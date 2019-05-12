Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Remember the summer of ’69? NASA wants to hear your memories of the moon landing

Georgina Torbet
By

Do you remember the Apollo mission? Or do you have family members or friends with memories of the Apollo era? Then you can contribute your stories to a new NASA project.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing which happened on July 20, 1969, and was one of the most important days in living memory of space exploration. To celebrate this anniversary, NASA is launching an audio project called Apollo Stories which invites the public to submit their memories about where they were when the moon landing happened, what impact the moon landing had on them, and what else they remember about that time.

The oral history project will collect home-made audio recordings of reminiscences about the era and thoughts on lunar exploration. NASA is encouraging people to record their own thoughts, or to interview relatives who remember the time.

The instructions on the Apollo Stories website are simple:

  1. “Browse our list of suggested questions and see what inspires you, or think of your own.
  2. Record audio of yourself or interview a loved one who remembers the Apollo era (1960-1972).
  3. Email your story to NASA!”

There are suggested topics for people to discuss, like what life was like for them in 1969, or what they would like to know about the moon. The website suggests keeping the answers brief, at under two minutes each, and recording audio using a smartphone. Once you have made a recording, you can send it to NASA at apollostories@mail.nasa.gov.

The stories will be integrated into an audio series called NASA Explorers: Apollo, which will also include interviews with experts about the Apollo program, explanations about the scientific influence of the mission, and discussion of the broader cultural impact of the moon over the last 50 years. “Listeners will meet a Moon detective, tour a lab for space rocks and hear from scientists whose lives and work have been shaped by the Apollo program,” according to NASA.

When the day of the landing came, an estimated 530 million people around the world watched live as Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong took his famous “one small step for man” onto the lunar surface, marking an incredible achievement in the history of space exploration. The other two members of the crew, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, are also remembered for their vital contributions to the success of the mission.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers
Up Next

Tinder Lite will soon launch to bring the dating game into emerging markets
harness crowds to solve world challenges urban rivers trash robot feat
Emerging Tech

Chicago’s trash-eating river robot is a glimpse into the future of crowdsourcing

From controlling a trash-picking robot on the Chicago River to discovering new planets, our hyper-connected world is giving the public a host of new tools to help solve some giant problems.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 126 circle home plus
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Google I/O wrap-up, Lyft and Uber strike, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the Google I/O conference, the Lyft and Uber strike, Amazon’s New York Go store, Germany’s electric delivery truck highway, Japan’s successful rocket launch, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Pilot Era
Photography

With Android built in, Pilot Era stitches 360 in 8K, no computer necessary

Developed by a software company, the Pilot Era can handle 8K 25 fps 360-degree stitches internally, without a computer. Stepping down to 4K brings the frame rate up to 60 fps and allows for live-streaming to Facebook and YouTube.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
university sussex bristol metamaterial shaping sound fig set up02
Emerging Tech

Like a lens for audio, these metamaterial bricks bend, focus, and amplify sound

Want to beam an audio message to just one member of a crowd? An intriguing new metamaterials project from researchers in the U.K. could deliver exactly that. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
blue origins jeff bezos shows off moon lunar lander
Emerging Tech

Jeff Bezos unveils Blue Moon lander in grand plan to return to lunar surface 

"It's time to go back to the moon." So said Blue Origin and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday night as he unveiled Blue Moon, a lander that he says will journey to the lunar surface by 2024.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

In China, a deep brain stimulation implant is being used to treat addiction

Researchers in China have implanted a deep brain stimulation device into a person’s brain to treat their addiction to methamphetamine. Here's how it's reportedly worked out so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
spacex falcon 9 rollout 1
Emerging Tech

Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 core to go on public display in Houston

Soon visitors to the Space Center Houston will be able to see one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets that was used twice for NASA-commissioned missions. The Falcon 9 core will go on display later this summer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight solar panels wind pia23203 main slider after 16 1
Emerging Tech

InSight’s solar panels get a spring cleaning from Martian winds

Winds on Mars might have caused the demise of the Opportunity rover, but they could also extend the life of the InSight mission. Scientists are now studying the way wind can blow dust off solar panels and affect power generation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flexible leech robot
Emerging Tech

This soft and flexible leech-inspired robot can climb walls

A robot called the Longitudinally Extensible Continuum-robot inspired by Hirudinea (LEeCH) is made from a shower hose with two suction cups attached and can elongate and bend its body to climb walls, just like a leech.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
microalgae life support system photobioreactor 1
Emerging Tech

Microalgae could be key to efficient life support system in space

Current life support systems used in space use chemical reactions to create water and oxygen and recycle carbon dioxide. But a new system could use algae to produce oxygen, water, and even food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars water cycle original 1557386654 1
Emerging Tech

Mars has its own water cycle, explaining why it lost its water over time

Billions of years ago, Mars used to have water on its surface. But over time, this water was lost. Now scientists have created a simulation of how water vapor moves through the atmosphere and which could explain why Mars lost its water.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hummingbird ai drone 200543 web 1
Emerging Tech

Tiny drone uses A.I. to learn from nature’s best pilot, the hummingbird

One of nature's mist skilled and maneuverable fliers is the hummingbird. Now scientists have used machine learning algorithms to study the way these birds fly in order to replicate their abilities in drones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
heavy elements neutron star collision collidingns 1
Emerging Tech

Gold on Earth could be result of neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago

Scientists believe the nearby collision of two neutron stars 4.6 billion years ago could have been the source of some of Earth's heaviest elements, including gold and platinum.
Posted By Georgina Torbet