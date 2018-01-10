Hunter’s connected fans will change the way you stay cool this summer

The Hunter Fan company has been around for as long as fans have existed — literally. When founders John and James Hunter invented the ceiling fan back in 1886, they revolutionized home décor and comfort. Since then, Hunter Fans has made it its mission to find new ways to improve on the original model.

Enter the Simpleonnect ceiling fan. This line of smart fans is pushing the definition of what it means to own a ceiling fan. Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Hunter’s in-house app, Simpleconnect fans save you energy by working with your thermostat to optimize the temperature in your home and by using fan power only when you need it.

You can also program your ceiling fan to trigger lights when you enter a room or connect with other smart home products, such as locks, lights, and window shades. There is also an added security feature that allows you to cycle lights on and off when you’re away from home and set a sleep timer.

The Simpleconnect line of fans is not available in stores just yet — but you can buy them pretty much anywhere online, including the Hunter Fan website, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe’s. The fans range in cost from $250 to $400, depending on the style and finish.

What if you like the fan you already have but want to give it an upgrade? Hunter also has a line of Simpleconnect accessories, such as the add-on receiver, that lets you add smart features to your existing fans. These Simpleconnect fans will change the way you think about fans.