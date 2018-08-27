Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

A nanofiber cloth could pull fresh drinking water straight from the air

Luke Dormehl
By

Imagine if it was possible for people in drought-stricken parts of the world to literally pull fresh drinking water from the air. Such technology does, in fact, exist in the form of fog collectors. Fog collectors are mesh nets, able to capture between 2 and 10 percent of moisture in the air, depending on the efficiency of the material used. But it’s not a perfect solution since, as its name suggests, it relies on fog to work — thereby limiting it mainly to high altitude, mountainous areas, close to cold offshore currents. Could modern technology provide a better approach?

Yes, it can, suggests work coming of out Ohio’s University of Akron. Researchers at Akron, led by Shing-Chung Wong, have been developing a special nanofiber cloth material which could be used to gather water even in some of the world’s driest regions.

“What I’ve done is to develop a nanofiber membrane, based on an electrospinning process that we have studied for more than a decade,” Wong, a professor in the university’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, told Digital Trends. “The idea is to harvest water from the most abundant source that we have: the atmosphere.”

The electrospun polymers process Wong referred to describes a technique for the creation of nanoscale fibers, wrapped around tiny fragments of expanded graphite. An article for New Scientist aptly describes it as being similar to “spaghetti around meatballs.” The high surface-area-to-volume ratio of the nanoscale fiber polymers around the expanded graphite provides a large surface area for water droplets to condense on. When the material is squeezed or heated, the water drips out of it.

nanofiber cloth pulls water from air screen shot 2018 08 27 at 14 32 10
University of Akron

According to Wong, it should be possible to gather up to 180 liters of water daily for every square meter of the material. The technology can function without a battery, but using one to cool an attached element makes it more versatile and effective in locations such as deserts.

“This work is to address a humanitarian crisis,” Wong continued. “The ultimate goal is to provide a viable solution to help those areas around the world which are affected by drought. In my opinion, every human being is entitled to fresh water; not just the richest people globally.”

Going forward, Wong wants to explore new form factors for the material. For instance, he suggested that a backpack might prove the ideal design, since this contains an interior hollow section which could be utilized to gather pooling water — a bit like a mobile water cooler. “If we can get some research funding, it would really help speed up the process to develop a workable prototype,” he said.

The work was recently presented at the National Meeting and Exposition of the American Chemical Society in Boston.

Don't Miss

The best 3D printers of 2018
ibm 360 immersive language learning ariel shot translation
Emerging Tech

IBM’s Holodeck-style classroom tech makes language-learning apps look primitive

With A.I. and 360-degree screens, IBM Research and New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have teamed up to create the most high-tech and immersive way to learn a new language yet.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
digital acumen 33903886 ml
Emerging Tech

IBM’s drone concept knows when you want a coffee, and flies it to you

A recently granted patent from IBM describes the use of artificial intelligence to learn a person's behavior and understand their body language to determine if a cup of coffee is desired. A drone will then deliver it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fake news algorithm fakenews
Emerging Tech

Algorithm outperforms humans at spotting fake news

Researchers have created an A.I. system that can tell the difference between real and fake news — often with better success rates than its human counterparts. Such a system may help filter out articles meant to misinform.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
new way 3d printing graphene printed
Emerging Tech

There’s a new way to 3D print graphene, the strongest material on Earth

Researchers from Virginia Tech and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have come up with a new way to 3D print graphene, allowing for more intricate, detailed objects to be created.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
mobius backpack kickstarter x3a9871
Outdoors

31 plastic bottles and some algae is practically all this backpack is made from

Mobius is a backpack with a sustainable twist: Not only is it made almost entirely out of upcycled materials, but its creators will also plant 10 trees for every unit that is sold.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
IFA topics page
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Heacket Heated Jacket Crowdfunding Indiegogo
Emerging Tech

What the Heacket? This heated jacket is the latest crowdfunding cautionary tale

The “Heacket” heated jacket was once a rousing success story on Indiegogo, raising nearly $290,000 in funding. But later, it turned into another tale of broken promises and betrayal with crowdfunding backers left in a lurch.
Posted By Kraig Becker
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
wind turbine blown over by broken
Emerging Tech

Say what!? A wind turbine in Japan got blown over by — the wind

A huge wind turbine was blown over in windy conditions on Friday, August 24. The rare event occurred during a typhoon in Japan when strong gusts tore the 60-meter-tall turbine from its base. No one was hurt in the incident.
Posted By Trevor Mogg