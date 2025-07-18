 Skip to main content
New biodegradable fiber tech helps with e-waste

Tech for Change
This story is part of Tech for Change: an ongoing series in which we shine a spotlight on positive uses of technology, and showcase how they're helping to make the world a better place.
What’s happened? Researchers from Seoul National University, led by Professor Seung-Kyun Kang and Dr. Jae-Young Baehave developed a groundbreaking biodegradable fiber that could revolutionize textile electronics, tackling the growing e-waste problem. This eco-friendly material, detailed in a July 2025 study published in npj Flexible Electronics, degrades naturally without harming the environment, unlike traditional electronic textiles that contribute to landfill waste. The fibers, made from renewable polymers, maintain functionality for wearable tech while breaking down in soil or compost. This innovation comes from a collaborative team aiming to make sustainable electronics mainstream.

This is important because: Electronic waste is a global crisis, with over 50 million metric tons generated annually, much of it non-recyclable textiles embedded with metals and plastics. These fibers offer a dual win: they enable advanced wearable tech—like health-monitoring fabrics—while reducing environmental harm. Unlike conventional e-textiles, which persist in landfills for centuries, these fibers decompose in months, aligning with circular economy goals. This could reshape industries, from fashion to healthcare.

Why I should care? If you wear smartwatches, fitness trackers or other wearables, this tech could make your next device greener without sacrificing performance. It’s a step toward guilt-free tech consumption, reducing the toxic footprint of discarded wearables. Plus, it opens doors to comfy, sustainable smart clothing that monitors your health or connects to your phone—without clogging up the planet. Imagine a future where your T-shirt powers your gadgets and then composts when you’re done.

Ok, What’s Next? The team is scaling up production, aiming for commercial use within five years. Challenges include ensuring durability matches traditional e-textiles and keeping costs competitive. Expect pilot projects in medical wearables and sustainable fashion soon. Meanwhile, researchers are exploring applications in soft robotics and IoT devices. Stay tuned for brands like Patagonia or Nike adopting this tech for eco-conscious gear.

How long do they last? This seems to be the question on everyone’s mind. Studies point to a number of factors that can affect the lifespan of biodegradable electronics, from the impact of soil, real-world use cases like “bending” and rubbing etc.

