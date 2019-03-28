Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars Helicopter ready for the Red Planet after successful flight tests

Trevor Mogg
By

With the planned launch date just 16 months away, excitement is growing among space fans looking forward to the Mars 2020 mission.

After announcing the successful debut test drive of the Mars 2020 rover last week, NASA followed up on Thursday with news of the very first flight trials of the actual Mars Helicopter that will accompany the rover on its journey to the Red Planet next year.

“The next time we fly, we fly on Mars,” said MiMi Aung, project manager for the Mars Helicopter at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, where the test flights took place.

The autonomous flying machine will help NASA to find interesting research sites on Mars, and also provide data for mapping routes for future rovers on the martian surface.

Its performance on the planet will also help NASA to refine the aircraft’s design so that it can create more capable helicopters for Mars and other planetary missions.

The diminutive helicopter tips the scales at just 4 pounds (1.8 kg) and features four rotors, each one a little over a meter long. At its core is a small box-like fuselage, and it’s here where you’ll find the machine’s downward-facing camera. Solar cells and batteries take care of the helicopter’s power needs, while an internal heater should help it cope with the planet’s dramatic drop in temperature at night.

The recent Mars Helicopter test took place inside JPL’s Space Simulator, a 25-foot-wide (7.62-meter-wide) vacuum chamber. To create conditions similar to those found on Mars, the team prepared the chamber by sucking out all the nitrogen, oxygen, and other gases from the air inside, before replacing it with carbon dioxide, the chief ingredient of Mars’ atmosphere.

It also had to find a way to simulate the weaker gravity found on Mars.

“To truly simulate flying on Mars we have to take away two-thirds of Earth’s gravity, because Mars’ gravity is that much weaker,” said Teddy Tzanetos, test conductor for the Mars Helicopter at JPL.

It was able to achieve this with the creation of a so-called “gravity offload system” — a motorized lanyard attached to the top of the helicopter to provide an uninterrupted tug equivalent to two-thirds of Earth’s gravity.

Two test flights took place, each one taking the helicopter to an altitude of a mere two inches, which was enough for the team to confirm that it could fly autonomously in a thin, Mars-like atmosphere.

The Mars Helicopter will launch with the rover on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in July next year and is expected to reach the distant planet in February 2021.

Commenting on its high-tech aircraft last year, NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said: “We already have great views of Mars from the surface as well as from orbit. With the added dimension of a bird’s-eye view from a ‘marscopter,’ we can only imagine what future will achieve.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Should we put a tax on Facebook to keep journalism alive?
dna identification test double helix
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s latest breakthrough could make DNA-based data centers possible

Could tomorrow's data centers possibly store information in the form of synthetic DNA? Researchers from Microsoft have successfully encoded the word "hello" into DNA and then back again.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
mars on earth street view visits the red planet sort of
Emerging Tech

Google’s Street View is mapping Earth’s most Mars-like terrain

Devon Island is a remote location in Canada's Arctic that's said to be the most Mars-like place on Earth. Street View recently visited the island to map the terrain and meet some of the scientists working there.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
space-based solar
Emerging Tech

China has plans to build an orbital solar plant that beams energy down to Earth

China is hoping to build a giant orbiting solar power station which can tap the sun’s rays without having to worry about inconveniences like dense cloud cover or day and night cycles.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa first all female spacewalk
Emerging Tech

First all-female spacewalk scrapped due to spacesuit sizing issue

Sad news for those looking forward to the first all-female spacewalk — the event has been scrapped due to a lack of correctly sized spacesuits. Astronaut Christina Koch will take the walk with male colleague Nick Hague instead.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
John W Young on the Moon
Emerging Tech

Another giant leap: U.S. plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says that President Donald Trump is directing NASA to commit to sending American astronauts to the moon by 2024. Here's what we know about the mission so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
women scientists of the manhattan project part 1
Emerging Tech

Hidden figures of the Manhattan Project: Meet the women behind the A-bomb (Part 1)

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Boeing 737 Max 8
Emerging Tech

Everything you need to know about the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Two recent crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX planes have raised fears about whether these planes are safe to fly. Here's everything you need to know about the technology onboard the planes and what went wrong to cause these two tragedies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mcdonalds mobile order payment roll out mcdonald s
Emerging Tech

McDonald’s to use A.I. to tempt you into extra purchases at the drive-thru

The drive-thru menu boards at McDonald’s are going high-tech. The new displays incorporate artificial intelligence and will offer up extra items based on your current choices, and may even take the current weather into account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
blendid robot smoothie maker
Emerging Tech

Smoothie-making robots are here to steal your Jamba Juice job

Want a custom smoothie made by a robot to your exact specifications? Of course you do. Fortunately, California startup Blendid is here to make that delicious science-fiction dream a reality.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
volunteers sent to bed for 60 days in offbeat space experiment nasa esa test
Emerging Tech

Volunteers sent to bed for 60 consecutive days in offbeat space experiment

Twenty-four volunteers went to bed earlier this week and won't be getting up again for two months. It's part of a space-related experiment to learn more about the impact of long periods of weightlessness on the human body.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tax Facebook to Save Journalism
Emerging Tech

Should we put a tax on Facebook to keep journalism alive?

Think of it like a carbon tax, which many countries impose on the oil industry to help clean up pollution. The United States should impose a similar mechanism on targeted advertising to counteract how the platforms amplify content that’s…
Posted By Timothy Karr
marine delivery drones test gliderairlaunchedfrom skyvan
Emerging Tech

U.S. Marines are testing single-use delivery drones for dropping off supplies

Move over, Amazon! The U.S. Marines are testing a drone delivery program of their own — only this one involves disposable drones, designed for dropping off supplies wherever they're required.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ablechair wheelchair transform zsgj8wc4
Emerging Tech

AbleChair wheelchair switches from seated to standing — and everything between

AbleChair is a new smartphone-controlled wheelchair that’s able to transform into a range of different positions and configurations -- it's like the accessibility version of Optimus Prime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl