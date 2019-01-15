Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Short film celebrates New Yorker’s amazing robot costumes

Trevor Mogg
By

New York City resident Peter Kokis never fails to turn heads when he walks down the street. Though admittedly he’s usually wearing one of his extraordinary robot costumes at the time.

A new documentary short by We Are Films offers a fascinating look at Kokis and his Transformers-inspired creations, all of which he painstakingly assembles using household trash and any other items you might find around the home.

“The more mechanical something looks, the more I can use it in one of my robots,” Kokis says in the film. He points to a couple of his more elaborate costumes and lists what they’re made with. There’s a garlic grater, a contact lens case, something “off a toilet,” a lens from a pair of sunglasses, the spine of an office chair, a juicer, an egg slicer … you name it, it’s probably been incorporated into one of Kokis’ intricately designed creations.

His home is his workshop — the projects begin on his kitchen table — though he says that after years of indulging in his hobby, the robot suits have now “taken over most of my living space.”

Kokis: “I bring my art to life”

“[Where a] painter or sculptor creates something and maybe puts it in a gallery … I create my art and then bring my art to life by taking it out in public and interacting with the environment and with people,” Kokis says in the film.

Indeed, one clip in the film shows him bounding along the street hidden inside one of his enormous, imposing suits. Passers-by clearly love what they see, with kids especially eager to face off with something that looks like it’s just stepped off a movie set.

When he’s not taking a stroll through his neighborhood, Kokis also wears his costumes for local processions and other events, though their heaviness — they can weigh as much as 170 pounds (77 kg) — means it can be hard work to keep moving, even more so during a hot and sticky New York City summer.

But the talented creator clearly loves what he’s doing, insisting, “I ain’t stopping until someone makes me stop.” Or until his back gives out, perhaps.

To see more of his work, be sure to check out Kokis’ website.

Don't Miss

The best solar chargers for your smartphone or tablet
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Earth’s magnetic field is shifting, vital map can’t be updated due to shutdown

The Earth's magnetic field is moving, effecting navigation systems of all kinds. A model of the field should have been good until its scheduled update in 2020, however, it has moved so quickly that an update is required much sooner.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
what caused the cow nustar20190110 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists debate mysterious flash of light in space, known as ‘The Cow’

On June 16, 2018 there was an unusual flash in the sky which puzzled astronomers around the world. NASA researchers have been collecting data on the event and have shared two competing theories for what could have caused it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
brighest quasar hubble 189993 web 1
Emerging Tech

Brightest quasar ever seen discovered by Hubble, may be star-producing machine

The brightest quasar even seen has been observed with the Hubble Space Telescope using a technique called strong gravitational lensing. The quasar is enormously energetic and may be producing thousands of stars per year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
change 4 landing footage
Emerging Tech

Watch China’s moon mission touch down on the planet’s far side

Video has been shared of a lander's-eye view of China's Chang'e 4 mission touching down in the Von Kármán Crater on the far side of the moon. The craft captured footage of the descent with a camera which was attached to the probe.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex nails first launch and landing of 2019 but job cuts loom
Emerging Tech

SpaceX nails its first launch and landing of 2019, but job cuts loom

SpaceX has nailed its first launch and landing of 2019 with a mission that deployed more satellites for Virginia-based Iridium Communications. But the success was soured somewhat by reports of upcoming job losses at the company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
worlds largest aircraft tears itself apart airlander
Emerging Tech

The enormous ‘Flying Bum’ moves toward a commercial design

A prototype of the world's largest aircraft is being retired as the company behind it prepares to build a production model. The new Airlander 10, also known as the "Flying Bum," could be ready for commercial use by 2025.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

These are the best 3D printers on the market right now

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
faception facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Face-scanning A.I. can help doctors spot unusual genetic disorders

Facial recognition can unlock your phone. Could it also be used to identify whether a person has a rare genetic disorder, based on their facial features? New research suggests it can.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
8 example crispr projects changing world heat resisstant cows florida
Emerging Tech

Lasers and bovine breathalyzer help determine how much methane cows produce

Cow farts and belches don't sound like catastrophic threats, but they contribute to the massive amounts of methane in the atmosphere. Recently, scientists set out to establish the numbers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university of michigan 3d printing speed
Emerging Tech

Researchers discover a way to make 3D printing 100 times faster using light

Researchers at the University of Michigan have invented a new method of 3D printing which is up to 100 times faster than conventional 3D-printing processes. Here's how it works and why it could prove a game-changer for 3D printing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019 2
Emerging Tech

Why wait? Here are some CES 2019 gadgets you can buy right now

Companies come to CES to wow us with their cutting edge technology, but only a few products are slated to hit the market right away. Here is our list of the best CES 2019 tech you can buy right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Kelly Hodgkins