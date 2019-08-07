Emerging Tech

MIT’s AlterEgo system gives wearers an A.I. assistant in their heads

Luke Dormehl
By
Playing Chess with Alterego by Arnav Kapur and MIT
Arnav Kapur/MIT

Imagine if you had a version of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant inside your head, capable of feeding you external information whenever you required it, without you needing to say a single word and without anyone else hearing what it had to say back to you. An advanced version of this idea is the basis for future tech-utopian dreams like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a kind of connected digital layer above the cortex that will let our brains tap into hitherto unimaginable machine intelligence.

Arnav Kapur, a postdoctoral student with the MIT Media Lab, has a similar idea. And he’s already shown it off.

The current AlterEgo device prototype looks a bit like one of those popstar Britney mics, as imagined by the designers of the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV show. It’s not exactly inconspicuous, but it also doesn’t look significantly different from the kind of hands-free kits that people too busy to physically hold their phones have been using for years. But it’s what it does that makes it really exciting.

AlterEgo is, for all intents and purposes, the closest thing we’ve got to detailed mind-reading technology. No, it doesn’t actually read the electrical signals from your brain, but it does let you silently ask questions, and then either have the answer fed back to your via bone-conduction technology. For a person with a speech impediment, it could also be used to dictate words for a computer to read out.

“Throughout the history of personal computing, computers have always been external systems or entities that we interact with: desktops, smartphones, artificial intelligence tools, and even robots,” Kapur told Digital Trends. “Could we flip this paradigm? Could we augment and extend human abilities and weave the powers of computing and machine intelligence as an intrinsic human cognitive ability.”

Augmenting abilities

Picture, for instance, wondering what the weather is like in Cape Town, South Africa. Like a surreptitious Siri, AlterEgo could look up this information and let you know the answer in an audio form that only you can hear. Or how about relaying information to your smart home devices to switch your lights on and off, or to start up your coffee machine from another room? Or how about traveling to a foreign country, internally vocalizing a phrase and having it translated into another language to enable multilingual conversation? Or doing complex sums in your head and instantly “knowing” the answer.

Alterego by Arnav Kapur and MIT
Arnav Kapur/MIT

The applications become more profound when considering how such a device could be used for a person with a neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer’s. It could be possible to internally record semantic information and access this at a later time. (To be honest, many of us would probably benefit from this!). Or to offer unspoken cues in the form of memory aids. The dictation element would additionally prove a game-changer for people with speech disabilities caused by conditions ranging from strokes, brain injuries and tumors to Parkinson’s disease, ALS, Huntington’s disease, cerebral palsy, and more.

“My goal with AlterEgo is to enable people with speech pathologies to communicate in real time, the rates at which I speak,” Kapur said. “My current work with the system is working with a variety of patients and optimizing and engineering the system to enable communication.” According to him, the total number of people in the U.S. who fall into this category number around 7.5 million, roughly equivalent to the entire state of Washington.

So how does this potentially revolutionary technology work? “There are over 100 muscles involved in speech,” Kapur explained. “Now imagine only using a small fraction of those, and talking to yourself internally without producing any sound, without moving your lips, jaw or facial muscles. The system captures subtle neurological activation of the internal speech systems from the surface of the skin, even though the signal source is inside.”

Kapur refers to the principle of electrical communication as “the currency of the human body.” When a person picks up a glass of water, moves their eyes, or types a brilliant article for Digital Trends, this involves an electrical signal traveling through the nerves to instruct a specific muscle to activate in a certain way in order to complete the action.

The power of inner speech

“You could think of internal speech system as really small batteries and what we do is measure change in the voltage,” he continued. “By carefully measuring the change in electrical field, you could sense activation of the neuromuscular unit — this is then translated into speech. The A.I. is trained on recognizing these signals and then makes sense of those commands. [Finally, it] sends an audio response through audio conducted through the skull into the user’s inner ear so as to not disrupt the user’s natural hearing of the world.”

The AlterEgo device is not yet available commercially, although for his work on it Kapur has picked up a $15,000 Lemelson-MIT Student Prize. Should this device make it to market, and live up to its potential, we imagine plenty more of both of those — prizes and cash — will follow.

“Our priority is to develop a non-invasive and non-intrusive system that does not render ethics as an afterthought,” Kapur said. “We are currently refining the technology and working on deployment with full steam.”

Before too long, hopefully you’ll be able to whip out your wallet and buy one. You know you want to: the little voice in your head, inaudible to everyone else, told you to.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
soft robots light magnets capture
Emerging Tech

Soft robots can be formed into firm shapes using light and magnets

Soft robots may be the future, but some applications require a stiff material which will hold its shape. Now, scientists have come closer to overcoming this challenge by creating soft robots which can be reconfigured into firm shapes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble galaxy ngc3432 feeling edgy
Emerging Tech

Hubble image shows a glowing spiral galaxy turned on its side

A new Hubble image shows the galaxy NGC 3432, located 45 million light-years away from Earth, which appears to be a flat line. In fact, the galaxy is actually spiral shaped and we are observing it edge-on.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
3d map milky way milkywaymap
Emerging Tech

3D map of the Milky Way depicts our galaxy’s twisted disk

Astronomers have created a 3D map of our entire galaxy, pinpointing stars called Cepheids which pulsate and can be used to track distance and changes in space. When put into a map, the data show how the Milky Way twists at its edges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Emerging Tech

Someone just flew across 21 miles of open water on a jet-powered flyboard

Franky Zapata has become the first person to fly across the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard. The French inventor made the crossing in 22 minutes, reaching speeds of 110 mph in what was his second attempt at the record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the boring company
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to tunnel beneath another country

Elon Musk wants to tunnel beneath China. It’s OK, it’s nothing sinister. Rather, it’s part of a plan to take his Boring Company's subterranean transportation efforts beyond the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lightsail 2 future space travel 20170724 ls earth f840 1561151727 1
Emerging Tech

What Bill Nye’s solar sail means for the future of space travel

The unique spaceship LightSail 2 was recently able to fly through space powered solely by sunlight. This could have profound effects on the future of space travel, making it possible to visit other planets and even other solar systems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Cars

Flyboard Air inventor plans to unveil 250-mph flying sports car by 2020

After designing a hoverboard and crossing the English Channel with it, Franky Zapata plans to develop a flying car capable of cruising at up to 250 mph. The 40-year-old Frenchman has already started testing prototypes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
spacex starlink satellite testin 47926144123 2a828b66d5 o
Emerging Tech

SpaceX makes it easier for small satellite operators to reach space

SpaceX is ramping up its commercial efforts with a new program offering regularly scheduled, dedicated rideshare missions for small satellite operators, ending their need to piggyback on missions for larger operators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
necs passenger drone takes to the skies in cautious test flight nec
Emerging Tech

NEC’s passenger drone takes to the skies in somewhat cautious test flight

More and more firms are developing battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, with the latest effort shown off this week by tech firm NEC. The successful test flight saw the machine stay airborne for about 40 seconds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
comcast internet essentials expansion corporate portland or 2
Computing

Comcast rolls out ultra-cheap internet to millions of low-income Americans

Comcast has offered its Internet Essentials low-cost internet access program since 2012. However, Monday's expansion of the program qualifies almost any low-income customer for low-cost service.
Posted By Ed Oswald
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
arque wearable tail screen shot 2019 08 06 at 21 50
Emerging Tech

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway

Ever wanted a robot tail? Developed by researchers at Keio University in Japan, this artificial biomimicry-inspired tail is designed to help improve the balance of wearers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg