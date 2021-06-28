  1. News

Facial recognition tech for bears aims to keep humans safe

By

If bears could talk, they might voice privacy concerns. But their current inability to articulate thoughts means there isn’t much they can do about plans in Japan to use facial recognition to identify so-called “troublemakers” among its community.

With bears increasingly venturing into urban areas across Japan, and the number of bear attacks on the rise, the town of Shibetsu in the country’s northern prefecture of Hokkaido is hoping that artificial intelligence will help it to better manage the situation and keep people safe, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Bear faces may look very similar, but small differences in appearance, such as the distance between the eyes and nose, allow facial recognition technology to tell them apart.

For the system to work, the technology requires a minimum of 30 photos of each bear’s face, taken from the front. Workers at the South Shiretoko Brown Bear Information Center have placed automatic cameras along known bear trails to capture the required data, but so far they’ve failed to gather enough imagery to launch their facial recognition plan.

While bears are considered by many experts to be highly intelligent creatures, it’s not thought that Hokkaido’s bears have rumbled Shibetsu’s facial recognition initiative, prompting them to steer clear of the cameras. Rather, the chances of a bear looking straight down the lens of a camera along the trail simply appear slim. But the team is persevering and hopes that it will soon have the necessary imagery to launch its plan.

The hope is that workers at the center will be able to use the facial recognition system to learn more about the specific behavior traits of each bear and capture ones considered likely to cause problems in a nearby town or village.

This isn’t the first time such technology has been used on bears, as researchers in the U.S. and Canada deployed a similar system several years ago in a bid to gauge population numbers in national parks.

Earlier this month, Japan’s ongoing difficulties with bear attacks hit the headlines again when one of the creatures injured four people in Hokkaido’s capital city of Sapporo before it was shot dead. Dramatic news footage showed the bear striking a pedestrian, the victim oblivious as the animal bounded up behind it.

In 2019, Japan recorded around 150 bear attacks, marking the biggest increase in such incidents in a decade, while around 6,000 were captured after causing incidents of varying severity. Experts say the increase could be down to a shortage of food in the bears’ natural habitat, prompting them to venture further afield in search of sustenance.

Other efforts to keep bears out of Japanese towns have included this “Monster Wolf” robot that’s supposed to scare the animal away.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk’s desired 50th birthday gift may be hard to get on the driveway

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

Largest comet ever discovered is 1,000 times the typical mass

This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.

Researchers use satellites to track ocean microplastics from space

Illustration of one of the eight CYGNSS satellites in orbit above a hurricane.

How engineers for NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter do tech support on another planet

Ingenuity Helicopter in 3D: NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is seen here in 3D using images taken June 6, 2021, by the left and right Mastcam-Z cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.

See and hear China’s Zhurong rover exploring the surface of Mars

Tracks in the martian regolith captured by China's Zhurong rover.

Could there be underground lakes on Mars’s southern pole?

The bright white region of this image shows the icy cap that covers Mars’ south pole, composed of frozen water and frozen carbon dioxide. ESA’s Mars Express imaged this area of Mars on Dec. 17, 2012, in infrared, green and blue light, using its High Resolution Stereo Camera.

Hubble has a computer problem and it’s proving difficult to fix

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly space tourists on SpaceShipTwo

VSS Unity glides home after second supersonic flight in 2018

Astronauts deploy a second new solar array for the International Space Station

Spacewalkers (from left) Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet work to install new roll out solar arrays on the International Space Station’s P-6 truss structure on June 16, 2021.

How NASA’s Perseverance rover captured its iconic selfie

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. This image was taken by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on April 6, 2021, the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy video game poster.

You can sideload Android apps on Windows 11, but you probably shouldn’t

Android Apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 is borrowing from the Mac in one significant way

windows 11