  1. Emerging Tech

Discovery of 139 new minor planets in our solar system may help find Planet Nine

By

Astronomers have discovered 139 new “minor planets” in our solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune. These small objects could provide clues as to whether the mysterious Planet Nine, a hypothesized planet orbiting our sun which has not been directly observed, does really exist.

The minor planets were discovered using data from the Dark Energy Survey, a six-year project mainly focused on understanding dark energy. But the data collected is also useful for finding new bodies in our solar system, particularly trans-Neptunian objects or TNOs, because the survey covers a wide region of the sky in great detail.

“The number of TNOs you can find depends on how much of the sky you look at and what’s the faintest thing you can find,” Pedro Bernardinelli, graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania and leader of the research, said in a statement.

There was a challenge in using the data this way, however, as the researchers had to come up with a new way to track movement.

“Dedicated TNO surveys have a way of seeing the object move, and it’s easy to track them down. One of the key things we did in this paper was figure out a way to recover those movements.”

With the new method in place and an enormous dataset to explore, the researchers were able to identify 400 candidate objects which were seen regularly in our sky. Then they looked for objects which appeared consistently and whittled the list down to 316 identified TNOs. Of these, 139 had not been discovered before.

The Blanco Telescope dome at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, where the Dark Energy Camera used for the recently completed Dark Energy Survey was housed.
The Blanco Telescope dome at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, where the Dark Energy Camera used for the recently completed Dark Energy Survey was housed. Reidar Hahn, Fermilab

As for Planet Nine, much of the evidence in favor of its existence comes from observing the movements of TNOs. Some TNOs have been seen to cluster in strange ways which could suggest the presence of an unseen but massive body like a planet. The addition of this new set of data gives more chances for astronomers to observe this phenomenon.

“There are lots of ideas about giant planets that used to be in the solar system and aren’t there anymore, or planets that are far away and massive but too faint for us to have noticed yet,” said co-author Professor Gary Bernstein. “Making the catalog is the fun discovery part. Then when you create this resource; you can compare what you did find to what somebody’s theory said you should find.”

The results are published in The Astronomical Journal Supplement Series.

Editors' Recommendations

ExoMars mission delay means no launch until at least 2022

ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover

Elon Musk insists Starlink will cause zero issues for astronomers

Starlink satellites ready to deploy.

Two new telescopes join the search for extraterrestrial intelligence

Two PANOSETI telescopes installed in the recently renovated Astrograph Dome at Lick Observatory. PANOSETI will utilize a configuration of many SETI telescopes to allow simultaneous monitoring of the entire observable sky.

See Mars’ Moreux crater in new images from Mars Express

Known for its wide swathes of rippling, textured, gently sloping dunes, Mars’ Terra Sabaea region is home to many fascinating geological features – including the prominent Moreux crater, the star of a new image from ESA’s Mars Express.

Crops in space: ISS-grown lettuce given the green light

crops in space iss grown lettuce given the green light iss044e033362 veggie1 1

Expect more cashier-free stores as Amazon starts selling its Go technology

Amazon Go Grocery Store Prepared Foods Aisle

New Google and Adidas smart insole can turn your soccer moves into FIFA rewards

Want to link two screens as a single display? A new Apple patent may allow it

Algorithm lets swarms of robots work together to create shapes without colliding

The best robotic lawn mowers for 2020

Digital Trends Live: Apple Watch 6 rumor, PlayStation 5 specs, and more

episode 333 https hypebeast com image 2020 01 sony interactive entertainment president ceo reveals ps5 features info 1

New antibacterial coating kills germs with the help of regular indoor lights

Smartphone toilet screen 1

The best Bluetooth trackers for 2020

tile sticker slim mate pro hands on 2019 review 2

This awesome drone station could be coming to a hospital near you

U.S. Navy’s robot submarines could carry out autonomous attacks