 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal drops the price of this 3D printer from $500 to just $200

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you want to try your hand at 3D printing, here’s an offer that will help you kickstart your new endeavor — the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 for a very affordable $200. Monoprice slashed its original price of $500 by $300, which is a discount that you’ll rarely see on a 3D printer. You’ll need to act fast if you want to get the machine for this cheap though, because we’re pretty sure that it’s drawing a lot of attention so stocks may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer

Monoprice, a popular brand among 3D printers that has rolled out well-reviewed products like the Monoprice Maker Select Mini and Monoprice Maker Select Plus, won’t disappoint 3D printing beginners and veterans with the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2. It’s a fully enclosed 3D printer, which helps it maintain internal temperatures and make sure that environmental conditions won’t affect your project, and its internal lighting will make it easy to monitor progress without the need for an external light source.

The Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 features a removable glass build plate, which provides the flattest surface possible, and an underlying aluminum plate that utilizes its built‑in inductive sensor that automatically levels the print bed. The glass build plate can be heated to 100 degrees Celsius, which helps prevent the first layers from cooling and warping as the printing goes on, and a filament detector automatically pauses the project when the filament runs out so that you can load more. Its maximum build volume of 200 x 150 x 150 millimeters, which is larger than some of the best 3D printers, opens up a lot of projects for you — you’re only limited by your own creativity.

Related

For those who are looking to purchase a 3D printer for cheap, it will be tough to find a better offer than Monoprice’s $300 discount for the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2. The machine, originally priced at $500, will be yours for just $200. This deal won’t last long — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D printer for less than half its original price, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dell XPS 13 Plus just had its price slashed by $400
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

One of our favorite Dell laptop deals is on the ever-stylish Dell XPS 13 Plus. Usually priced at $1,649, it's currently down to $1,249 as part of Dell's clearance sale. Being able to save $400 on such a great system instantly makes this one of the better laptop deals around at the moment. If you're looking for something powerful yet attractive, you'll love this laptop. Either hit the buy button now or keep reading while we explain why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus
Consistently one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows how to make great laptops in every sense of the word. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. One of the things that make it stand out more from the other best laptops is its 13.4-inch full HD+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness. It's Dell's most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop while still being super sleek.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Save on Dell, Lenovo, HP and more
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Snagging one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals is a great way to get ultimate value for money. You get all the benefits of a laptop along with the convenience of a tablet, but wrapped up neatly in one package so you only have to carry one device around with you. Below, we've picked out all the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you can buy today. While you won't see any MacBook deals or gaming laptop deals here, you will see plenty of devices that will boost your productivity on the move or entertain you while you're enjoying some downtime.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i -- $114, was $189

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a good option for someone that wants a 2-in-1 laptop without spending much. While it's far from one of the best Chromebooks around, it's a useful tool for taking to class and having some flexible options. There's an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch HD screen is basic but is a touch display so you can get more tactile with how you work. There's also a 720p HD webcam for taking calls while the 360-degree hinge means you can easily manipulate the display to use it in presentation mode or as a tablet. Ideally, you'll want to spend more but for the pure basics, this will do the job.

Read more
Flash sale drops the price of these Dell work-from-home laptops
dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there's a laptop for every kind of business here. Let's take a look at what to expect.
Dell Latitude 3520 -- $699, was $1,166

The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it's a robust design as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there's ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.

Read more