If you want to try your hand at 3D printing, here’s an offer that will help you kickstart your new endeavor — the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 for a very affordable $200. Monoprice slashed its original price of $500 by $300, which is a discount that you’ll rarely see on a 3D printer. You’ll need to act fast if you want to get the machine for this cheap though, because we’re pretty sure that it’s drawing a lot of attention so stocks may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer

Monoprice, a popular brand among 3D printers that has rolled out well-reviewed products like the Monoprice Maker Select Mini and Monoprice Maker Select Plus, won’t disappoint 3D printing beginners and veterans with the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2. It’s a fully enclosed 3D printer, which helps it maintain internal temperatures and make sure that environmental conditions won’t affect your project, and its internal lighting will make it easy to monitor progress without the need for an external light source.

The Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 features a removable glass build plate, which provides the flattest surface possible, and an underlying aluminum plate that utilizes its built‑in inductive sensor that automatically levels the print bed. The glass build plate can be heated to 100 degrees Celsius, which helps prevent the first layers from cooling and warping as the printing goes on, and a filament detector automatically pauses the project when the filament runs out so that you can load more. Its maximum build volume of 200 x 150 x 150 millimeters, which is larger than some of the best 3D printers, opens up a lot of projects for you — you’re only limited by your own creativity.

For those who are looking to purchase a 3D printer for cheap, it will be tough to find a better offer than Monoprice’s $300 discount for the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2. The machine, originally priced at $500, will be yours for just $200. This deal won’t last long — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D printer for less than half its original price, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now.

