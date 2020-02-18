Emerging Tech

U.S. military facial recognition could identify people from 1 kilometer away

By

Thanks to recent advances in machine learning, facial-recognition technology can pick faces out of a crowd with impressive accuracy. But just how far away from their subjects can cutting-edge facial-recognition systems work? According to a new report, a whole lot further than you probably think. So far, in fact, that the person identified may not even realize that they were caught on camera in the first place.

New Scientist writes that the United States military is in the process of funding the creation of a portable face-recognition device that’s able to identify individuals from up to 1 kilometer away. That’s the equivalent of almost 11 football fields.

The project, titled Advanced Tactical Facial Recognition at a Distance Technology, began in 2016. A working prototype of the system was demonstrated at the end of last year. Research by the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) is reportedly ongoing, although there’s no word on when this technology will see the light of day.

The tech has been developed by Arlington, Virginia-based firm Secure Planet. On its website, the company states that its “mobile biometric verification and identification system provides critical protection to soldiers and civilians, allowing them to stay safe in ever-evolving high threat environments.” It adds that it is “committed to providing innovative products that will forge our way to a more secure planet.”

The firm doesn’t reveal exactly how its technology works. Even with cutting-edge A.I., it’s a massively challenging problem to solve, since adding longer lenses to cameras increases noise from the vibrations. At these kinds of distances, atmospheric turbulence can also pose a problem when it comes to distorting the image in an effect similar to the heat shimmer seen on hot days. To get around this, a separate neural network could potentially be used to unscramble the distorted image in order to get workable facial data for identification purposes.

It’s also not clear exactly how the technology will be deployed. While it was originally designed for handheld use, it could also reportedly be used with drones. SOCOM documents say that it could possibly be shared with law enforcement agencies.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk warns that all A.I. must be regulated, even at Tesla

elon musk spacex craziest ideas musck credit mark brake getty

Forget the Internet of Things. Here’s what IoT really stands for

Intelligence of Things Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2017

Searching for evidence of intelligent life at the heart of the Milky Way

Moonset, around 2:30 a.m., at the Very Large Array on the Plains of San Agustin, about 50 miles west of Socorro, New Mexico. The VLA is teaming up with the SETI Institute to capture data that can be searched for intelligent signals.

Deep learning A.I. can imitate the distortion effects of iconic guitar gods

guitar_amp_in_anechoic_chamber_26-1-2020_photo_mikko_raskinen_006 1

Most distant object ever explored gives clues to how planets form

ultima thule renamed arrokoth mu69 named 1

Mars 2020 rover leaves home on 2,300-mile journey to Florida for launch

A rendering of Mars 2020 rover, to be launched on its journey to Mars next year.

The Very Large Array will search for evidence of extraterrestrial life

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule arrives in Florida for first manned mission

Baby gas giant discovered wandering far from its parent star

Resupply mission to the ISS carries cheese and gummy sweets to hungry astronauts

Mars Express image shows the boundary between the planet’s hemispheres

Mars is very much a world of two halves – as highlighted by this new image from ESA’s Mars Express, which shows where the planet’s dramatically different hemispheres come together as one.

3D-printing technique produces tiny, highly detailed objects in seconds

The new fast 3D printing technique developed by researchers at EPFL.

Hubble captures a beautiful spiral galaxy with loose, open arms

The spiral galaxy NGC 2008 sits centre stage, its ghostly spiral arms spreading out towards us, in this image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Space tourism: Watch Virgin Galactic’s space plane arrive at new base

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites today: Here’s how to watch