. For example, a stylus or finger can easily stand in for a computer mice and on-screen cursor. It’s not quite so easy when it comes to typing, however. Sure, mobile devices are getting better at recognizing our voices, but there are some times you really just need a keypad to tap away on.

That’s where an intriguing new Kickstarter campaign comes into play. Called Masterkey 4.0, it’s a wireless projector that connects to your smartphone and is capable of both projecting a functioning virtual keyboard onto your desk and a display onto a nearby wall. And a whole lot more, too.

“The laser keyboard has a built-in sensor and laser,” creator Adi Zabkar told Digital Trends. “The sensor picks up finger movements. An algorithm then converts the coordinates to identify characters. The detection rate is over 350 characters per minute. Typing might be a bit slower, but still acceptable.”

According to Masterkey’s creators, the projector is capable of giving you a virtual screen of up to 120 inches. Masterkey claims resolution is high enough that you can use it to enjoy projected movies on it.

There are two versions of the device promised. The first is a “home edition” that’s designed for offering cinema-on-the-go or basic laptop functionality. But the more interesting version is the so-called “business edition,” which also includes a built-in kinesthetic sensor and facial- and gesture-recognition technology.

“Imagine this situation: You have a presentation in front of up to six people,” Zabkar continued. “Masterkey will track people’s faces, and the software will give you answers on who is interested in your presentation, at what point they are interested, and who isn’t interested. As a result, it’s much easier for you to focus on what works best in a presentation and be more successful.”

If Masterkey can deliver on their idea, it sounds very exciting, although it’s certainly ambitious. As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risk inherent in crowdfunding campaigns, which can fail to deliver on their promises or schedule. If you do want to get involved, however, head over to the project’s Kickstarter page to pledge your support. Prices start at 155 euros ($177 U.S.), with shipping planned for February 2019.

Don't Miss

'Rogue medicine in a bathtub': 4 experts on the vice and virtue of pharma hacking
The Ray Solar Road
Emerging Tech

Georgia is paving the way for a high-tech, sustainable highway

A consortium of government, corporate, and non-profit entities have come together to build a “smart” highway in Georgia. See how this 18-mile route is setting an example for future constructions.
Posted By John R. Quain
stanford university measures speed of death cell
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Stanford scientists measured the speed of death

For the first time, scientists at Stanford University have been able to observe the speed at which death spreads across a cell once the self-destruct "trigger wave" has been initiated.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
navy weaponize slime gettyimages 678117738
Emerging Tech

U.S. Navy wants to ‘weaponize slime’ to stop enemy ships

Researchers at Utah State University have been awarded a U.S. Navy contract to create synthetic weaponized slime, which could be used to fire at enemy vessels to stop them in their tracks.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
first graphene skinned plane img 3291
Emerging Tech

Engineers in the U.K. unveil the world’s first graphene-skinned airplane

Engineers at the U.K.'s University of Central Lancashire have unveiled Juno, the world’s first graphene-skinned airplane, at an international air show. Here's why it is so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
yeast patch radiation ziaie badges
Emerging Tech

These yeast colony patches are like living Geiger counters

A team of researchers from Purdue University have designed a patch that can help measure radiation exposure in nearly real time. They're simple, made out of little more than paper and yeast, and cost pennies on the dollar.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
wheres waldo ai thereswaldo cover
Emerging Tech

‘There’s Waldo’ robot will find Waldo long before you can

There’s Waldo is the brain child of Matt Reed, a creative technologist at the creative agency Redpepper. Reed and his colleagues built the bot out of a uArm Swift Pro that’s controlled by a Raspberry Pi computer.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
types of artificial intelligence ai explained 05
Emerging Tech

Replaced by robots: 10 jobs that could be hit hard by the A.I. revolution

According to one study, 47 percent of current jobs in the United States could be automated within the next two decades. Here are 10 examples of the kind of employment that refers to.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Bright idea: Keep your gadgets juiced up with these stellar solar chargers

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
artificial virus kills cancer cells cell
Emerging Tech

By studying patient data, A.I. can limit toxicity in cancer treatment

In a bid to improve quality of life for cancer patients, a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have turned to machine learning to help avoid toxicity from cancer medications.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
parker solar probe this saturday nasa s launces from cape canaveral air force station at 3 31 am on august 12
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe sets out to try and ‘touch’ the sun

A NASA probe launched on a journey to take measurement of the atmosphere of the Sun, hopefully uncovering crucial details about the origins of the solar winds generated there.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend! Here’s how to watch

Thanks to a new moon, 2018's Perseid Meteor Shower will be much easier to view, with even the dimmest meteors observable by the naked eye. Here's how to see the show this weekend, and where the views will be the best.
Posted By Ed Oswald
coolest cooler asks backers more money 2016 04 14 01
Emerging Tech

Don’t get burned! How to back crowdfunding projects the smart way

In the world of crowdfunding, there’s no such thing as a sure thing. There's a million reasons why a project might fail. But with this handy guide, you'll be able to spot the signs of a sketchy project and decrease your chances of getting…
Posted By Drew Prindle
Dr. Josiah Zayner
Emerging Tech

‘Rogue medicine in a bathtub’: 4 experts on the vice and virtue of pharma hacking

A biohacker, pharmahacker, and two bioethicists walk into a bar. We ordered them a metaphorical round and had a chat about the risks and rewards of DIY medicine — from unsanctioned gene therapy to medication made on the kitchen counter.
Posted By Dyllan Furness