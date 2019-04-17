Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA chooses a special spot for its next crewed moon landing

Trevor Mogg
By

The U.S. government last month called on NASA to send astronauts to the moon by 2024 in what would be the first landing by space travelers since 1972.

That’s big news whichever way you look at it, but those following events have been wondering what NASA might do differently in order to make the journey stand out from its historic Apollo missions in the late Sixties and early Seventies.

Landing close to the spot of any previous visit, while still an achievement, would hardly feel special, and would reduce the opportunity for a profound and quotable remark by the astronaut lucky enough to set foot on Earth’s nearest neighbor. After all, “That’s one small step for a man, one quite big leap for mankind … though nowhere near as big as last time,” clearly lacks the gravitas of the legendary proclamation uttered by Neil Armstrong when he became the first human to step onto the lunar surface.

The good news is that in the weeks following the government’s announcement, NASA has been thinking hard about how to go about its upcoming mission, and it now has a destination: The moon’s South Pole.

So, what makes the South Pole special? Well, first, it’s a place that no human has ever gone before, and second, it contains water ice, a critical resource for the long-term exploration of deep space.

“We know the South Pole region contains ice and may be rich in other resources based on our observations from orbit, but, otherwise, it’s a completely unexplored world,” Steven Clarke, deputy associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, said in a release.

“The South Pole is far from the Apollo landing sites clustered around the equator, so it will offer us a new challenge and a new environment to explore as we build our capabilities to travel farther into space.”

As NASA points out, water is a vital resource for furthering human exploration because it can be used for drinking, cooling equipment, breathing apparatus, and making rocket fuel for missions deeper into space. It said that data gathered from the moon mission has the potential to be used for the preparation of future crewed missions to Mars.

Although humans are yet to explore the moon’s South Pole, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has passed over the area thousands of times in the last decade, gathering useful data that includes precise details about its topography, temperature, and the locations of water ice.

Now, all eyes are on whether a crewed mission to the moon’s South Pole can be achieved within the tight five-year time frame. Vice President Mike Pence has already suggested that it may be that the mission has to use commercial rockets.

“We’re not committed to any one contractor,” he said lsat month. “If our current contractors can’t meet this objective, then we’ll find ones that will. If commercial rockets are the only way to get American astronauts to the moon in the next five years, then commercial rockets it will be.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

The hunt for colliding black holes is on, and you can help

The hunt for gravitational waves is heating up. The LIGO observatory has seen evidence of two pairs of colliding black holes, and a new project invites the public to contribute their computer's processing power to search for more.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
potential exoplanet proxima c artist s impression of the planet orbiting centauri
Emerging Tech

Our nearest exoplanet, Proxima b, could have a large and chilly neighbor

Our nearest exoplanet discovered so far is Proxima b, which orbits the star Proxima Centauri located 4.2 light-years from Earth. Now new evidence suggests that Proxima b might have a neighbor, Proxima c.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
new dwarf planet uz224 43429408 night sky picture darkness planets and stars
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Pepsi is working with StartRocket to launch an energy drink advertisement into the night sky using miniature satellites. The Russian startup is looking to send its system into orbit in 2021.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
scientists launch public vote for the name of a distant world 2007or10
Emerging Tech

Public vote opens for new planet name, but Planet McPlanetface won’t fly

The largest unnamed world in our solar system needs an official title, and you can help choose it. The scientists who discovered the icy planetoid recently announced details of a public vote offering three choices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dronehunter x3 utah capitol building
Emerging Tech

Watch the fearsome DroneHunter X3 pluck rogue UAVs out of the sky

How do you stop enemy drones in their tracks? DroneHunter X3 is a new autonomous anti-drone technology which outruns and then captures rogue drones in midair. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Basil
Emerging Tech

How MIT hacked horticulture to cultivate a hyper-flavorful basil plant

At MIT, Caleb Harper used his personal food computers to alter the climate in which he grew basil. Exposing it light for 24 hours a day changed the flavor profile of the plant, making it spicier and stronger.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
spacexs falcon heavy booster lost at sea after falling off drone ship spacex
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s main Falcon Heavy booster is lost at sea after falling off drone ship

SpaceX has lost the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket after a successful mission last week that ended with it landing on a drone ship. SpaceX said rough seas resulted in the rocket toppling over and falling into the ocean.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sweden electric charging road electreon bus
Emerging Tech

Sweden is building a road that recharges electric buses that drive over it

The Swedish transport administration is exploring special roads which will charge vehicles’ batteries as they drive over them. It will test the idea with a short sample stretch of road.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tel aviv university 3d printed heart screen shot 2019 04 16 at 40 19
Emerging Tech

Scientists manage to 3D print an actual heart using human cells

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have achieved a world-first by 3D printing a small-scale heart, complete with blood vessels, ventricles, and chambers. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Drown out noisy neighbors and rest easy with these white noise machines

Some people are more sensitive to sound during sleep than others. Luckily, there are a number of white noise machines on the market to mask the noise. Here are our five of our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol, Dallon Adams
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and others that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
spotmini robot dogs work as one to perform impressive feat of strength
Emerging Tech

Watch a pack of SpotMini robot dogs perform a terrifying feat of strength

Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robotic dog is now going around in packs, and the results are somewhat concerning. Check out the video to see what kind of shenanigans 10 of them got up to recently ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
notre dame fire how drones and a robot helped to prevent worse damage colossus
Emerging Tech

Notre Dame fire: How drones and a robot called Colossus helped limit the damage

The fire that devastated the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday shocked many around the world. In a bid to prevent even worse damage to the structure, Paris firefighters opted to deploy drones and a robot called Colossus.
Posted By Trevor Mogg